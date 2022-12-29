Read full article on original website
Ryan Long Memorial Benefit…
The Spencer Radio Group is hosting a Memorial Benefit for the family of Ryan Long on Sunday, January 15th held at the American Legion Glen Pederson Post #1on Hwy 71 in Spencer, along with the Clay County V.F.W. Post #3159. SRG staff will be serving made to order omelets with...
Survey Shows O’Brien County Farmland Most Expensive in State
Ames, IA (KICD)– For the first time in recent memory, Scott County did NOT record the highest priced farmland in the annual ISU Survey. O’Brien County right here in the KICD Broadcast area topped the list this year at 16 thousand 531 dollars. Sioux County came in next at 16,516, and then Scott county – home of the Quad cities – registered 15,968. Number four was Lyon County and number five was Plymouth.
Horseshoe Bend Tubing Hill in Milford Now Open
Milford, IA (KICD) — Snow-based recreation is a silver lining of our recent snowfall, and one amenity was able to officially open last weekend. The Horseshoe Bend tubing hill in Milford has started operations and will be open Saturdays and Sundays for the rest of the season if weather allows according to Dickinson County Conservation Board Community Relations Coordinator Jackie Jerge.
O’Brien County Using Grant to Emphasize Ease of Travel in Iowa
Primghar, IA (KICD) — Another local recipient of a recent Iowa Tourism Office grant was the O’Brien County Economic Development Corporation. Like the Spencer Chamber project, OCEDC’s Tourism Blogger Itineraries Project received the full $10,000 available while they match $2,500 of that award. OCEDC Executive Director Kiana...
Spencer Hospital Reporting Progress in Several Areas in Last Year
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The end of the calendar year is always good for looking back to look at progress made either personally or from a business standpoint and that is exactly what Spencer Hospital President Bill Bumgarner did at last week’s Board of Trustees meeting. The hospital has...
Part 3 of 3: Preparing for Tax Season
Spencer, IA (KICD)– CPA Gary Peters had some end of the year tax tips for us earlier this week. He says a significant change in Iowa taxes take effect January 1st. Peters says clients of Winther Stave and Company also calculate retirement contributions this time of the year too.
Deidre Hoffman, 42, of Emmetsburg
Services for 42-year-old Deidre Hoffman of Emmetsburg will be Tuesday, January 3rd, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg with burial at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of...
Clay County Supervisors Discuss Increasing Funding to Medical Examiner
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Clay County Medical Examiner Dr. David Robison spoke with the Board of Supervisors at their latest meeting about increasing funding for the County Medical Examiner. The current rate for investigations has been in place for some time according to Robison. Robison says recent changes to...
Five Injured in Single Vehicle Crash Near Jackson
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Five people were injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 90 in Jackson County. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene about a mile west of the Jackson exit shortly before 3:30 where an SUV was found to have left the roadway while eastbound and rolled.
Cherokee Police Investigating Fatal Hit and Run
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– Law enforcement in Cherokee are investigating a fatal hit and run incident from earlier this week. Police were initially called to the scene around 8:30 Monday evening at the intersection of North 5th and West Willow Streets. Additional reports indicate a bicycle may have been involved...
Mid-Season Wrestling Report: Spencer Girls
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Girls Wrestling is off to a great start in it’s first year as a sanctioned sport in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The Spencer Tigers have done well early on with 5 ranked Wrestlers and a Dual Record of 6-1-1. Spencer Coach Dave Storm talked about some of the key wrestlers.
Sioux Central’s Boettcher Scores 1000
Sioux Rapids, Ia (KICD) – On December 6th Sioux Central’s Carter Boettcher became the second Rebel of this year’s senior class to reach the 1000 career points milestone. With the clock ticking down in the 2nd quarter against Alta-Aurelia, Boettcher sat at 996 career points, and crossed the 1000 point threshold in dramatic fashion.
