Netflix has been very public about its plans to crack down on password sharing. After a number of tests in South America, Netflix is all but set to start charging for password sharing in 2023 — users who wish to share their login with someone else can expect to soon start paying a fee on top of their existing subscription. As we're nearing the end of 2022, that change is closer than you may have thought, and now, we have some info about why the company is doing this, and why it has taken so long to get this right.

7 DAYS AGO