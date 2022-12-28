ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coralville, IA

247Sports

Friday Five: Favorite Nebraska athletics moments in 2022

The year of 2022 won’t be remembered for a national title, but it wasn’t just one long coaching search either, even if that might’ve been the biggest storyline for Nebraska athletics. Instead plenty of great games were played and several big wins occurred. Here are my five...
LINCOLN, NE
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit

Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX Sports

Kamateros and South Dakota host Western Illinois

Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-5, 1-1 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (6-8, 1-1 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Tasos Kamateros scored 21 points in South Dakota's 92-84 win over the Saint Thomas Tommies. The Coyotes are 4-2 on their home court. South Dakota leads the...
MACOMB, IL
FOX Sports

South Dakota downs St. Thomas 92-84 behind 21 from Kamateros

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota defeated St. Thomas 92-84 on Thursday night behind 21 points and six rebounds from Tasos Kamateros. The Coyotes (6-8, 1-1 Summit League) also got 19 points from Kruz Perrott-Hunt, who was 7 of 14 shooting (4 for 5 from distance). Overall, the Coyotes went 14 of 20 from 3-point range (70%) on a hot-shooting night that saw them make 55% from the field.
BROOKINGS, SD

