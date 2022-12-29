ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Looper

Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy

Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 8

It's beginning to look just a bit like Christmas everywhere you go on Amazon Prime Video. The halls of the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list have been decked with the new holiday movie Your Christmas or Mine?, a classic family switcheroo rom-com about two young lovers who surprise each other for family visits only to find out that the other had the same idea. But all is not merry in Middle-Earth, as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fallen to its lowest ranking yet, dropping all the way down to No. 8. The Peripheral remains the No. 1 show on Prime Video.
ConsumerAffairs

HBO Max is now available on Amazon Prime Video

For those looking to simplify their streaming services, the latest news from Prime Video and HBO Max is certainly going to be exciting. Amazon has announced that HBO Max will once again be available through Prime Video. After the two streamers took a hiatus in 2021, the companies have worked together to provide a simpler streaming experience for customers.
TechRadar

Sharing your Netflix, Prime Video or Disney Plus password could make you a criminal

Password sharing on streaming services is nothing new, and Netflix’s attempts to limit the practice in recent months are well-documented. Now, though, new piracy guidance issued by the British government suggests anyone sharing passwords in the UK could be in breach of copyright law – and even face criminal charges for fraud.
Android Headlines

Amazon has 13 Streaming Services on sale for just $1.99/month

STARZ: $1.99 (normally $8.99) AMC+: $1.99 (normally $8.99) Paramount+ Ad-Free: $1.99 (normally $9.99) VIX+: $1.99 (normally $6.99) Britbox: $1.99 (normally $6.99) PBS Kids: $1.99 (normally $5.99) Noggin: $1.99 (normally $7.99) History Vault: $1.99 (normally $4.99) Lifetime Movie Club: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Documentaries: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Living: $1.99 (normally...
msn.com

Giant river monster's 'insane jump' takes Internet by storm

Footage showing a giant sturgeon leaping next to a fishing boat has garnered millions of views as it showcases the power and grace of these so-called living dinosaurs. The accompanying footage, captured during a Yves Bisson charter on British Columbia’s Fraser River, shows the nearly 10-foot sturgeon breaking the surface during a ferocious attempt to shake the hook before rolling over and diving out of sight.
Android Authority

What were the best streaming services of 2022?

We break down the ways different streamers dominated in 2022. 2022 seemed like the year when streaming services would begin to settle into their respective niches. With legacy names like Netflix and Hulu still in the game, newer arrivals like HBO Max and Disney Plus, and niche outfits like Shudder and Mubi all clearly branded and established, we might all get to take stock and crown the best streaming service for our needs.
Android Police

Over 100 million Netflix users are freeloaders, and the company's coming for them in 2023

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Netflix has been very public about its plans to crack down on password sharing. After a number of tests in South America, Netflix is all but set to start charging for password sharing in 2023 — users who wish to share their login with someone else can expect to soon start paying a fee on top of their existing subscription. As we're nearing the end of 2022, that change is closer than you may have thought, and now, we have some info about why the company is doing this, and why it has taken so long to get this right.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Overwatch 2 Sleighing D.Va: How to Get

Overwatch 2 players can look forward to the game's Winter Wonderland festivities with the festive D.Va victory pose and the Sleighing D.Va legendary skin. Here's everything you need to know about getting these festive items for D.Va. Players can earn festive D.va skins through watching Overwatch 2 streamers on Twitch....
ComicBook

New Version of Xbox Game Pass Could Be a Game Changer

A new, and cheaper tier of Xbox Game Pass may be coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users in the future. Right now, there are two tiers of Xbox Game Pass. There is the standard tier, which runs at $10 a month. And then there is the premium tier, dubbed Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which runs at $15 a month. For an extra $5 a month, subscribers get access to the EA Play library, Xbox Live Gold, and a variety of "Perks" and limited-time offers. There's been talk about both of these versions increasing in price, and this may still happen, but a new survey suggests before this happens a cheaper, ad-filled version will release first.
ZDNet

How to connect a Nintendo Switch to your TV

Nintendo's Switch was a first-of-its-kind moment in console gaming, bringing together the mobile playability of previous offerings, like the Nintendo DS or Gameboy line with the motion controls and big-screen compatibility of the Switch. The company wisely made the process of switching between these two modes as easy as dropping...
Outsider.com

Netflix Looking to Stop Password Sharing Among Family Members

Right now, streaming platform Netflix is currently at work to help stop password sharing among family members. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the streaming service is looking to stop password sharing as soon as early next year. This is being done to boost subscriber numbers which have dwindled. Now, this new method could help the platform earn an estimated $721 million in revenue. That number comes from customer surveys. Subscribers said they would pay more so family members could stay signed in.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Colors of Fire Free Online

Cast: Léa Drucker Benoît Poelvoorde Alice Isaaz Fanny Ardant Clovis Cornillac. February 1927. The funeral of Marcel Péricourt, the most powerful banker in Paris. His daughter Madeleine must take the helm of the financial empire of which she is the heiress. But she has a son, Paul, who with an unexpected and tragic gesture will place her on the path to ruin.

