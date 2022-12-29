Read full article on original website
Autopsy Ordered for Body of Woman Found at Rural Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a woman found by a dog walker at an intersection north of Rochester Monday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the autopsy is scheduled to occur Wednesday. He also said the sheriff’s office will not yet release the woman’s identity fearing it would compromise the investigation at this time.
Convicted Murderer Arrested in Rochester-Area Death Investigation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has named the person of interest in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson, who was found deceased in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said 39-year-old Mustafa Bush of...
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Chatfield Sends Four People to Hospital
Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were brought to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 52 near Chatfield Monday evening. The State Patrol crash report says a northbound SUV, driven by 46-year-old Michaelanne Turner of Dubuque, IA, lost control and collided with a southbound SUV about five miles south of Chatfield around 7:20 p.m. The driver of the southbound SUV, identified as 39-year-old Shanalee Knight of Lanesboro, suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Truck Hauling Livestock Trailer Crashes in Southern Minnesota
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Missouri woman was hurt after a pick-up truck she was riding in left the road while hauling a livestock trailer on I-35 in Freeborn County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report says the pick up, operated by 26-year-old Kole Fulton of Lincoln, Missouri,...
$15,000 in Copper Wire Stolen from Rochester-Area Work Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a costly burglary reported at a construction site in Cascade Township. Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to the report of a past-action burglary at a job site in the 1300 block of Skyview Cr. Northwest Tuesday morning. Employees reported that .10, .12 and .14 gauge wire stolen from the work site sometime between December 21 and December 27.
Rochester Man Sent to Prison for Massive Cocaine Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man will spend over four years in prison as the result of a significant drug bust that occurred earlier this year. An Olmsted County judge sentenced 33-year-old Roberto Nieves to 56 months in prison Wednesday. Nieves entered a plea deal in November in which he admitted to a first-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of a second-degree drug charge.
Suspicious Death Investigation Underway After Body Discover Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what’s being described as a suspicious death after the discovery of a body in rural northwest Rochester Monday afternoon. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said he could only release minimal information Monday morning, however he did say investigators...
Rochester Woman Critically Wounded, Man Arrested Following Shooting
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police say a woman was critically wounded and a man is in custody following a shooting that’s believed to have taken place Christmas Eve. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the father of the 37-year-old victim’s children called police after being unable to get a...
Teens Charged in Fatal Mall of America Shooting
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have filed charges against three teens Thursday in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson at the Mall of America on December 23. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged 18-year-old Taeshawn Adams-Wright with second-degree murder with intent not premeditated as second-degree assault with...
Rochester Man Accused of Shooting Girlfriend in the Head Appears in Court
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head on Christmas Eve made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Bail for 34-year-old Phillip Turner was set at $1,000,000. He was arranged on felony charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.
Rochester PD Seeking Gas Station Robbery Suspect
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a robbery reported at a northwest Rochester gas station early Tuesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the robbery report at the Holiday station in the 1850 block of Assisi Heights Dr. around 1:30 a.m. The clerks reported a man entered the store and handed them a piece of paper stating he had a gun and demanded all of the money in the cash register.
Minnesota Competition! 2023 Brings 3 New Garbage Haulers to Rochester
If you want more options in who picks up your trash, 2023 is the year for you in Olmsted County!. In November, an Olmsted County ordinance was updated to bring more competition to the area and that led to three new garbage hauling licenses being granted. Who's Been Added to...
Rochester Couple Charged With Defrauding Vulnerable Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester couple is accused of stealing funds from a vulnerable elderly man after taking over his finances. 34-year-old Colleen Siverling Keigher and 33-year-old Corey Keigher are each charged with two felony counts of aiding and abetting financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. The criminal complaint alleges the husband and wife wrote themselves checks for a total of just over $125,000 from the victim's bank accounts last year.
Four People Escape Costly Stewartville Garage Fire
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people escaped a costly garage fire that broke out in an attached garage at a home in Stewartville earlier this week. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputies were the first to arrive at the fire reported at a residence in the 600 block of 12th Ave. Northeast around 11:38 p.m. Wednesday. Responding deputies smelled smoke from outside of the home and learned the fire had started in an attached garage containing a 2018 GMC pick-up truck and a 2016 GMC SUV.
Five Arrested in Connection With Mall of America Murder
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season, police said Saturday. At an evening news conference, Bloomington...
Rochester Firefighters Battle Garage Fire in Bitter Cold
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester firefighters were called out into the bitter cold Friday afternoon to extinguish a fire that broke out in the detached garage behind an apartment/condominium in northwest Rochester. Officials say a nearby homeowner called 911 after they spotted smoke coming from the garage in the...
Firefighters Put Out NW Rochester House Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters extinguished a house fire reported in northwest Rochester late Thursday morning. A news release from the Rochester Fire Department says crews responded to the blaze in the 1050 block of Chippewa Dr. Northwest around 11:11 a.m. Responding engines were informed prior to arrival of black smoke coming through a vent that fed to the home’s kitchen and found an air exchange unit in the home’s utility room on fire when they got to the house.
Rochester Man Sentenced to 10 Years For Austin Robberies
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to just over 10 years in prison for three armed robberies in Austin earlier this year. 26-year-old Adrick Mims previously entered guilty pleas to three counts of robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon. Under the plea agreement, four counts of second-degree assault and a charge of fleeing the police were dismissed.
Traffic Detoured in Spring Grove For Downtown Fire
Spring Grove, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation says a detour has been put in place to direct traffic off Highway 44 in Spring Grove because of a structure fire. Highway 44 is Main Street in Spring Grove and MnDOT spokesman Mike Dougherty says the highway closure...
LOOK: Plainview Minnesota Home Has Maids Stairway + So Much Pepsi
It's not often you find a beautiful Victorian-style home (from 1890) with Pepsi everywhere, but this Plainview home (about 30 miles East of Rochester, Minnesota) has that and then...more Pepsi!. What Is a Maids Stair and Why Is It In Plainview?. A maid's stairway (or staircase) is the stairway servants...
