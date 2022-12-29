ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Life Hoped for Old Firehouse

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte city planners are considering a proposal to renovate and repurpose and old fire station in town. The old firehouse at 910 State St., nestled comfortably next to the US 35 overpass, has recently been used as a senior center. But the building itself is a little elderly and needs rejuvenation.
Food distribution sites includes Warsaw, Plymouth and Goshen

SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its food distribution plans for January including stops in Kosciusko and Marshall counties. Anyone struggling with food insecurity is encouraged to show up at any of the locations listed below. Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
Elkhart Parks & Recreation basketball lessons

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --If your child is interested in learning about the fundamentals of basketball, you can sign up for Basketball Basic lessons now. The free lessons for children ages 7-18 are offered every other Saturday beginning January 14, 2023, at Lifeline Ministries. Elkhart native and international pro basketball player,...
Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - They say it isn’t work if you love what you do. For one barber in Mishawaka, love is exactly what has kept him going for 48 years. Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he’s selling the business and retiring.
Trash services not running in Middlebury January 2

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. - Republic Services will not be picking up trash in Middlebury on Monday, according to the Town of Middlebury. Routes will run on Tuesday and Wednesday. If you normally put trash bins out on Monday, put it out on Tuesday instead.
Social Cantina to open in Mishawaka on Monday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The grand opening of the Bloomington-based restaurant Social Cantina is happening next week!. Starting on Monday, Jan. 2, the restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Social Cantina offers a variety of Mexican food, even describing itself as “modern Mexican street fare including...
City of Elkhart offering drop-off locations for Christmas trees

ELKHART, Ind. -- With the Christmas holiday now in the rearview mirror, the city of Elkhart is providing drop-off locations for residents looking to get rid of their Christmas trees. Free drop-off locations are:. Northside Gym. Westside Middle School parking lot. Pierre Moran Pavilion. Riverview Park parking lot. The city...
Elkhart Public Library's Osolo Branch flooded

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Due to water damage, the Elkhart Public Library's Osolo Branch has been shut down. Since pipes reportedly froze during the holiday weekend, every event that was scheduled at the Osolo Branch is postponed until further notice. While all other Elkhart Public Library locations are still open,...
Indiana State Police welcomes new trooper to Fort Wayne Post

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police announced Wednesday a recently graduated Probationary Trooper has been assigned to his home district at the Fort Wayne Post. Trooper Blake Kugler graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy Dec. 15 after working as a patrolman with the Kendallville Police Department for four years.
City of Elkhart reflects on warming center plan

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - With the worst of the cold behind Michiana for now, the City of Elkhart weighed in on its decision to designate one location, Faith Mission of Elkhart, as the municipal warming center. “Even some of our folks who are unhoused and are choosing to live outside,...
