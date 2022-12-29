Read full article on original website
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December
Berkshire Hathaway owns small stakes in these two blue-chip stocks.
msn.com
10 Highest-Yielding Dow Jones Stocks Heading Into 2023
The stock market had a rough 2022 with many of the top indexes down double digits. Among the stock indexes that were down was the Dow Jones Industrial Average. With declining prices, dividend yields on many of the components are up heading into the new year. Here’s a look at...
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street; Southwest losses mount
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Southwest Airlines Co., down $2.15 to $33.94. The airline had to cancel roughly two-thirds of its flights over the last couple of days, which it blamed on problems related to staffing and weather. Las Vegas Sands Corp., up $1.94 to $48.46. […]
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Here are the boldest predictions for 2023: Crashing stocks, another Great Depression, and a meatless nation.
In the past year, investors have been rocked by a bear market, the crypto crash, Russia's war on Ukraine and massive Fed rate hikes — and some forecasts see even more tumult in 2023. Here are some of the boldest predictions for the new year. Tesla stock will plunge...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks continue year-end slide, Tesla snaps 7-day losing streak
U.S. stocks sank Wednesday, extending a sharp year-end slide as investors hobbled toward the end of a gruesome 2022. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped 1.2% after losses picked up into the close, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed 366 points, or 1.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) declined 1.4%.
The 7 Best Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks
The best Warren Buffett dividend stocks are expected to produce impressive returns for the Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio. Here are seven with market-beating yields.
Stocks Nudge Higher, Goldman Sachs, TSMC, Tesla, Solana - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday December 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher With Eyes On China Risk. U.S. equity futures nudged higher Thursday, extending a pattern that has dominated markets for much of the holiday-shortened week, as investors continue to track developments in China's Covid crisis and its impact on domestic growth prospects.
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Holding On To Strong Gains In Afternoon Trading
(RTTNews) - Stocks moved sharply early in the session on Thursday and continue to see significant strength in afternoon trading. The Nasdaq has helped to lead the way higher, reflecting a substantial rebound by technology stocks. The major averages have moved roughly sideways in recent trading, holding on to strong...
msn.com
Verizon, Intel and Dow stocks are the biggest ‘dogs’ of the Dow as 2022 ends
The stocks of Verizon Communications Inc. Intel Corp. and Dow Inc. are the biggest “dogs” of the Dow Jones Industrial Average as 2022 comes to an end. A Wall Street trading strategy known as “Dogs of the Dow” calls for the buying of the top-10 highest yielding stocks in the Dow industrials at the close of the last trading day of each year. The idea to pick up yield, but also a bet on a bounce, as the highest yielders are typically among the worst performers of the year. Keep in mind that MarketWatch contributor Mark Hulbert has written that history shows that strategy tends to underperform the Dow industrials. In afternoon trading on Friday, Verizon had a dividend yield of 6.67%, Intel’s was 5.58% and Dow’s was 5.57%. That compares with the implied dividend yield for the S&P 500 of 1.77%, according to FactSet. Meanwhile, shares of Verizon have lost 24.7% in 2022, Intel has dropped 49.2% and Dow has declined 11.3% while the Dow industrials have fallen 9.3%. Of the Dow components that don’t pay dividends, shares of Boeing Co. have slipped 6.1% this year, Walt Disney Co. has slid 44.7% and Salesforce Inc. has given up 48.4%.
US stocks fall broadly as S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as major indexes close out a dismal year with lingering concerns about stubbornly hot inflation and a potential recession. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 3:13 p.m. Eastern. The index, which is considered a benchmark for the broader market by...
NBC Connecticut
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: TG Therapeutics, Micron Technology, ChargePoint and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. TG Therapeutics — Shares jumped more than 9% after the biotech company announced this week that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults. Micron Technology — Shares of the chipmaker...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Move To The Downside, Nasdaq Hits Two-Month Low
(RTTNews) - After showing a lack of direction early in the session, stocks have moved mostly lower over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The major averages have all moved to the downside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling to its lowest intraday level in over two months. The...
Why 5 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Technology Stocks May Be Huge 2023 Winners
These five outstanding Goldman Sachs top picks in the technology sector are offering some bigger and better growth potential than the so-called FAANG stocks, the best-performing tech stocks of the past decade.
NASDAQ
Wall St closes higher, growth stocks lead in thin trading
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended higher on Thursday, led by growth stocks in light trading, as U.S. unemployment data signaled the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes might be starting to dent labor market strength in its bid to fight inflation. All 11 S&P 500 sector indexes...
Zacks.com
4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Curb Market Volatility Risk
The broader equity market has been hammered by recession fears, inflationary pressure and soaring interest rates. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further increased worries for investors about the global economic recovery. The major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, have declined 9.5%, 34.7% and 20.6%,...
NBC Connecticut
Elon Musk Tells Tesla Employees Don't Be ‘Bothered by Stock Market Craziness'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent a companywide email on Wednesday urging employees to stay focused and not to pay attention to the stock market. Tesla shares have plummeted 42% in December and are poised to close out their worst month, quarter and year on record. Musk sold tens of billions...
Zacks.com
3 Under-$10 Technology Stocks Wall Street Analysts Recommend
Technology stocks have delivered an uncharacteristically sluggish performance in 2022. A tech-focused exchange-traded fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) declined 28.4% and lagged the S&P 500 by 7.8% this year through Dec 22. Wall Street analysts expect the plunge in technology stocks this year to give way to a...
