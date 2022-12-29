Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Hopkinsville woman charged with first-degree criminal abuse
Hopkinsville police have charged a Hopkinsville woman with first-degree criminal abuse after she allegedly burned a child’s feet with hot water. According to the police report, 27-year-old Faith Holland allegedly immersed the 16-month old victim in hot water, causing severe burns to the victim’s feet. She is also accused of grabbing the victim by the arm in a way the caused bruising, causing bruises across the victim’s body—possibly caused by pinching—and there was an apparent cigarette burn on the victim’s hand.
wkdzradio.com
Oak Grove Woman Charged With Trafficking Drugs
An Oak Grove woman was charged with trafficking drugs during a burglary investigation on Thompsonville Lane in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Oak Grove Police say they were in the area looking for 36-year-old Kimberley Schonlank in connection to a burglary. She was reportedly found to be in possession of several...
WBKO
Three arrested in connection to school abuse investigation in Ohio Co.
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police arrest three people for multiple felonies in an abuse investigation at a school. Officials say KSP detectives started an investigation at Pilgrim’s Rest School in Dundee, which is in Ohio County after Social Services investigated allegations of abuse. This investigation began...
whvoradio.com
Man Charged After High-Speed Pursuit
A Christian County man was charged after a high-speed pursuit on Pennyrile Parkway Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 23-year-old Shane Defevers at the 22-mile marker and he fled at speeds of over 100 mph before coming to a stop. Defevers stopped around the...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man arrested on first-degree rape charge
The Hopkinsville Police Department has charged a Hopkinsville man with first-degree rape. According to the police report, 65-year-old Michael Neal of Hopkinsville allegedly engaged in forcible sexual intercourse with a female victim who was considered physically helpless and unable to give consent due to her being on medication. Neal reportedly...
wkdzradio.com
Victims Identified In Thursday Canton Pike Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday evening. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by David Loar crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car driven by Avonte Tyler head-on. Loar was taken by ambulance to meet with a waiting helicopter to transfer him to a Nashville hospital.
14news.com
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects with warrants
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find some people who have active warrants. They say 32-year-old Donny Jones, of Owensboro has five active warrants. Plus, deputies say, 33-year-old De’zsauna Board, of Owensboro has four active...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash
A wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville sent a man to the hospital Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 4 pm a truck was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Pennyrile Parkway when an SUV driven by 34-year-old Kevin Poe that was behind the truck hit it.
Ohio Co. Sheriff warns public of Mega Millions phone scam
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it has been made aware of a new phone scam going around.
Police: 5 inmates suspected in attack of corrections officer
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Five inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary are suspected of orchestrating an attack that sent a corrections officer to the hospital, police said. The officer was attacked Christmas morning in a common area of the prison in Eddyville, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday in a statement. A preliminary investigation found the […]
whvoradio.com
Smith Anticipating New Role As Christian County Jailer
Sworn in alongside a swathe of staff members and deputy jailers Thursday afternoon in the Christian County Judicial Center, the new Jailer Adam Smith is jumping immediately to the task. Work, he said, will begin right away on the acclimation process — something he’s going to need after 12 years...
Tenn. woman allegedly used son as human shield during armed carjacking
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old woman was arrested last week after she allegedly carjacked multiple people while and using her own child as a shield. On Dec. 22 at 4:42 p.m., Clarksville Police Department officers responded to the Minit Mart on Trenton Road when they received a call from a woman who said her car had been stolen. According to the statement, the 51-year-old woman was pumping gas into her Nissan Juke when a woman pointed a gun at her and took the car.
Clarksville police looking for man accused of stabbing person during fight
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that sent one person to a hospital.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Interstate 24 Motorcycle Crash
Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating an assault on a correctional officer at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County.
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Police Ask For Help In Stolen Wallet Investigation
Law enforcement officials are asking for help identifying a woman from a surveillance video where a wallet was stolen November 22nd. Cadiz Police say they need the community’s help identifying a woman in connection to a stolen wallet investigation after a card from the wallet was used at HamTown Stop and Go.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: She tried to steal $5,000 worth of clothes but she only got $1,000
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on November 26, 2022, an unknown white woman entered a store and tried to take more than $5,000 in merchandise. She was only able to steal approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise... before fleeing in a white SUV. That day she was...
WSMV
Rape suspect accused of exposing himself to Goodlettsville hotel staff
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man previously charged with aggravated rape is now facing new charges after police say he exposed himself to staff at a Goodlettsville hotel. Wilson Franklin, 33, was charged with indecent exposure. On Tuesday morning, police were dispatched to Comfort Suites at Rivergate Mall in...
wdrb.com
whvoradio.com
