‘He can win any tournament he plays,’ Rafael Nadal praises Nick Kyrgios ahead of Australian Open
Can Kyrgios continue the progress from last season at the Australian Open? Nadal thinks so.
Yardbarker
Nadal's son and wife present at his practice in Sydney for the United Cup
Rafael Nadal travelled with his family to Australia this year and that's not so much different from last year but there are three of them now. While his wife was in Australia the previous year, but they are now joined by their young kid. He was practicing in Sydney in preparation for his United Cup debut, and both of them were there. Since the birth of their child, his wife and son haven't been seen around much, but now, we've caught sight of both.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal, De Minaur and Kvitova among those to welcome Djokovic back to Australia ahead of United Cup: "Good for tennis, good for probably the fans"
Novak Djokovic touched down in Australia yesterday and it was an emotional moment for the Serbian who was deporter from the country last year. His return was something he was hoping for as he tries to create history by becoming the first player to win the Australian Open ten times. Some of his fellow colleagues reacted to that and welcomed him back into the country that saw some of his most iconic moments happen. Rafael Nadal was one of them as he said:
tennisuptodate.com
Melbourne at risk of losing Australian Open event to another state or even overseas
The first Grand Slam of the year has traditionally been played in Melbourne, which plays host to the Australian open. However, the annual event could find itself in a new home over the next few years. According to Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley, there were conversations regarding moving the...
atptour.com
Norrie, Swan Give Great Britain Control Against Australia
Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan notched straight-set wins on Day 1 at the United Cup to give Great Britain a 2-0 lead over Australia in Group D. World No. 14 Norrie opened the tie with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Alex de Minaur and No. 145 Swan extended Team GB's lead with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Zoe Hives.
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas gives superb response to Kyrgios withdrawing late from United Cup: "I don't think it's a surprise"
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios developed a rivalry that is up and down in a way as sometimes they seem to get along but other times they fire shots at it. It started at Wimbledon this year when they played a very heated match and since then we've seen them taking shots at each other multiple times. Kyrgios was actually the player that talked less than Tsitsipas overall with the mother of the Greek getting into it again. He was asked about Kyrgios pulling out of the United Cup only 24 hours before it started and he gave a pretty spicy response.
tennisuptodate.com
"It's a very difficult thing to do" - Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley on Kyrgios winning the event in front of his home crowd
Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios will be one of the favorites to win the 2023 Australian Open based on his performances this year and the crowd will certainly help him along the way. It's always special to see your countryman compete at the Grand Slam tournament on the home soil...
Yardbarker
"Novak is here, good for tennis, good probably for the fans" - Nadal on Djokovic's participation
Novak Djokovic will participate at the 2023 Australian Open and his biggest rival, Rafael Nadal is happy about his participation at the first Grand Slam of the season. The 21-time Grand Slam champion and the 22-time Grand Slam champion faced off dozens of times and their next meeting may take place already in January as the two members of the Big Three are considered to be favourites in Melbourne Park.
atptour.com
Potential Medvedev vs. Djokovic Blockbuster In Adelaide
Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev could be headed for an early-season showdown after both landed in the top half of the Adelaide International 1 draw. Top-seeded Djokovic and third-seeded Medvedev could meet in the semi-finals of the ATP 250, which features four Top 10 players. In the bottom half, which...
tennismajors.com
Djokovic adds new physio to team ahead of Australian swing
Ahead of the new season, there has been a change in the team of the 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. Ulises Badio, the physiotherapist who has been with Djokovic since May 2017, will be replaced by Claudio Zimaglia. Badio has proven to be an extremely significant member of Djokovic’s...
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic loses 'miracle worker' physio Ulises Badio with Jannik Sinner's former physiotherapist now on board
Novak Djokovic's long-time physio Ulises Badio is no longer part of his team as Djokovic adds the former physio of Jannik Sinner to his team ahead of the Australian Open. Badio was described as the 'miracle worker' behind Djokovic's success overseeing the Serbian play without any injuries at an age when most players start to experience them frequently. The Argentine joined Djokovic in 2017 after helping him heal the elbow that at one point threatened his career.
BBC
Fisherman survives by clinging to ocean buoy for two days
A missing fisherman who had fallen from his boat off the coast of Brazil was found clinging to a signal buoy. David Soares, 43, was rescued by a fellow local fisherman two days after his boat had been found adrift in the Atlantic Ocean. He told local media he had...
The three best Tests I watched this year
Starring Dean Elgar, Virat Kohli, Jonny Bairstow and an England team playing a fierce and fun brand of the game
BBC
Press Association photographers pick their top shots of 2022
PA Media photographers choose their best photographs from the past year and reflect on the stories behind the images. Ben Birchall was the only news photographer present at Highgrove House, where the then Prince of Wales (now King Charles III) danced with one of the guests, Bridget Tibbs, during a tea dance hosted by The Prince's Foundation to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
Williamson and Latham, the two constants of New Zealand cricket
A lot of things are in flux right now but their batting leaders are still churning out those tough runs
tennisuptodate.com
Wawrinka jokingly demands Bencic and Teichmann to pay copyright for copying his celebration
Stan Wawrinka joked about Bencic and Teichmann replicating the iconic celebration he and Federer had when they won gold for Switzerland at the Beijing Olympics. Bencic and Teichmann secured the final point for Switzerland at the Billie Jean King Cup a few weeks ago and celebrated it by reenacting the iconic celebration of Wawrinka and Federer. The footage went around the world as many tennis fans spotted the similarity and Wawrinka himself saw it. He joked about getting royalties for it:
BBC
Alopecia: 'I decided I'd had enough of hiding my real self'
Laura Mathias was just 13 years old when she started losing her hair. She automatically blamed herself. Her doctor diagnosed her with the autoimmune condition alopecia and said it was caused by stress. Laura's parents were going through a divorce and she was finding life difficult. For the next 17...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr until 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr on a deal that runs until 2025. The Portugal captain is a free agent after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticised the club. Ronaldo will reportedly receive the biggest football salary in history at more than...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Post Tribute to Pelé: 'A True Football Icon'
The Prince and Princess of Wales shared Team England's tribute to the Brazilian soccer legend, who is considered to be one of the greatest players of all time Prince William and Kate Middleton are remembering Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, who died at 82 on Thursday. The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, reposted Team England's tribute to the sports icon on their official social media pages. The three-time World Cup champion died in São Paulo after a progression of colon cancer, The New York Times reported. "Paying tribute...
