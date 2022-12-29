Sports betting is officially live in Ohio and New York Post readers can grab a great offer from BetMGM on launch day. Let’s review how you can claim your $1,000 in first bet insurance for Ohio sports betting and preview this SEC showdown. Learn more about the BetMGM welcome offer.Check out more great offers from other sportsbooks. BetMGM live offer New BetMGM bettors in the state of Ohio can claim a $1,000 first bet insurance bet on January 1st. That’s right, you first bet placed can be fully refunded if it loses for up to $1,000 What is the BetMGM promo code? Mississippi...

OHIO STATE ・ 34 MINUTES AGO