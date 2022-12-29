ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payson, AZ

AZFamily

First Alert-Sunday for Phoenix rain and mountain snow

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For the last Friday of 2022, a mostly overcast, hazy-type day across the Valley. There were some spotty overnight and early morning showers. As far as rainfall amounts, a little over half of the gauges around Phoenix received small amounts, with the average at .04″. Just over a tenth of an inch at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a light wind, with lows around 50. Saturday for the Fiesta Bowl tailgates at State Farm Stadium, mild conditions under partly cloudy skies with temps. In the mid-60′s. Chances of showers will start after midnight to help ring in 2023. With the anticipation of fireworks and fire pit gatherings before the storm hits, ADEQ has issued a High Pollution Advisory (No Burn Days) for Saturday and Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Missing 16-year-old Chandler boy found

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a teen boy who was missing for a few hours on Friday has been found. Deputies said Diego Ortiz was discovered safe and is now back home. He was reported missing after he left his home near Cooper and Chandler Heights roads around noon. His family and law enforcement were concerned since he is diagnosed with high-functioning autism, ADHD, asthma, and is epileptic. It’s unclear where he was found.
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Northmarq secures $85.15M for The ONE @ Mountain Vista in Mesa

Northmarq’s debt and equity team of Brandon Harrington, and Tyler Woodard secured $85.31 million in construction financing for the development of The ONE @ Mountain Vista in Mesa, Arizona. The capital stack included a $59.2 million senior construction loan with a life insurance company, and preferred equity in the amount of $25.95 million from a real estate private equity firm. The combined senior construction loan and preferred equity was over 80 percent loan-to-cost (LTC.) The ground-up multifamily project is being developed by Talos Holdings, a Scottsdale based developer.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale police warn of parking ticket scam

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he expects Southwest to proactively offer refunds and expense reimbursement to affected passengers. The Jones family was left stranded in Austin, Texas before they decided to rent a car and drive home to Phoenix. Heavy snow in the high country, Valley rain tapering. Updated:...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighters’ dog found after their Glendale home ransacked on Christmas Eve

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dog has been reunited with his owner, a Phoenix firefighter, after going missing during a break-in at a Glendale home. Roommates Jake Walshire and Jacob Normali had come home to find someone had ransacked their house near 55th Avenue and Thunderbird, stealing thousands of dollars worth of their belongings. Their dog Bear had also disappeared. However, one of Normali’s dogs, Coto, was able to find his way back home. On Tuesday, the other dog, Bear, was found safe in a nearby gated community and taken home.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after truck crashes into concrete barrier in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a crash in central Glendale near 59th Avenue and Frier Drive, just south of Northern Avenue. Glendale police said they responded to reports of a crash around 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two cars that had crashed while heading south on 59th Avenue. Police say a truck and another vehicle sideswiped each other, causing the truck to crash into a concrete barrier. The truck driver had to be pulled out and taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. He hasn’t been identified.
GLENDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Hash Kitchen will open its next location in Peoria

The award-winning and nationally-recognized brunch concept, Hash Kitchen, is opening its second highly anticipated Peoria location and debuting its completely reimagined design in early January 2023. Located within the dining, shopping, and entertainment district P83, Hash Kitchen is serving up #brunchgoals with Arizona’s largest Bloody Mary bar, creative cocktails, and unparalleled guest experience in the West Valley.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Showers tapering off, snow continues in eastern AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What a fantastic winter storm for Arizona!. Much needed rain and mountain snow has been falling since the early mornings hours. Rain amounts have been variable across the Valley, but according the Phoenix Rainfall Index, the average around the Valley gauges has been a half of an inch with 100% coverage. That means all the gauges within a 40 mile radius of downtown Phoenix received measurable rain.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/29/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

