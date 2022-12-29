Read full article on original website
Related
A Buffalo woman found a stranger crying for help in the blizzard with a tote bag frozen to his hands. She scrapped her Christmas plans to care for him.
Sha'Kyra Aughtry said she heard the man, Joe White, screaming for help on the street, frostbitten from the extreme cold.
Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy
Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location Claims
In a viral TikTok video, an employee of a Long John Silver's restaurant in Indiana claims that the district manager forces workers to sell expired food. Photo by(Willis Lam/flickr)
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 8
It's beginning to look just a bit like Christmas everywhere you go on Amazon Prime Video. The halls of the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list have been decked with the new holiday movie Your Christmas or Mine?, a classic family switcheroo rom-com about two young lovers who surprise each other for family visits only to find out that the other had the same idea. But all is not merry in Middle-Earth, as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fallen to its lowest ranking yet, dropping all the way down to No. 8. The Peripheral remains the No. 1 show on Prime Video.
ConsumerAffairs
HBO Max is now available on Amazon Prime Video
For those looking to simplify their streaming services, the latest news from Prime Video and HBO Max is certainly going to be exciting. Amazon has announced that HBO Max will once again be available through Prime Video. After the two streamers took a hiatus in 2021, the companies have worked together to provide a simpler streaming experience for customers.
WRAL
HOT DEAL: 19 Amazon Prime Video Channels only $1.99/mo each incl. Paramount+, Starz, Showtime, AMC+, Paramount+, Hallmark, BET+ & many more!
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission if you use them. Multiple Prime Channels for adults and kids are each only $1.99/mo for 2 months with this super deal for Amazon Prime members!. You can subscribe to as many of the 19 participating channels as...
TechRadar
Sharing your Netflix, Prime Video or Disney Plus password could make you a criminal
Password sharing on streaming services is nothing new, and Netflix’s attempts to limit the practice in recent months are well-documented. Now, though, new piracy guidance issued by the British government suggests anyone sharing passwords in the UK could be in breach of copyright law – and even face criminal charges for fraud.
Kingdom Hearts Missing Link's new Bloodborne-style artwork is throwing fans off
The long-awaited Kingdom Hearts mobile game is finally on its way
Android Headlines
Amazon has 13 Streaming Services on sale for just $1.99/month
STARZ: $1.99 (normally $8.99) AMC+: $1.99 (normally $8.99) Paramount+ Ad-Free: $1.99 (normally $9.99) VIX+: $1.99 (normally $6.99) Britbox: $1.99 (normally $6.99) PBS Kids: $1.99 (normally $5.99) Noggin: $1.99 (normally $7.99) History Vault: $1.99 (normally $4.99) Lifetime Movie Club: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Documentaries: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Living: $1.99 (normally...
msn.com
Giant river monster's 'insane jump' takes Internet by storm
Footage showing a giant sturgeon leaping next to a fishing boat has garnered millions of views as it showcases the power and grace of these so-called living dinosaurs. The accompanying footage, captured during a Yves Bisson charter on British Columbia’s Fraser River, shows the nearly 10-foot sturgeon breaking the surface during a ferocious attempt to shake the hook before rolling over and diving out of sight.
Android Authority
What were the best streaming services of 2022?
We break down the ways different streamers dominated in 2022. 2022 seemed like the year when streaming services would begin to settle into their respective niches. With legacy names like Netflix and Hulu still in the game, newer arrivals like HBO Max and Disney Plus, and niche outfits like Shudder and Mubi all clearly branded and established, we might all get to take stock and crown the best streaming service for our needs.
Millions of HBO Max users who subscribed through Amazon can do so again, a year after they were booted from the platform
The decision to reinstate the streamer on Amazon's Prime Video Channels comes after HBO's parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery.
Over 100 million Netflix users are freeloaders, and the company's coming for them in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Netflix has been very public about its plans to crack down on password sharing. After a number of tests in South America, Netflix is all but set to start charging for password sharing in 2023 — users who wish to share their login with someone else can expect to soon start paying a fee on top of their existing subscription. As we're nearing the end of 2022, that change is closer than you may have thought, and now, we have some info about why the company is doing this, and why it has taken so long to get this right.
Rick And Morty creator's new shooter isn't coming to PlayStation, sorry guys
At the start of December, Squanch Games dropped High on Life, a first-person shooter that sees Earth invaded by an alien cartel who wants to turn humans into narcotics. It's been a serious success on Xbox, but if you have a PlayStation, I'm afraid you'll be watching from the sidelines with this one.
Two of the best Xbox Game Pass titles are leaving the service this month
Scarlet Nexus and Outer Wilds are leaving Xbox Game Pass this month, ahead of what promises to be a bright January 2023.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Overwatch 2 Sleighing D.Va: How to Get
Overwatch 2 players can look forward to the game's Winter Wonderland festivities with the festive D.Va victory pose and the Sleighing D.Va legendary skin. Here's everything you need to know about getting these festive items for D.Va. Players can earn festive D.va skins through watching Overwatch 2 streamers on Twitch....
ComicBook
New Version of Xbox Game Pass Could Be a Game Changer
A new, and cheaper tier of Xbox Game Pass may be coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users in the future. Right now, there are two tiers of Xbox Game Pass. There is the standard tier, which runs at $10 a month. And then there is the premium tier, dubbed Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which runs at $15 a month. For an extra $5 a month, subscribers get access to the EA Play library, Xbox Live Gold, and a variety of "Perks" and limited-time offers. There's been talk about both of these versions increasing in price, and this may still happen, but a new survey suggests before this happens a cheaper, ad-filled version will release first.
ZDNet
How to connect a Nintendo Switch to your TV
Nintendo's Switch was a first-of-its-kind moment in console gaming, bringing together the mobile playability of previous offerings, like the Nintendo DS or Gameboy line with the motion controls and big-screen compatibility of the Switch. The company wisely made the process of switching between these two modes as easy as dropping...
Netflix Looking to Stop Password Sharing Among Family Members
Right now, streaming platform Netflix is currently at work to help stop password sharing among family members. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the streaming service is looking to stop password sharing as soon as early next year. This is being done to boost subscriber numbers which have dwindled. Now, this new method could help the platform earn an estimated $721 million in revenue. That number comes from customer surveys. Subscribers said they would pay more so family members could stay signed in.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Colors of Fire Free Online
Cast: Léa Drucker Benoît Poelvoorde Alice Isaaz Fanny Ardant Clovis Cornillac. February 1927. The funeral of Marcel Péricourt, the most powerful banker in Paris. His daughter Madeleine must take the helm of the financial empire of which she is the heiress. But she has a son, Paul, who with an unexpected and tragic gesture will place her on the path to ruin.
Comments / 0