Clermont County, OH

WLWT 5

OSP: Woman dead, juvenile injured after three-vehicle crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has died and a juvenile was injured after a three-vehicle crash in Green County Thursday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 8:51 a.m. when a woman driving a tractor-trailer on I-71 hit a Honda Civic, driver by 40-year-old Tiffany Miller. The crash caused Miller's car to then hit another tractor-trailer.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Person injured, car impaled by guard rail in I-75 SB crash

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A person was injured after they were trapped in their car after an accident near Paddock Road on I-75 SB. Police say when they arrived, they found a car impaled on a guard rail with one person trapped inside Friday morning. The roof was removed to save...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

Ohio woman dies after three-vehicle crash on I-71

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A woman died following a crash Thursday morning on I-71 in Greene County. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after they say a semi tractor-trailer heading southbound on I-71, just north of State Route 72, crashed into the rear of a 2010 Honda Civic, driven by Tiffany J. Miller, 40, of Marion. The Honda was then pushed into the rear of another semi.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

OSHP: Fatal crash under investigation

GREENE COUNTY — A fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning on southbound Interstate 71 near the Fayette County line is under investigation by the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Just before 9 a.m. Thursday on I-71 in Jefferson Township, Greene County, a 2020 Kenworth...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Coroner ID’s woman struck, killed by SUV in Dayton

DAYTON — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Dayton on Wednesday. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the woman Thursday morning as 44-year-old Jennifer Johnson. Crews were called to the 1200 block of Wayne Avenue after calls of a crash at around 8:45...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Multiple interstate crashes causing traffic delays across Cincinnati

XENIA, Ohio — Crashes on multiple portions of major interstates are causing backups Thursday morning across Greater Cincinnati. I-71 southbound is shut down near US 68 in Clinton County due to an overturned semi. U.S. 52 eastbound has reopened at Eight Mile Road after a crash. Lanes have reopened...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Dayton shooting identified

DAYTON — A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office. Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries, one person reportedly trapped on OH-123 in Morrow

MORROW, Ohio — Crash with injuries, one person reportedly trapped on OH-123 in Morrow. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
MORROW, OH
wklw.com

One Person Killed in a Rowan Co Crash

A crash Wednesday morning in Rowan Co has left a Fleming Co man dead. The crash happened around 7:30 AM on Flemingburg Road near the intersection of Old Hilda Road and involved two vehicles that hit head-on. Members of the Morehead Fire Department had to cut both drivers out of their vehicles. There were no passengers in either car. The two drivers were transported to St. Claire Hospital in Morehead. A 69-year-old man from Fleming Co, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced deceased at the Hospital. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Woman killed walking in the road in Warren County, OSP says

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Tuesday night after she was hit by a pick-up truck in Deerfield Township. It happened around 8 p.m. on Mason Montgomery Road near Irwin Simpson Road outside the Deerfield Towne Center. Candice Norton, 36, of Mason, was walking on Mason Montgomery...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WRBI Radio

Vehicle crashes into wall of pharmacy

Versailles, IN — No one was seriously injured when a vehicle smashed into the wall of the CVS Pharmacy on High Street in Versailles Wednesday afternoon. It’s not clear what caused the accident. Versailles Fire Rescue also responded to a report of a vehicle in a creek off...
VERSAILLES, IN
WCPO

Police identify man killed in Colerain Township shooting

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is dead after a shooting in Colerain Township, police said. According to investigators, 19-year-old Rodney Sean Harris, Jr. was shot between Raising Cane's and Valvoline near the Stone Creek Towne Center on Colerain Avenue at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to UC Medical Center.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WHIO Dayton

One dead after being hit by pick-up truck in Mason

MASON — Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Mason Tuesday evening. Initial investigations show Candice Norton, 36, of Mason, was walking south on Mason-Montgomery Road around 8:00 p.m., according to a release from OSHP. At the same time, a pick-up truck driven...
MASON, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle. Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents. He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29,...
CINCINNATI, OH

