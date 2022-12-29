Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Social Security payment increases starting soonR.A. Heim
Related
Chicago First Alert Weather: rain late Thursday, cold front arrives Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm this evening with temperatures remaining in the 50s through midnight. Overnight temperatures will fall to the low 40s. Scattered rain for late this evening through the overnight.A cold front moves in early Friday, so high temperatures for the day will occur during the morning hours. Plan for a Friday afternoon in the upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.Saturday will feature highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. The best chance for rain on Saturday will be during the evening hours. At midnight, expect areas of light rain and temperatures in the mid 30s as we ring in the new year.Sunday will be mostly cloudy and a bit milder with highs in the mid 40s.Highs return to the low 50s on Monday with a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. Lingering rain chances and warmer on Tuesday, then falling temperatures by the middle of next week.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies, breezy and mild. Showers overnight. Low 40°FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with falling temperatures. Low 40s at sunrise, then upper 30s in the afternoon.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain in the evening. High 40°
WGNtv.com
One of the warmest December 29ths on record; Temperature falls but remains above normal Friday; Chicago precipitation and snowfall lagging behind normal
The first four months of 2022 ended with a precipitation surplus of 2.27”. Since April, only July and December have had monthly precipitation totals that were above normal. Since January 1, 2021, Chicago precipitation totals have been more than a foot below normal. 2022 precipitation deficit through 6 p.m. on...
Burst water pipes shut down several Chicago area businesses amid winter's freeze, thaw
Here's what you can do to avoid burst pipes -- and how to safely thaw one that's frozen.
Chicagoans Prepare to Celebrate New Year's Eve Without COVID Restrictions
Chicago is preparing to celebrate its first New Year's Eve without any health restrictions since before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there are still some lingering concerns. At Navy Pier, preparations for a grand celebration were underway Friday afternoon, with crews raising a huge balloon arch and the band getting in...
WGNtv.com
Why do they add beet juice to the salt they put on the winter roads?
Why do they add beet juice to the salt they put on the winter roads?. That surprising de-icing compound is a reality and is being widely used in many areas including Chicago’s Department of Streets and Sanitation. The sugar beet, similar to the common edible variety, contains juice that is widely used as a sweetener. Now, there is a novel use: as an environmentally friendly organic road de-icer and the reviews are highly favorable. That’s good news, considering the snowy winters across the Midwest. Conventional de-icing compounds lose their effectiveness at temperatures below 5-15 degrees, but a reformulation with the addition of de-sugared beet juice works well even at subzero readings. It’s harmless to plants and animals and your car’s finish. In tests, it has been sprayed on cars and allowed to dry and it washes right off.
A local furniture chain is offering free furniture if it snows four inches or more on February 12. Has that ever happened?
A local furniture chain is offering free furniture if it snows four inches or more on February 12. Has that ever happened?. It has happened, but not as often as you might think, since mid-February is still well in the heart of Chicago’s snow season. We had Chicago climatologist and weather historian Frank Wachowski check the city’s snowfall records for that date, all the way back to 1885. Wachowski noted that over the period of record, there has been four on more inches of snow on February 12 on just two occasions- 7.9 inches in 1894 and 7.0 inches in 1896. The next biggest snowfall on that date was just 2.9 inches in 1979. Weather-based promotions like this are common, and the stores usually take out an insurance policy to cover their losses, should the snowfall actually occur. Just for fun, we had Wachowski check to see what dates of the year hosted the most four-inch plus snows. The winners were January 9, January 26 and February 6, each with five occurrences.
What Will Be Open, Closed on New Year's Day in the Chicago Area?
Are you looking to stop by a grocery store on the first day of 2023? Perhaps grab a coffee? Or maybe drop something off at the post office?. Well, with Jan. 1 being a federal holiday, you may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors closed.
Chicago North Side building's burst pipe sends water pouring from ceiling
CHICAGO (CBS) – Check out the water pouring from the ceiling of a North Side building.A pipe burst Thursday afternoon, sending water gushing out the doors of the building at 2415 W. Peterson Ave. and onto the busy roadway -- a major route between the Edens Expressway and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.The building had most recently housed Food First Catering and had previously housed Mom's Bake Shoppe for many years. It is now vacant.The Chicago Department of Department of Water Management quickly got the flow turned off.
