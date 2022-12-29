ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

India’s richest man says linking his success to Narendra Modi makes him an ‘easy target’

By Namita Singh
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ecxk1_0jxXWjcd00

Gautam Adani , the world’s third-richest person, said his expanding business empire should not be linked to any one political leader, dismissing allegations that he benefits from close ties to India’s prime minister Narendra Modi .

The Indian billionaire and the world’s biggest wealth gainer in 2022, said in an interview with local media outlet India Today on Wednesday that he is an “easy target” because he belongs to Mr Modi’s home state Gujarat .

“Prime minister Modi and I are from the same state. That makes me the easy target of such baseless allegations... It is unfortunate that such narratives are being pushed against me,” Mr Adani said.

The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, who briefly dethroned Amazon founder Jeff Bezos from the spot of the second richest man on the planet earlier this year, claimed his group’s success over the years stemmed from policy and institutional reforms that began more than three decades ago and “not because of any individual leader”.

“These allegations suffer from recency bias, seeing our group’s success through a short-term lens. The fact of the matter is that my professional success is not because of any individual leader but because of the policy and institutional reforms initiated by several leaders and governments during a long period of over three decades,” he added.

More recently, he acquired a majority stake in news channel New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) , leading to speculation over the future of one of India’s last bastions of independent corporate media outlets.

NDTV was part of a shrinking news space critical of current dispensation at New Delhi.

Mr Adani now controls 64.71 per cent of the company. He already held 37 per cent after an open offer and acquisition, despite several unsuccessful attempts by NDTV to block the takeover citing regulatory restrictions on moving shares.

Ravish Kumar, a senior NDTV executive editor, indirectly criticised Mr Adani’s acquisition without referencing him in a biting critique that also served as an announcement of his resignation from the channel.

Mr Adani, a college drop out from a middle-class family, fits the government’s need for “national champions” both to meet domestic goals and as a private sector partner in strategic projects outside India, said Mihir Sharma, an economist at the Observer Research Foundation , a Delhi-based think tank.

“It isn’t that government policies are shaped by the Adani Group so much as the Adani Group is a willing and able partner in what the government decides are its priorities,” Mr Sharma said.

Since Mr Modi became prime minister in 2014, at times reportedly using a private jet owned by Mr Adani to go for election campaigns, the tycoon’s net worth shot up nearly 2,000 per cent to $125bn, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.

The rapid diversification of his empire – that includes winning multibillion dollar contracts to build ports, highways and power plants – has closely been scrutinised by critics.

The industrialist’s ambitions also include developing drones and ammunition, key to the government’s goal of boosting military-related exports to $5bn, while slashing costs for expensive imports, reported the Associated Press.

The tycoon has also invested in agriculture, a huge priority for Mr Modi, given the importance of farmer votes.

Mr Adani, however, said his entrepreneurial journey began about three decades ago under the premiership of Rajiv Gandhi, the grandson of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Many will be surprised to know that it all began during the tenure of Rajiv Gandhi as prime minister when he first liberalised the Exim (export-import) policy... But for Rajiv Gandhi, my journey as an entrepreneur would never have taken off,” he said.

Mr Adani claimed his career got a second big push in 1991, under the leadership of PV Narasimha Rao and finance minister Manmohan Singh, widely recognised for liberalising the Indian economy.

“The second big push I got was in 1991 when the duo of Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh initiated sweeping economic reforms. Just like many other entrepreneurs, I too was a beneficiary of those reforms,” Mr Adani explained.

He credited former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel for providing the “third turning point” of his career, who developed coastal areas, prompting Mr Adani to start working on the first port project under the Adani group.

“Until then, all development in Gujarat was only around [National Highway 8] from Mumbai to Delhi via cities like Vapi, Ankleshwar, Bharuch, Silvassa, Vadodara, Surat and Ahmedabad . He [Patel] was a visionary and focused on coastal development – and it was that policy change that took me to Mundra and prompted me to build our first port. The rest, as they say, is history.”

“Gujarat witnessed a massive focus on development” when Mr Modi became its chief minister, said Mr Adani as he went on to appreciate his premiership.

“His policies and their implementation went on to not only change the economic landscape of the state... it also allowed industries and employment to take off like never before.”

“Today, under his able leadership, we are seeing a similar resurgence at the national and international levels, where a new India is now asserting itself,” he added.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
The Independent

Indian opposition member Saket Gokhale arrested by Gujarat Police for third time in a month

Indian opposition member Saket Gokhale has been arrested by the police in the western state of Gujarat for the third time this month, a move that is being described by critics as a crackdown on dissent by India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.Mr Gokhale is a national spokesperson for opposition Trinamool Congress Party that is in power in eastern West Bengal state-led by India’s only woman chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is a vocal opponent of prime minister Narendra Modi and his party.According to police officials, Mr Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad cyber crime branch in connection...
Reuters

Nepal's 'fierce' ex-guerrilla chief becomes new prime minister

KATHMANDU, Dec 25 (Reuters) - A former Maoist guerrilla who led a decade-long insurgency against Nepal's Hindu monarchy was on Sunday appointed prime minister for a third time, in alliance with the main opposition after last month's election returned a hung parliament.
The Independent

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s mother admitted to hospital

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben, is admitted to hospital in his home state of Gujarat after she reportedly faced high-blood pressure.Her condition is now stable, said the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad city, where she is admitted.Mr Modi is now headed to the city to meet his centenary mother, with security at the hospital beefed up, according to local media reports. Meanwhile, opposition parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi sent the prime minister his wishes for a speedy recovery for his mother.“The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji,...
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
The Jewish Press

The Iran-China Honeymoon is Over

The Chinese raised a sore point for the Iranians at the summit in Saudi Arabia. A lot has happened in recent days between Iran and China. Iran reprimanded the Chinese ambassador, the Iranian Ermooz News (affiliated with the Reformists) wrote that Iran “can no longer trust the Chinese”, and an Iranian opposition channel published a cartoon of Chinese President Xi Jinping ditching Iranian President Khamenei.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy