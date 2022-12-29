New Year’s Brunch – Hello 2023

How’s your head? Too much celebrating? Didn’t celebrate enough? Here’s a roundup of neighborhood spots to celebrate 2023 with brunch on Sunday! Check back as this list will be updated!

Lincoln Tavern

Lincoln is celebrating the new year with what they do best – BRUNCH! New Year’s Day with DJ Lazyboy starting at 10am. Patriots game at 1pm and then Legends of Summer at 6pm . Reservations are strongly recommended.

Publico Lodge

Get cozy at the Lodge at Publico! A one-of-a-kind winter oasis, guests are greeted by a rustic lodge structure as Publico’s signature garden pergola has been built out to feature wooden, cabin-like walls, faux moose and deer heads, twinkle lights and pine garlands that surround two communal style dining tables tucked inside. “Lodge life” is further illustrated throughout the space by oversized flannel blankets and pillows, carved wooden signage, decorative skis, retro signage, and a vintage ski lift that creates a true alpine ambiance in the middle of South Boston. Brunch is offered Saturday and Sunday from 11am-3pm. You can check out the brunch menu here!

Capo

Capo is celebrating the beginning of 2023 with brunch and Sinatra Sunday! Be on the lookout for special menu additions! Sinatra Sunday will take place from 4pm-7pm – doors open at 3:30pm.

The Broadway

The Broadway is one of Southie’s more popular spots for brunch and features items that everyone in the family will love! Enjoy items like boozy donuts, brunch pizza, steak + eggs + more! Don’t forget their brunch cocktails too like the Broadway Bloody Mary and Nitro Draft Espresso Martini plus lots of bubbles! The Broadway will feature New Year’s specials too!

Tom English’s Cottage

Kick it old school at this local favorite. Tom English’s Cottage will be open on New Year’s Day from 8am (yes, AM) until 9:30pm (and Saturday and Sunday) for all your “hair of the dog” needs.

Loco

Loco is celebrating 2023 with what they do best….tacos + margaritas! Brunch starts at 11am! Live music and the Pats Game.

Roza Lyons

Keep it going on Sunday at Roza Lyons. Feast on steak + eggs, breakfast wraps, pancakes and more!

Fat Baby

New Year’s Brunch starts at 11am at Fat Baby! Enjoy Sunday Specials like $1 dumplings!

Shy Bird

Shy Bird will be celebrating 2023 with brunch! Check out the brunch menu here!

Gray’s Hall

Celebrate the new year with Gray’s Hall with caviar and bubbles starting at 12pm.

Hunter’s

Lambo’s gumbo, popcorn chicken, brunch cocktails and live music at Hunter’s!

Fresh

Enjoy a New Year’s Day Hip Hop Brunch Party at Fresh – 10:30am-5pm.

New Year’s Day Throwback Hip-Hop Brunch at STATS

NYD THROWBACK HIP-HOP BRUNCH coming in 🔥 No cover and no ticket needed! Featuring 90s and 2000s music via DJ Artie V and DJRM. Sweatpants and yoga pants are strongly recommended. Tables will be first come, first served. To reserve a table email [email protected]