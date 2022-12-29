CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old woman was arrested last week after she allegedly carjacked multiple people while and using her own child as a shield. On Dec. 22 at 4:42 p.m., Clarksville Police Department officers responded to the Minit Mart on Trenton Road when they received a call from a woman who said her car had been stolen. According to the statement, the 51-year-old woman was pumping gas into her Nissan Juke when a woman pointed a gun at her and took the car.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO