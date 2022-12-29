Read full article on original website
PHILADELPHIA — When Taneesha Brodie’s eldest son turned 8, she moved her family out of North Philadelphia to Upper Darby, seeking a safer community away from the city’s gun violence.
Beloved West Philadelphia barber retires after nearly 60 years
James Rice, 75, helped to shape minds for more than half a century at his barber shop.
Officials: Philadelphia woman fatally stabbed in Wilmington hotel room; New Castle man charged
WILMINGTON, Del. - A 19-year-old New Castle man has been charged with murder after, police say, he stabbed a Philadelphia woman to death in a Wilmington hotel room, then called 911 to report it. Authorities say Delaware State Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the SureStay Plus...
Philadelphia police: Celebratory gunshots on NYE are not permitted
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A warning on Friday ahead of New Year's Eve from law enforcement in Philadelphia. They're urging you not to celebrate by firing guns into the air, or you will be prosecuted.Cheryl Ruffin of West Oak Lane is planning to ring in the new year at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ. The church will be hosting its annual 11 p.m. New Year's Eve mass. "Absolutely, I wouldn't miss it," she said. "Right before Christmas, we've been preparing for this day. This is a celebration."But church leaders worry about the so-called celebratory gunshots. "We've heard them coming out...
Philadelphia police: Man shot in East Frankford, woman arrested
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials tell CBS3 there have been at least seven shootings in Philadelphia since midnight on New Year's Day.In East Frankford, a 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg and side around 1 a.m. Sunday, police say. It happened on Tackawanna Street near Torresdale Avenue.Authorities say the man was taken to an area hospital and underwent surgery. There is no word on his condition.Police recovered the gun used in that shooting.Police say that a woman who is the suspected shooter has been arrested in relation to the crime.
Police investigating New Year’s Eve shooting on Anderson Street
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A shooting left one person wounded on Anderson Street near the triangle park. The shooting happened just after 1:00 Pm, Trenton emergency medical services rushed the victim to Capital Health trauma center with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
Philadelphia crossing guard turns to Action News over vanishing paychecks
"I show up every day. I don't have a problem going to work. I just want to be paid for what I do," she said.
Winslow Twp. Man Charged in Death of 75-Year Old Father
A Winslow Township man has been charged in the death of his 75-year-old father, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., Winslow Township Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Kresson Court for...
Vigil held for 78-year-old grandmother killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In our region Friday night, friends and family gathered to remember the life of Julia Mae Abraham. Red and black balloons flooded Fairmount Avenue in honor of the 78-year-old who was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday afternoon.She was hit while sitting in her vehicle at 37th Street and Fairmount Avenue.Police say the driver who hit her, ditched the stolen car they were driving and ran from the scene.She leaves behind children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all say she was the foundation of their family."She was the rock," Zakeysha Hall, the victim's granddaughter, said. "It's ridiculous. We expected her to die from old age, maybe even cancer, but for her to just die, for her to get murdered, it's ridiculous." Family and friends of Abraham are pleading for the driver to turn themselves in.If you have information, you're urged to contact Philadelphia police.
Car crash in Southwest Philadelphia leaves 1 person dead
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deadly car crash happened in Southwest Philadelphia around 4 a.m. Sunday. Police say it happened at 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue when a car with three people inside slammed into a parked tractor-trailer.The car was a 2014 Honda which was traveling at high speed, police say. Officials say one person, a passenger, was killed. The driver is listed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. There is no word on the condition of the third person in the car.The crash remains under investigation.
A gas explosion in Port Richmond damaged multiple homes on New Year's Day, Philadelphia Fire Department says
Multiple homes were damaged in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia after a gas explosion early Sunday morning. According to the Philadelphia Fire Department, shortly before 3 a.m., officials responded to calls of an explosion in the area near the 3500 block of Miller Street. MORE: Nearly one year after...
PGW: No evacuations due to work in Northeast Philadelphia
PGW says there have been no evacuations due to work in Northeast Philadelphia.
Police search for car in fatal hit-and-run that killed 50-year-old man
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a 50-year-old man dead.Police say it happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday in Kensington, on East Lehigh Avenue near Kensington Avenue. They say the driver of a black Dodge Charger, 2015-2020, struck the pedestrian as he was trying to cross the street.Police released an image of a similar car. They say the actual car connected to the crime has front-end damage.The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1 a.m.Investigators are looking for the vehicle. They also say some car parts were left on the scene.
1 dead, 1 injured after being hit by car in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – One person is dead and another is injured after being hit by a car in Wilmington, Delaware. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 800 block of Delaware Avenue, police say. Wilmington police say that one person was pronounced dead on the scene and another one was brought to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.There is also no information on the vehicle that struck the two people and whether or not it stopped.
