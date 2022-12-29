Read full article on original website
'They're scared, and they're frustrated': Rio Verde residents prepare to lose water Sunday
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — There are gallon jugs lined up around Leigh Harris's home, like a bottled moat, hoping to ward off the water disaster that's about to hit. "This water will primarily be to flush the toilets," Harris said. Each gallon is one flush. And that's all she can spare.
Arizona teen confesses to killing 62-year-old in the woods
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A 16-year-old boy has allegedly confessed to killing a 62-year-old man who he believed was trying to "get with" the teen's younger sister, officials said. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said the boy came forward with the crime after his parents discovered a gun in...
fox10phoenix.com
Have you seen Joanne Dudek? Loved ones searching for missing Anthem woman
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The search is on for a missing Anthem woman last seen on Nov. 13. The friends of 64-year-old Joanne Dudek fear the worst happened to her and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office considers her disappearance suspicious. She's been missing for six weeks now, without a word...
AZFamily
First Alert-Sunday for Phoenix rain and mountain snow
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For the last Friday of 2022, a mostly overcast, hazy-type day across the Valley. There were some spotty overnight and early morning showers. As far as rainfall amounts, a little over half of the gauges around Phoenix received small amounts, with the average at .04″. Just over a tenth of an inch at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a light wind, with lows around 50. Saturday for the Fiesta Bowl tailgates at State Farm Stadium, mild conditions under partly cloudy skies with temps. In the mid-60′s. Chances of showers will start after midnight to help ring in 2023. With the anticipation of fireworks and fire pit gatherings before the storm hits, ADEQ has issued a High Pollution Advisory (No Burn Days) for Saturday and Sunday.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
AZFamily
Missing 16-year-old Chandler boy found
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a teen boy who was missing for a few hours on Friday has been found. Deputies said Diego Ortiz was discovered safe and is now back home. He was reported missing after he left his home near Cooper and Chandler Heights roads around noon. His family and law enforcement were concerned since he is diagnosed with high-functioning autism, ADHD, asthma, and is epileptic. It’s unclear where he was found.
Three people dead after falling into frozen lake
Coconino County Deputies responded to reports of three people walking on a frozen lake who fell through the ice.
'Several guardian angels' help Peoria family get from Ohio to Arizona after Southwest flight was canceled
PHOENIX — What would have been a six-hour flight home turned into a more than 50-hour bus ride to Arizona for one Peoria family after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight home. Heather Lisey and her three kids had gone to visit family in Akron, Ohio a week before Christmas....
azbigmedia.com
Northmarq secures $85.15M for The ONE @ Mountain Vista in Mesa
Northmarq’s debt and equity team of Brandon Harrington, and Tyler Woodard secured $85.31 million in construction financing for the development of The ONE @ Mountain Vista in Mesa, Arizona. The capital stack included a $59.2 million senior construction loan with a life insurance company, and preferred equity in the amount of $25.95 million from a real estate private equity firm. The combined senior construction loan and preferred equity was over 80 percent loan-to-cost (LTC.) The ground-up multifamily project is being developed by Talos Holdings, a Scottsdale based developer.
'Nothing short of a miracle': 4-year-old defying odds after struck by car in Chandler
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A four-year-old girl is defying the odds after she was struck by a car in Chandler just days before Christmas. On Dec. 20, Katie Sandell was going to an appointment near Banner Ocotillo in Chandler. Her husband, Jeff, and three of their children decided to walk across the street and look at Christmas lights at a nearby church while waiting.
AZFamily
Scottsdale police warn of parking ticket scam
US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he expects Southwest to proactively offer refunds and expense reimbursement to affected passengers. The Jones family was left stranded in Austin, Texas before they decided to rent a car and drive home to Phoenix. Heavy snow in the high country, Valley rain tapering. Updated:...
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in Arizona’s high country and rain in the deserts, with more precipitation on the way through the new year. Communities near Flagstaff received as much as a foot of snow by midday Wednesday before the storm...
AZFamily
Firefighters’ dog found after their Glendale home ransacked on Christmas Eve
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dog has been reunited with his owner, a Phoenix firefighter, after going missing during a break-in at a Glendale home. Roommates Jake Walshire and Jacob Normali had come home to find someone had ransacked their house near 55th Avenue and Thunderbird, stealing thousands of dollars worth of their belongings. Their dog Bear had also disappeared. However, one of Normali’s dogs, Coto, was able to find his way back home. On Tuesday, the other dog, Bear, was found safe in a nearby gated community and taken home.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix puppy with heart murmur needs a new home
Hershey is an Australian cattle dog mix at the Arizona Humane Society with a special heart condition - and he needs a new forever home. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
AZFamily
Man dead after truck crashes into concrete barrier in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a crash in central Glendale near 59th Avenue and Frier Drive, just south of Northern Avenue. Glendale police said they responded to reports of a crash around 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two cars that had crashed while heading south on 59th Avenue. Police say a truck and another vehicle sideswiped each other, causing the truck to crash into a concrete barrier. The truck driver had to be pulled out and taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. He hasn’t been identified.
azbigmedia.com
Hash Kitchen will open its next location in Peoria
The award-winning and nationally-recognized brunch concept, Hash Kitchen, is opening its second highly anticipated Peoria location and debuting its completely reimagined design in early January 2023. Located within the dining, shopping, and entertainment district P83, Hash Kitchen is serving up #brunchgoals with Arizona’s largest Bloody Mary bar, creative cocktails, and unparalleled guest experience in the West Valley.
AZFamily
Showers tapering off, snow continues in eastern AZ
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What a fantastic winter storm for Arizona!. Much needed rain and mountain snow has been falling since the early mornings hours. Rain amounts have been variable across the Valley, but according the Phoenix Rainfall Index, the average around the Valley gauges has been a half of an inch with 100% coverage. That means all the gauges within a 40 mile radius of downtown Phoenix received measurable rain.
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/29/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