5 Things To Know About Southwest Airlines' ‘Meltdown,' From Canceled Flights to Stranded Bags
Thursday in Chicago, with a high of 55 degrees, the snow and ice has melted, and the roads are clear. But inside the Southwest Terminal at Midway Airport, many travelers are still struggling to get to their final destinations -- and locate their bags -- after last weekend's severe winter weather, combined with "scheduling issues," led to thousands of canceled flights and thousands of passengers, crew members and pieces of luggage stranded across the country.
tourcounsel.com
900 North Michigan Shops | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
As we have seen, Michigan Avenue is home to several of the best stores and malls in Chicago. Another of these is the 900 North Michigan complex that has a great shopping center, the exclusive Four Seasons hotel, spas and more. It has a luxury commercial offer that includes the Italian firm Gucci, with an incredible two-story store that brings together the best of its fashion and accessories collection. There are other big fashion brands present in the mall including Club Monaco, Michael Kors Collection, J.Crew, sports brand Lululemon and several of Chicago's best jewelry stores.
Watch Live: Chicago Police to Discuss New Year's Eve Safety Plans
NOTE: NBC 5 will offer a live stream of the press conference expected to begin around 11:30 a.m. Watch live in the player above. The Chicago Police Department is expected to discuss public safety plans regarding New Year's Eve celebrations as the city prepares to ring in 2023 with a string of events.
fox32chicago.com
Recent testing in Chicago suburb shows high levels of lead in some drinking water samples
ELGIN, Ill. - There is an alert for people living in Elgin. Recent testing done by the city showed high levels of lead in some drinking water samples. An alert will go out when more than 10 percent of homes tested have a lead concentration of 15 parts per billion.
Chicago Police Announce Increased Presence, Safety Tips for New Year's Eve
As the countdown to 2023 dwindles, Chicago officials announced Friday their plans to heighten police presence on New Year's Eve throughout the city, while sharing public safety tips for celebrations. With a series of revelries expected to take place Saturday, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown urged residents and visitors to...
ABC7 Chicago
Stranded in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled, WI basketball team gets creative to get to FL
CHICAGO -- With 70% of Southwest Airlines flights canceled Monday, including a flight that was supposed to take a Wisconsin high school's boys basketball team to Florida for a holiday tournament, the Spartans had to get creative. It ended up being a whirlwind two-day commute to the sunshine state for...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Chicago
© 5,312 × 2,988 pixels, file size: 6.76 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. With so many lovely city beaches, neighborhood pools, and indoor waterparks in Chicago, finding a location to float around and enjoy swimming is not difficult. But perhaps you choose a location for your summertime cool-down session that is a little more wild or off the main road. Here are some of our top swimming spots, which range from man-made to spectacularly naturalistic.
Podcast: Blackhawks' Best and Worst Moments From 2022, and Favorite Outdoor Game
Podcast: Hawks' best and worst moments from 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat, Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the best and worst Blackhawks moments from 2022. The guys also debate which of the six Blackhawks outdoor games is their favorite and weigh in on their top moment from the podcast to close out the year.
Here Is the Bears' Arlington Heights Pre-Development Design Plan
Arlington Park pre-development stadium design plan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The agreement vote is not binding, but the framework of the design and potential construction of the 326-acre land is agreed upon between the board and the Bears, as of this past November. "This is not a binding...
‘Adventure of a Lifetime': Retiring NBC 5 Reporter Phil Rogers Reflects on Decades of Covering News in Chicago and Beyond
Veteran reporter Phil Rogers is retiring from NBC 5 News after 31 years of bringing viewers some of the biggest and best told stories in Chicago, from across the country, and all around the world. Rogers joined NBC 5 in December 1991, new to television after spending more than a...
wgnradio.com
Buying a condo in Chicago’s South Loop told from the perspective of parents of a Columbia College student
Brian McCutcheon and Donna Sink, parents of a Columbia College Student, join John Williams to share their experience buying a small condo in Chicago’s South Loop to avoid paying dorm costs or rent for their son. Listen in while Donna and Brian share their experience and whether or not they were successful finding everything they wanted.
Applications for $500 Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program ends Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saturday is your final day to apply for relief through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program.Anyone who claimed a dependent on their 2019 taxes like a college student living at home or a family member with disabilities is eligible for up to $500 in relief.Applications for the program were extended earlier this month by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. You'll have until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 to apply.Chicagoans can apply online at www.chicash.org.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0