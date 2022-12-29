Read full article on original website
northernnewsnow.com
Light snow to north Tuesday, some freezing rain possible
TODAY: High pressure will briefly bring mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for the bulk of our Monday. Highs reach the single digits to low teens above zero with lows in the single digits above and below zero and increasing clouds overnight. TUESDAY: A small wave of low pressure will...
MyWabashValley.com
Snow Flurries/Warming Trend
Today brings cold temps to start the week and a few flurries today, at times. Highs will rise to near 30 this afternoon with an afternoon breeze adding a chill to the air. Any snow accumulations will only be around an inch. Tonight, cloudy and cold with lows in the teens. Tomorrow brings some breaks in the clouds and temps nearing the freezing mark. It’s the start of the warming trend that will come the remainder of the week and year. It will be a mild end with temps in the 40’s by midweek and in the mid to upper 50’s to end the week. There will be rain by Thursday night and Friday. Also, showers likely for New Year’s Eve. It will be a drier start to 2023.
Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast
Reprinted from Accuweather AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be...
WDTN
Light Snow Moves In, Warmer Temperatures
A few clouds Christmas morning gave way to sunshine and temperatures in the mid-teens. Clouds are increasing overnight that will set the stage for light snow developing Monday morning. Expect generally an inch or less, with up to two inches of accumulation, as a weak, clipper system swings by. During the event and afterwards, temperatures will be chilly in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday.
Cloudy, clear heading into Saturday; rain expected for New Year's Eve
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says the clouds will roll in tonight, with lows in the upper-30s.
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
Massive Winter Storm Coming Through The US Midwest
Currently, there is a massive winter storm cutting through the United States of America is bringing severe weather to the country with dangerous blizzard conditions affecting the Great Plains region of the U.S. The icy weather is also affecting the upper Midwest and there are expected to be some severe storms along the Gulf Coast. There are more than ten million people living in seventeen states that are currently experiencing winter weather alerts as the massive storm continues to head from west to east. The storm is expected to strengthen into Thursday as it travels bringing strong winds, snow, and freezing rain. The southern end of the storm is expected to bring some late-season tornadoes to certain regions of the country along with some strong thunderstorms.
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
US braces for record-breaking deep freeze, with wind chills of -70 in some parts of the country
A vast majority of the country is bracing for freezing temperatures near all-time lows as blizzard-type weather will bring dangerous conditions for millions of Americans starting Wednesday.
Snow chances next week in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio
(WOWK) Snow chances are looking fairly decent for the days leading up to Christmas, but the amounts remain very unclear some six days ahead of the possible storm. Many weather models indicate a big push of very cold air that starts on Thursday. Snow develops as an area of low pressure also travels across the […]
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: few showers, warm & breezy Thursday; stormy periods Friday
THURSDAY: Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and 70s. Occasional showers will push northward along the south winds. Highest chance will tend to be west of I-55. We’ll trend mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s to near 60 with a relative lull in activity. We’ll watch toward the west nearing sunrise as our next system approaches.
WJLA
DC Weather: Sunshine continues Wednesday with temps nearing the 50s
WASHINGTON (7News) — We're in for another sunny day, so grab the sunglasses out the door on Wednesday. First Alert Weather continues to track a gradual warming trend through the end of the year. Temperatures will remain below freezing through mid-morning on Wednesday but will warm to around 50...
Blizzard warnings in effect as winter storm hits Plains, Midwest, forecasters advise to 'avoid travel'
Numerous states are facing Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings as high winds, blowing snowfall and icy temperatures are impacting millions of Americans.
Today's Forecast: Cloudy and warm with possible fog and drizzle
Cloud cover developed overnight, bringing mostly cloudy skies for today. Fog and drizzle are likely to develop throughout the morning with snow quickly melting.
natureworldnews.com
Wintry Weather to Expect in Upper Midwest Bringing Rain and Snow to First Week of December
As December begins bringing colder air for the coming winter season, the latest weather forecast showed that residents in the Upper Midwest could expect wintry weather. It could bring rain and snow. People living in the said areas should prepare for colder weather and always keep an umbrella and raincoat...
Major winter storm on track for Christmas week, forecasters say
Snow, rain and powerful winds are expected to accompany frigid temperatures in parts of the country this week that may cause travel disruptions during week ahead of Christmas.
WJCL
Highs in the 70s continue into the weekend, plus a look at rain for New Year's Eve
Patchy fog will develop overnight into early Friday morning as lows drop to the 50s. Partly sunny skies will stay through Friday afternoon, but it will be another warm one. Highs return to the 70s. The 70s continue into the weekend even with a cold front arriving. Rain chances increase...
Dangerous wind chills of minus 58, gusts of 83 mph felt in North Carolina mountains
Temperatures fell so quickly, some areas saw a “flash freeze.”
WEATHER TO WATCH: Rain and mild temperatures for New Year's Eve
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says temperatures will stay mild into 2023 with showers on Saturday.
Christmas Arctic Blast Will Plunge U.S. Into Deep Freeze Nightmare
A NASA image shows how cold much of the U.S. is going to get this week, revealing how much lower temperatures are compared to the December average.
