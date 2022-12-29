Read full article on original website
Ex-Celtics Big Ejected, Appears To Be Knocked Out In Magic-Pistons Scuffle
Celtics fans may not remember too much about Moritz Wagner’s nine-game stint in Boston, but if they do it probably has something to do with his propensity for stirring the pot. It doesn’t seem as though things have changed during his tenure with the Orlando Magic. Wagner was...
FOX Sports
NBA suspends 11 players for Magic-Pistons scuffle
The NBA has suspended three players from the Detroit Pistons and eight players from the Orlando Magic for their roles in an on-court altercation on Wednesday, league executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced on Thursday. Pistons guard Killian Hayes will serve a three-game suspension without...
Yardbarker
Pistons clobber Magic in game marred by 3 ejections
Alec Burks scored 32 points and the host Detroit Pistons snapped a six-game losing streak with a 121-101 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. The game was marred by a skirmish that resulted in three ejections. Orlando's Moritz Wagner and Detroit's Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo were tossed for an altercation in the final minute of the first half.
NBA announces punishments for Pistons-Magic fight
The NBA has officially handed out discipline for Wednesday night’s incident between the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic. Pistons guard Killian Hayes has been suspended for three games and Magic big Moritz Wagner has been suspended for two, the league announced (per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski). Additionally, one Detroit player (Hamidou Diallo) and eight Orlando... The post NBA announces punishments for Pistons-Magic fight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Injury Report: Chicago Bulls could be without six key pieces vs. Detroit Pistons
The Chicago Bulls (15-19) host the Detroit Pistons (9-28) tonight, looking to win their second straight game after an impressive overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Lonzo Ball out with a left knee injury; Alex Caruso (concussion) and Javonte Green (right knee soreness) are probable; Coby White (left leg), Patrick Williams (left clavicle contusion), and Derrick Jones Jr. (left ankle sprain) are questionable to play.
FOX Sports
Timberwolves face the Pistons on 5-game skid
Detroit Pistons (9-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (16-20, 11th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Timberwolves -7.5; over/under is 231.5. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the matchup with Detroit after losing five straight games. The Timberwolves are 9-8 in home games. Minnesota ranks sixth in...
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
Bay News 9
Suns All-Star Booker out at least 4 weeks with groin strain
WASHINGTON (AP) — Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain. The team confirmed Booker's injury on Wednesday and said he'll be re-evaluated after the four weeks. “It’s the nature of a guy who puts in a lot of work...
Zach LaVine puts up 43 as Bulls pound Pistons
Zach LaVine scored 18 of his season-high 43 points in the first quarter to lift the host Chicago Bulls to
Bay News 9
Killorn scores in 6th round of SO, Lightning top Rangers 2-1
TAMPA — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 45 saves through overtime, Alex Killorn scored the winner in the sixth round of the shootout, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 2-1 on Thursday night. Tampa Bay won the shootout 2-1. Brayden Point scored in regulation and in the...
