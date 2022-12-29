ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cory Allen: Dragons' former Wales centre retires aged 29

Former Wales centre Cory Allen has retired from professional rugby at the age of 29 because of injury. Allen, who won six international caps, has been battling a knee problem since 2019. The former Cardiff and Ospreys player joined Dragons in 2021 but has not made an appearance for the...
BBC

Ben Spencer: Club captain agrees to contract extension at Bath

Bath scrum-half Ben Spencer has signed a contract extension with the club. The 30-year-old was named club captain at the start of the season and has been a key member of a side that have begun to improve under head of rugby Johann van Graan, who joined in the summer.
NASDAQ

Rugby-Harlequins' England prop Marler handed two-week ban over comments

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Harlequins' England prop Joe Marler has been given a two-week ban for comments made to a Bristol Bears player while playing for his club this week, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said. The 32-year-old Marler faced a hearing on Friday where he answered the charge...
BBC

Elliot Millar-Mills: Bath sign former Wasps tighthead prop as injury cover

Bath have signed former Wasps prop forward Elliot Millar-Mills on a short-term contract. The 30-year-old will provide cover at tighthead while Will Stuart is out because of injury. Millar-Mills was previously with Ealing Trailfinders for three years after spells at Edinburgh and Leeds Tykes. Millar-Mills has appeared for England Counties,...
BBC

Adam Coleman: London Irish lock given four-week dangerous tackle ban

London Irish skipper Adam Coleman has been banned for four weeks after being sent off in their 29-20 Premiership win over Saracens on 23 December. The Australian lock was red-carded for a dangerous tackle on Tom Woolstencroft in the 15th minute of the game. Saracens flanker Ben Earl was sent...
BBC

Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter predicts more shock results in Premiership

Exeter Chiefs director of Rugby Rob Baxter believes the Premiership is much more "competitive" without the threat of relegation. Relegation to the Championship will not return until 2024-25 at the earliest as the top flight bids to rebalance after the demise of Worcester and Wasps. And in the last round...
BBC

New Year Honours 2023: Exeter rugby boss appointed CBE

The chairman of Devon's top rugby club has been appointed a CBE for services to sport. Exeter Chiefs chairman and chief executive Tony Rowe has been honoured for services to rugby and to the city's community. He said that he first checked that it was not an online scam when...
BBC

New Year Honours: Pat Jennings 'absolutely delighted' with CBE

Former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pat Jennings says he is "absolutely delighted" after being made a CBE in the New Year Honours list. Jennings won five trophies with Tottenham and Arsenal and earned 119 caps for Northern Ireland. "It's lovely to be recognised," said the 77-year-old. Former Northern Ireland captain Gail...
BBC

New Year Honours: Eugene Milne and Lucy Bronze made MBEs

A former health chief who led Newcastle's coronavirus response and one of the North East's victorious Lionesses have been appointed MBEs. Prof Eugene Milne and footballer Lucy Bronze, who is from Berwick and played for Sunderland, were named in the King's first New Year Honours list. He said the honour...
BBC

Irish Premiership: NIFL CEO Gerard Lawlor wants fully professional league

Gerard Lawlor, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Football League, says he hopes the Irish Premiership will be fully professional in five years. Of the 12 teams - Linfield, Larne and Glentoran - are full-time and Crusaders are three-quarters professional. "As CEO, I would like to see the men's Premiership...

Comments / 0

Community Policy