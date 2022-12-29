Read full article on original website
WLUC
Gallery Coffee Co. to host New Year’s Eve party
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. coffee shop is ringing in the new year with a party. Gallery Coffee Co. in Munising will host its first New Year’s Eve party this Saturday. There will be drink specials all night, a ball drop watch party (on the big screen), and live music with Sky Pilots.
WLUC
Brookridge Heights Assisted Living to host New Year’s challenge
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living is kicking off the new year with a twist. The assisted living and retirement community is hosting a 90-day “All Together Now Me + We” personal growth challenge. It includes daily tasks ranging from complimenting a stranger to joining a new exercise class.
WLUC
Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum to celebrate New Year’s Eve
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Saturday, the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum is hosting its annual Elementary New Year’s Eve ball drop event. At 5:30 p.m. after the museum closes on New Year’s Eve, it holds a ball drop celebration in front of the building. This event runs until 7:30 p.m. which is also when they will drop the ball.
WLUC
Everyday Wines on how to select, open a bottle of champagne or sparkling wine
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Everyday Wines in Marquette is ready for New Year’s Eve with plenty of sparkling wine and champagne. The store is expecting a large number of sales on both Friday and Saturday. Staff say the best way to pick out a bottle is to know what your preferences are.
UPMATTERS
Marquette prepares for New Year’s Eve
MARQUETTE, Mich.-With Christmas behind us, it’s on to New Year’s Eve and the annual festivities in downtown Marquette. It all starts at the lower harbor or dock with the final weekend of the laser light show that lights up the south-facing side of the ore dock with a dazzling animated laser light display. The exhibition culminates on New Year’s Eve after illuminating the lower harbor each weekend throughout December. This cutting-edge laser exhibition is produced by the fresh Coast light lab of Marquette and is projected onto the ore dock from the roof of the Hampton Inn. Travel Marquette’s CEO Susan Estler knows how unique the ore dock is.
WLUC
Marquette veterinarian clinic talks about how to keep dogs safe in winter
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Even with winter in full swing, many dog owners will still walk their dogs. Veterinarians are giving some advice on how you can keep your dog safe during the season. Vets from the Marquette Veterinary Clinic say various dog breeds will handle winter differently. Using booties and pet-friendly de-icers is a way to avoid irritation on paws.
WLUC
Eben Ice Caves makes improvements for visitors
EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WLUC) - The Eben Ice Caves near Munising see hundreds of visitors during the winter. With winter underway, visitors are returning in droves. One visitor said she drove up from lower Michigan to see the caves. “We were wanting to see the U.P. in the snow,” said...
WLUC
Forsyth Snowmobile Club hosts annual Safety Course
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, young winter sports enthusiasts met at the Forsyth Township Snowmobile and ATV Club in Gwinn to take a Snowmobile Safety course. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said that the main purpose is to make sure everyone has a safe winter on the trails.
WLUC
US luge athletes leave to kick off season
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The luge season has begun and U.S. athletes left Sunday to compete. But there are also opportunities for the sport in the U.P. Over a dozen people and families came out Friday evening to try their hand at luging. Professional athletes for the sport left for Austria to compete in several races. The United States Luge coach, Keith Whitman, said the team has already begun training.
WLUC
Maurices donates sock slippers to Brookridge Heights residents
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents at Brookridge Heights Assisted Living got a special surprise Wednesday evening. As a late Christmas present, the retail store Maurices in Marquette donated 100 slipper socks of various styles to the retirement community. Store Manager Amy Burdick said it came from the help of customers...
WLUC
Michigan State Police encourages people to drive sober this New Year’s Eve
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC)- Saturday is New Year’s Eve, which is a busy night for law enforcement. Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio from the Michigan State Police said there will be extra patrols out this weekend. “The state police have grant funding tomorrow, especially in the Marquette area. We have extra people...
wnmufm.org
Trailer home explodes in Marquette
MARQUETTE, MI— Only minor injuries are reported, after a trailer exploded in Marquette Thursday afternoon. The Marquette City Fire Department was dispatched just after 3 p.m. to Birch Grove Trailer Park, Lot #60. The structure was fully engulfed when they arrived, but everyone was out of the trailer. As...
WLUC
Overcoming mobility challenges in winter weather
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With rising snowbanks and icy sidewalks, people who face mobility challenges may have a more difficult time getting around this time of year. The Superior Alliance for Independent Living, or SAIL, said parking is one of the biggest obstacles. “Walking across the parking lot you have...
U.P. trailer explosion blew windows out of home next door
MARQUETTE, MI – One person was injured when an explosion powerful enough to blow windows out occurred at an Upper Peninsula mobile home. WLUC-TV reports the explosion occurred at the Birch Grove Mobile Home Community on Pioneer Road in Marquette shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday. The occupant of...
WLUC
UPDATE: Gwinn man dies in car vs. pedestrian crash on US-41 in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: According to the Marquette Police Department, 42-year-old Brandon Howard from Gwinn was the victim in a deadly car vs. pedestrian crash Tuesday night in Marquette. Fifty-year-old Albert Nesberg of Negaunee was the driver of the vehicle. Police have not released any more information about the...
radioresultsnetwork.com
New Urgent Care Center Opening Thursday In Escanaba
WellNow Urgent Care, one of the country’s fastest-growing urgent care providers, announced that it will open the doors to its newest center in Escanaba on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Located at 205 N. Lincoln Road, Escanaba, MI 49829, the new facility offers treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, COVID-19...
WLUC
1 dead, 4 injured in crash on US-2 in Dickinson County
WAUCEDAH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One man is dead after a crash Monday afternoon in Dickinson County. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, the single-car crash was reported around 1:55 p.m. Monday on US-2 near Habammer Road in Waucedah Township. Investigators say a 2018 Cadillac was westbound on...
UPMATTERS
Victim in deadly crash on US-41 Bypass identified
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMM) – UPDATE: The Marquette Police Department has released the names of the pedestrian and driver involved in the Tuesday night crash on the US-41 Bypass at the McClellan Ave intersection in Marquette. We have listed their names below:. The pedestrian struck in the crash has been...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Two People Arrested In Late-Night Meth Bust In Escanaba
Two people were arrested in an overnight drug bust Thursday during a traffic stop in Escanaba. The Escanaba Public Safety Department says it stopped the vehicle in the 700 Block of North Lincoln Road at just after 2 a.m.. The woman who was driving, Brittany Schneider, was taken into custody...
