Chicago First Alert Weather: rain late Thursday, cold front arrives Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm this evening with temperatures remaining in the 50s through midnight. Overnight temperatures will fall to the low 40s. Scattered rain for late this evening through the overnight.A cold front moves in early Friday, so high temperatures for the day will occur during the morning hours. Plan for a Friday afternoon in the upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.Saturday will feature highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. The best chance for rain on Saturday will be during the evening hours. At midnight, expect areas of light rain and temperatures in the mid 30s as we ring in the new year.Sunday will be mostly cloudy and a bit milder with highs in the mid 40s.Highs return to the low 50s on Monday with a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. Lingering rain chances and warmer on Tuesday, then falling temperatures by the middle of next week.TONIGHT:  Cloudy skies, breezy and mild. Showers overnight. Low 40°FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with falling temperatures. Low 40s at sunrise, then upper 30s in the afternoon.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain in the evening. High 40°
One of the warmest December 29ths on record; Temperature falls but remains above normal Friday; Chicago precipitation and snowfall lagging behind normal

The first four months of 2022 ended with a precipitation surplus of 2.27”. Since April, only July and December have had monthly precipitation totals that were above normal. Since January 1, 2021, Chicago precipitation totals have been more than a foot below normal. 2022 precipitation deficit through 6 p.m. on...
Why do they add beet juice to the salt they put on the winter roads?

Why do they add beet juice to the salt they put on the winter roads?. That surprising de-icing compound is a reality and is being widely used in many areas including Chicago’s Department of Streets and Sanitation. The sugar beet, similar to the common edible variety, contains juice that is widely used as a sweetener. Now, there is a novel use: as an environmentally friendly organic road de-icer and the reviews are highly favorable. That’s good news, considering the snowy winters across the Midwest. Conventional de-icing compounds lose their effectiveness at temperatures below 5-15 degrees, but a reformulation with the addition of de-sugared beet juice works well even at subzero readings. It’s harmless to plants and animals and your car’s finish. In tests, it has been sprayed on cars and allowed to dry and it washes right off.
A local furniture chain is offering free furniture if it snows four inches or more on February 12. Has that ever happened?

A local furniture chain is offering free furniture if it snows four inches or more on February 12. Has that ever happened?. It has happened, but not as often as you might think, since mid-February is still well in the heart of Chicago’s snow season. We had Chicago climatologist and weather historian Frank Wachowski check the city’s snowfall records for that date, all the way back to 1885. Wachowski noted that over the period of record, there has been four on more inches of snow on February 12 on just two occasions- 7.9 inches in 1894 and 7.0 inches in 1896. The next biggest snowfall on that date was just 2.9 inches in 1979. Weather-based promotions like this are common, and the stores usually take out an insurance policy to cover their losses, should the snowfall actually occur. Just for fun, we had Wachowski check to see what dates of the year hosted the most four-inch plus snows. The winners were January 9, January 26 and February 6, each with five occurrences.
What Will Be Open, Closed on New Year's Day in the Chicago Area?

Are you looking to stop by a grocery store on the first day of 2023? Perhaps grab a coffee? Or maybe drop something off at the post office?. Well, with Jan. 1 being a federal holiday, you may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors closed.
Chicago North Side building's burst pipe sends water pouring from ceiling

CHICAGO (CBS) – Check out the water pouring from the ceiling of a North Side building.A pipe burst Thursday afternoon, sending water gushing out the doors of the building at 2415 W. Peterson Ave. and onto the busy roadway -- a major route between the Edens Expressway and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.The building had most recently housed Food First Catering and had previously housed Mom's Bake Shoppe for many years. It is now vacant.The Chicago Department of Department of Water Management quickly got the flow turned off.
5 Things To Know About Southwest Airlines' ‘Meltdown,' From Canceled Flights to Stranded Bags

Thursday in Chicago, with a high of 55 degrees, the snow and ice has melted, and the roads are clear. But inside the Southwest Terminal at Midway Airport, many travelers are still struggling to get to their final destinations -- and locate their bags -- after last weekend's severe winter weather, combined with "scheduling issues," led to thousands of canceled flights and thousands of passengers, crew members and pieces of luggage stranded across the country.
900 North Michigan Shops | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

As we have seen, Michigan Avenue is home to several of the best stores and malls in Chicago. Another of these is the 900 North Michigan complex that has a great shopping center, the exclusive Four Seasons hotel, spas and more. It has a luxury commercial offer that includes the Italian firm Gucci, with an incredible two-story store that brings together the best of its fashion and accessories collection. There are other big fashion brands present in the mall including Club Monaco, Michael Kors Collection, J.Crew, sports brand Lululemon and several of Chicago's best jewelry stores.
The Best Swimming Holes Near Chicago

© 5,312 × 2,988 pixels, file size: 6.76 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. With so many lovely city beaches, neighborhood pools, and indoor waterparks in Chicago, finding a location to float around and enjoy swimming is not difficult. But perhaps you choose a location for your summertime cool-down session that is a little more wild or off the main road. Here are some of our top swimming spots, which range from man-made to spectacularly naturalistic.
Podcast: Blackhawks' Best and Worst Moments From 2022, and Favorite Outdoor Game

Podcast: Hawks' best and worst moments from 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat, Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the best and worst Blackhawks moments from 2022. The guys also debate which of the six Blackhawks outdoor games is their favorite and weigh in on their top moment from the podcast to close out the year.
Applications for $500 Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program ends Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saturday is your final day to apply for relief through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program.Anyone who claimed a dependent on their 2019 taxes like a college student living at home or a family member with disabilities is eligible for up to $500 in relief.Applications for the program were extended earlier this month by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. You'll have until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 to apply.Chicagoans can apply online at www.chicash.org.   
