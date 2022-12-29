Today brings cold temps to start the week and a few flurries today, at times. Highs will rise to near 30 this afternoon with an afternoon breeze adding a chill to the air. Any snow accumulations will only be around an inch. Tonight, cloudy and cold with lows in the teens. Tomorrow brings some breaks in the clouds and temps nearing the freezing mark. It’s the start of the warming trend that will come the remainder of the week and year. It will be a mild end with temps in the 40’s by midweek and in the mid to upper 50’s to end the week. There will be rain by Thursday night and Friday. Also, showers likely for New Year’s Eve. It will be a drier start to 2023.

5 DAYS AGO