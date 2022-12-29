Read full article on original website
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?
When FIFA declared Pele and Diego Maradona jointly the players of the 20th century, and effectively the best of all time, they side-stepped but did not resolve a heated debate that has grown more complicated as Lionel Messi has dominated the 21st century. AFP Sport looks at who is the best between the magical Brazilian, the controversial Maradona, who passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, and a second Argentine, the twinkling Messi who is still playing: Triple crown v single titles -- Pele played in four World Cups, winning three times, a record not yet beaten and giving him one more than Maradona and Messi combined.
The world of football paid tribute to Brazil great Pele following his death at the age of 82.Here are some of the tributes paid to the player considered by many to be the greatest of all time.Neymar – who equalled Pele’s record of 77 goals for Brazil at the World Cup – said his predecessor in the national team’s number 10 shirt “turned football into art, into entertainment” and “gave a voice to the poor, to black people.” View this post on Instagram ...
The footballing world paid tribute to Pele following the death of the Brazil great at the age of 82.The three-time World Cup winner died on Thursday having been in hospital in Sao Paulo since late November.Following confirmation of his death, tributes poured in for the player widely regarded as the best to have graced the game.REI PELÉ 👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/epP8zZHRYr— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) December 29, 2022Pele was a prodigious scorer of goals, and is credited with 1,281 of them across the length of his career by the official FIFA website.A tweet from the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) read simply “King Pele”,...
Popculture
Cristiano Ronaldo Signs With New Soccer Team, Will Make $75 Million Per Year
Cristiano Ronaldo has a new soccer team. The Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr announced on Friday they have signed the soccer superstar. According to ESPN, Ronaldo signed a contract through the summer of 2020 and is expected to receive $75 million per year. This comes after Ronaldo controversially left Manchester United.
France 24
More than six decades after he first wowed the world on the football pitch, Pelé is no more. The superstar Brazil nicknamed "O Rei" – the King – and winner of three World Cups died on Thursday at the age of 82 after a battle with colon cancer. His death caps a storied life as one of the greatest footballers the game has ever known.
Pele has died at the age of 82.Here, the PA news agency looks back at the Brazil great’s career in pictures.London callingFine Troon-ingHandbags at HampdenAll smiles on arrivalSmall piece of historyChange of roleBad day at GoodisonEarly exitWorld Cup winnersSheffield starSpecial guestsMedical manMeeting MaradonaWembley wayRecord-breaking bidAll-time greatsWriting historyOld Trafford outingDegree of recognitionAnfield ovation Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveBrazil football legend Pele dies aged 82From the 1966 World Cup to London 2012 Olympics – Pele’s visits to Great BritainPele, Gordon Banks and that save
BBC
Darwin Nunez: Are Liverpool striker's missed chances a blip or cause for concern?
Darwin Nunez might have cast some envious glances at Wout Faes' finishing during Liverpool's game with Leicester on Friday night. Granted, Faes' two goals were in the wrong net as far as the Foxes defender was concerned, gifting Jurgen Klopp's side a 2-1 win that puts them within touching distance of the top four heading into 2023.
Dec 30 (Reuters) - The sporting world expressed its sorrow at the death of one of its greatest heroes on Friday, bidding farewell to Brazilian soccer legend Pele with a flood of heartfelt tributes.
kalkinemedia.com
Italy's Football Federation (FIGC) called for a minute's silence to be held before matches on Friday and next week in memory of Brazil legend Pele following his death aged 82. "On the occasion of all the friendly matches scheduled for today, Friday December 30, and on the 16th day of the Serie A on Wednesday January 4, the FIGC has arranged a minute's silence to remember Pele," it said in a statement.
kalkinemedia.com
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter called Pele the "greatest footballer in history" after the Brazil legend died on Thursday aged 82. Blatter, 86, who led world football's governing body from 1998 to 2015, said he was "immensely sad" to learn of Pele's death. "Very sad news: Pele has left us,"...
Yardbarker
Tributes have began to pour in from across the soccer world following the death of Brazil legend Pele at the age of 82. Pele remains the only man ever to have won the World Cup three times, having fired Brazil to glory in 1958, 1962 and 1970. Sao Paulo's most...
RIO DE JANEIRO — The soccer star Edson Arantes do Nascimento — known around the world as Pelé — has died at 82. He'd been battling complications from colon cancer and was admitted into a hospital in São Paulo last month.
