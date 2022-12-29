Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
JBC, heed Southwest, Broncos blunders | NOONAN
The Broncos and Southwest Airlines fiascos in Denver on Christmas are lessons in bad decision-making that took years to unfold. The collapse of a professional football team with a storied history showed how bad choices taken at the top of an organization rain on the poor folks at the bottom who buy the tickets to go to the game at the stadium they paid for. Two players punch each other out and are fined. A team of young men in tight outfits falls apart. The...
California declares state of emergency as bomb cycle barrels ashore
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency before a bomb cyclone packing heavy rains and hurricane-force winds barreled ashore Wednesday night. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph were expected to shake much of central California, including the Bay Area and San Francisco, Fox Weather reported. More than 200,000 homes and businesses were without power early Thursday, according to poweroutage.us. The extreme weather is expected to continue into the morning, prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders to areas such as Santa Cruz, where flooding is a major concern. Coastal areas could see between five to eight inches or rain, while mountainous regions...
