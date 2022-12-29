A crash Wednesday morning in Rowan Co has left a Fleming Co man dead. The crash happened around 7:30 AM on Flemingburg Road near the intersection of Old Hilda Road and involved two vehicles that hit head-on. Members of the Morehead Fire Department had to cut both drivers out of their vehicles. There were no passengers in either car. The two drivers were transported to St. Claire Hospital in Morehead. A 69-year-old man from Fleming Co, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced deceased at the Hospital. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

ROWAN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO