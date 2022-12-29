Read full article on original website
Related
doorcountydailynews.com
Drone helps rescue lost skier in Peninsula State Park Tuesday night
A cross-country skier who lost his way was found safe in Peninsula State Park on Tuesday evening thanks to a drone utilized by the Gibraltar Police Department. The Gibraltar Police Department and Door County Sheriff's Department were notified shortly after 6:00 p.m. by a 62-year-old Whitefish Bay man who was cross-country skiing in the park. With the aid of a DJI 30T Drone with a thermal imaging camera, Gibraltar Police Chief Ryan Roesch says they were able to locate the man. Roesch explains the Gibraltar Fire Department was then able to find the injured man quickly.
wtaq.com
Door County Shop Remains Frozen Solid from Winter Storms
DOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Door County shop is frozen solid after Lake Michigan’s waves covered it in water last week during the winter storms. Even with winds reaching up to 50 miles per hour and temperatures remaining in the teens, Simply Scandinavian in Gills Rock withstood the rough weather, but the storm’s aftermath could still be detrimental.
wtaq.com
2 Fishermen Rescued in Sturgeon Bay After Becoming Stranded on the Ice
STURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two fishermen are safely on land after being rescued from a floating piece of ice in Sturgeon Bay on Wednesday. The two men were ice fishing near Sherwood Point before becoming stranded on the ice. Someone on land noticed the situation and called for rescue at about 11:04 a.m. Wednesday.
wtaq.com
Fire that Started in Shed Damages House in Oneida
ONEIDA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A house was damaged when a shed fire spread Thursday morning in the town of Oneida. Outagamie County sheriff’s officials said the damage was to the side of the house in the N6500 block of Highway E. The fire was reported to be out...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay bus driver retires after 50 years
Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next weather system. The next weathermaker will be a bigger system that’ll form Monday off the lee of the Rockies in Colorado. FIRST ALERT...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Going Up, Experts Blame It On The Cold
Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies, especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton family grounded by Southwest Airlines
Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next weather system. The next weathermaker will be a bigger system that’ll form Monday off the lee of the Rockies in Colorado. FIRST ALERT...
1065thebuzz.com
Mild End to a Wild Month
While December weather will probably be remembered for its crippling effects on holiday plans in Sheboygan, there are other things that made this a wild month. It was a very cloudy month, with many not seeing the sun for two weeks at a time. It was also very windy, with that holiday storm in particular generating winds above 30 mph for days, and peaking over 50 mph several times. While temperatures have only been two-tenths of a degree above average – and with these past two days still to go – that average is the product of some pretty wild extremes. A record low of -9 was reached on December 23rd, while a record high of 55 was recorded by the National Weather Service yesterday…but you probably didn’t feel it since it occurred just before midnight. And as for snowfall…there wasn’t much, as most precipitation fell as rain. A record single-day total of .68 inches of rain fell on the 15th, helping to put Sheboygan’s monthly total just over a tenth of an inch above average water for the month.
viatravelers.com
14 Best Restaurants in Door County, Wisconsin
If you’re visiting Door County, Wisconsin, chances are you’re spending your days exploring the great outdoors through all the scenic hiking trails and parks that this region has to offer. Beautiful places such as Cave Point County Park and Washington Island are wonderful spots to explore all day with your family. But did you know Door County is home to some delicious food and sweet treats as well?
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Arena to Begin Charging for Parking
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — After five years of free parking, the Oshkosh Arena will now be charging for parking for every event. The arena, which is the home of the Wisconsin Herd, announced Tuesday that it would be charging $10 for parking beginning Jan. 1. It explained that the first five years of parking were sponsored by Verve credit union.
seehafernews.com
“Right Here in Manitowoc!”-2022 Highlights from Manitowoc Public Library
The following article was submitted by Karen Hansen, The Public Services Manager at the Manitowoc Public Library. In addition to some of the usual classics, one of my favorite holiday movies is Meet Me in St. Louis. I love tracing the lives of the Smith family through the seasons, culminating in Judy Garland’s rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” At the end of the film, the family finally journeys to the long-anticipated St. Louis World’s Fair. Surveying the beauty and wonder of the Fair, Rose proclaims “We don’t have to come here on a train or stay in a hotel. It’s right in our own home town.”
Fox11online.com
Little Chute fire chief retires
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- The new year will start with a new fire chief in Little Chute. Chief Mark Jansen is retiring. He has been a firefighter since 1984. Assistant Chief Duane Nechodom will take over on Tuesday. He was sworn in as the next chief during a village board meeting earlier this month.
wtaq.com
Sartori big cheese drop rings in the new year
Plymouth, WI – The annual Sartori Big Cheese Drop is nationally lauded as one of the country’s quirkiest New Year’s Eve traditions. This year marks our 16th annual event as we celebrate Plymouth, WI, the official Cheese Capital of the World. Over the past 15 years, the event has drawn thousands as the community comes together to welcome the new year. The highlight of the event is marked by a countdown and the lowering of a giant wedge of Sartori’s world award-winning BellaVitano® Gold Cheese at 10pm. Gift bags of Sartori Cheese will be distributed to the first 250 families in attendance. The event is sponsored by the Sartori Company.
Woman missing from Manitowoc found safe; Silver Alert canceled
MANITOWOC, Wis. — A statewide Silver Alert for a woman who hadn’t been seen since leaving her home Wednesday afternoon has been canceled after she was found safe. Officials with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office said 82-year-old Susan Dewane was seen leaving her home in the 4500 block of Harvest Circle around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. As of 5:30 p.m., she...
WBAY Green Bay
Children's Museum in Sheboygan needs to close down
We’re warming up without much sun. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Heavy metals found in dark chocolate. New study on the metals found in dark chocolate. The milder weather will slowly melt our current snowpack, which adds extra moisture to the air.
whbl.com
Fond du Lac County Man vs Snowblower Accident…County Plow to the Rescue
It took extraordinary efforts to get to the victim of a Fond du Lac County snowblower accident on Christmas day, and thanks to some quick thinking and maybe a bit of luck, it looks like the best possible outcome has been secured. The event in the Town of Alto, northwest...
A look at Neenah’s nationally ranked ice skating rink
Best Life Magazine named the Neenah Plaza one of the most charming ice skating rinks in the country.
WBAY Green Bay
Silver Alert issued for missing Manitowoc woman
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman reported missing from Manitowoc. Susan M. Dewane, 82, was last seen on Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m. She left her home in the 4500 block of Harvest Circle in her 2010 Ford Focus. The vehicle is red...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton’s anaerobic digesters used in wastewater treatment offline due to chemical issue
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton’s anaerobic digesters have been taken offline due to an issue with a processing chemical, according to the city. Anaerobic digesters are part of the wastewater treatment process. Wastewater services will not be interrupted. “On Monday, December 26, a high concentration of a liquid polymer...
Comments / 0