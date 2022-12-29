Read full article on original website
BBC
Cory Allen: Dragons' former Wales centre retires aged 29
Former Wales centre Cory Allen has retired from professional rugby at the age of 29 because of injury. Allen, who won six international caps, has been battling a knee problem since 2019. The former Cardiff and Ospreys player joined Dragons in 2021 but has not made an appearance for the...
BBC
Ben Spencer: Club captain agrees to contract extension at Bath
Bath scrum-half Ben Spencer has signed a contract extension with the club. The 30-year-old was named club captain at the start of the season and has been a key member of a side that have begun to improve under head of rugby Johann van Graan, who joined in the summer.
NASDAQ
Rugby-Harlequins' England prop Marler handed two-week ban over comments
LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Harlequins' England prop Joe Marler has been given a two-week ban for comments made to a Bristol Bears player while playing for his club this week, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said. The 32-year-old Marler faced a hearing on Friday where he answered the charge...
BBC
Ashton Hewitt: WRPA chair says new financial deal must be resolved as soon as possible
Welsh Rugby Players Association chair Ashton Hewitt says the uncertainty over players contracts must be resolved. There is a current freeze on recruitment and retention as the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and regions negotiate a new long-term financial deal. This means players out of contract at the end of the...
BBC
Elliot Millar-Mills: Bath sign former Wasps tighthead prop as injury cover
Bath have signed former Wasps prop forward Elliot Millar-Mills on a short-term contract. The 30-year-old will provide cover at tighthead while Will Stuart is out because of injury. Millar-Mills was previously with Ealing Trailfinders for three years after spells at Edinburgh and Leeds Tykes. Millar-Mills has appeared for England Counties,...
BBC
United Rugby Championship: Ulster's Jacob Stockdale and Robert Baloucoune return for Munster game
Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Sunday, 1 January Kick-off: 17:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Foyle, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport website. Robert Baloucoune and Jacob Stockdale will start Ulster's United Rugby Championship match against Munster on New Year's Day. Baloucoune has not played for Ulster since October, while...
BBC
Adam Coleman: London Irish lock given four-week dangerous tackle ban
London Irish skipper Adam Coleman has been banned for four weeks after being sent off in their 29-20 Premiership win over Saracens on 23 December. The Australian lock was red-carded for a dangerous tackle on Tom Woolstencroft in the 15th minute of the game. Saracens flanker Ben Earl was sent...
BBC
Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter predicts more shock results in Premiership
Exeter Chiefs director of Rugby Rob Baxter believes the Premiership is much more "competitive" without the threat of relegation. Relegation to the Championship will not return until 2024-25 at the earliest as the top flight bids to rebalance after the demise of Worcester and Wasps. And in the last round...
BBC
New Year Honours 2023: Exeter rugby boss appointed CBE
The chairman of Devon's top rugby club has been appointed a CBE for services to sport. Exeter Chiefs chairman and chief executive Tony Rowe has been honoured for services to rugby and to the city's community. He said that he first checked that it was not an online scam when...
Howard Webb returns to England on mission to boost referees’ confidence
“When you think about refereeing it’s very much about confidence,” says Howard Webb. “It’s a mental discipline, you need resilience to be successful at it. My job is to make sure that referees are going into their job feeling confident and supported.”. After eight years away,...
BBC
New Year Honours: Pat Jennings 'absolutely delighted' with CBE
Former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pat Jennings says he is "absolutely delighted" after being made a CBE in the New Year Honours list. Jennings won five trophies with Tottenham and Arsenal and earned 119 caps for Northern Ireland. "It's lovely to be recognised," said the 77-year-old. Former Northern Ireland captain Gail...
BBC
New Year Honours: Eugene Milne and Lucy Bronze made MBEs
A former health chief who led Newcastle's coronavirus response and one of the North East's victorious Lionesses have been appointed MBEs. Prof Eugene Milne and footballer Lucy Bronze, who is from Berwick and played for Sunderland, were named in the King's first New Year Honours list. He said the honour...
BBC
Irish Premiership: NIFL CEO Gerard Lawlor wants fully professional league
Gerard Lawlor, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Football League, says he hopes the Irish Premiership will be fully professional in five years. Of the 12 teams - Linfield, Larne and Glentoran - are full-time and Crusaders are three-quarters professional. "As CEO, I would like to see the men's Premiership...
