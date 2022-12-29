ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsburg, WV

Reward for info on West Virginia Air National Guard member that was killed by arson

By Jessica Patterson
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rVyhv_0jxXUqcu00

MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK) – Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, marked two years since a West Virginia Air National Guard member was killed battling an arson fire in the Martinsburg area , and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal is again asking the public for any information that could lead to an arrest in the case.

Senior Airman Logan Young of the 167th Airlift Wing was killed in the Dec. 27, 2020 fire at a vacant structure in Kearneysville while his unit was responding as mutual aid. Three other firefighters were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating and says there is a $20,000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of the person that allegedly started the fire.

Anyone that has any information that could help in the investigation can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at (800) 233-FIRE, which is 3473. Tips can be made anonymously.

