‘He can win any tournament he plays,’ Rafael Nadal praises Nick Kyrgios ahead of Australian Open
Can Kyrgios continue the progress from last season at the Australian Open? Nadal thinks so.
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas gives superb response to Kyrgios withdrawing late from United Cup: "I don't think it's a surprise"
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios developed a rivalry that is up and down in a way as sometimes they seem to get along but other times they fire shots at it. It started at Wimbledon this year when they played a very heated match and since then we've seen them taking shots at each other multiple times. Kyrgios was actually the player that talked less than Tsitsipas overall with the mother of the Greek getting into it again. He was asked about Kyrgios pulling out of the United Cup only 24 hours before it started and he gave a pretty spicy response.
Yardbarker
Nadal's son and wife present at his practice in Sydney for the United Cup
Rafael Nadal travelled with his family to Australia this year and that's not so much different from last year but there are three of them now. While his wife was in Australia the previous year, but they are now joined by their young kid. He was practicing in Sydney in preparation for his United Cup debut, and both of them were there. Since the birth of their child, his wife and son haven't been seen around much, but now, we've caught sight of both.
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic without key team member ahead of Australian Open
Novak Djokovic’s physiotherapist Ulises Badio has been replaced according to a report from SportKlub’s Sasa Ozmo. Badio has been a significant member of the 21-time Grand Slam champion’s team since 2017 and has spoken previously of their close relationship. Djokovic himself has previously called Argentinian Badio a...
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal, De Minaur and Kvitova among those to welcome Djokovic back to Australia ahead of United Cup: "Good for tennis, good for probably the fans"
Novak Djokovic touched down in Australia yesterday and it was an emotional moment for the Serbian who was deporter from the country last year. His return was something he was hoping for as he tries to create history by becoming the first player to win the Australian Open ten times. Some of his fellow colleagues reacted to that and welcomed him back into the country that saw some of his most iconic moments happen. Rafael Nadal was one of them as he said:
tennisuptodate.com
"Tomorrow we need to believe that that’s the dream team!": Nadal rallies Badosa after touching down in Australia ahead of United Cup
Rafael Nadal and Paula Badosa will lead Team Spain at the United Cup and they hope to lead the nation all the way to the trophy as behind-the-scenes footage showed. Nadal and Badosa were shooting some United Cup content as they tried to motivate each other to perform well. Playing with Nadal like this is a dream come true for Badosa who grew up idolizing Nadal like many other aspiring tennis players. The footage showed Nadal describing them as a dream team:
tennisuptodate.com
Melbourne at risk of losing Australian Open event to another state or even overseas
The first Grand Slam of the year has traditionally been played in Melbourne, which plays host to the Australian open. However, the annual event could find itself in a new home over the next few years. According to Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley, there were conversations regarding moving the...
tennismajors.com
‘I’m not like Roger or Rafa – but I can still beat almost anyone’ – Wawrinka
Stan Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, has had his recent years interrupted by injury. Fit again and captaining his country Switzerland at the inaugural United Cup, he has been speaking about what still motivates him to go on court despite everything. “The first reason is the fans,” he explained...
Yardbarker
"Novak is here, good for tennis, good probably for the fans" - Nadal on Djokovic's participation
Novak Djokovic will participate at the 2023 Australian Open and his biggest rival, Rafael Nadal is happy about his participation at the first Grand Slam of the season. The 21-time Grand Slam champion and the 22-time Grand Slam champion faced off dozens of times and their next meeting may take place already in January as the two members of the Big Three are considered to be favourites in Melbourne Park.
Yardbarker
Federer, Osaka and Serena Williams only tennis players among top 50 earning athletes
Forbes publishes its annual list of the top-earning athletes in the world and we have only three tennis players in the top 50. Only one of those three, Roger Federer, is ranked in the top ten. It's fascinating to notice that the highest-paid tennis player hasn't participated in a single official match the whole year, demonstrating how significant a player's brand is.
tennismajors.com
Djokovic adds new physio to team ahead of Australian swing
Ahead of the new season, there has been a change in the team of the 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. Ulises Badio, the physiotherapist who has been with Djokovic since May 2017, will be replaced by Claudio Zimaglia. Badio has proven to be an extremely significant member of Djokovic’s...
tennisuptodate.com
"It's a very difficult thing to do" - Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley on Kyrgios winning the event in front of his home crowd
Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios will be one of the favorites to win the 2023 Australian Open based on his performances this year and the crowd will certainly help him along the way. It's always special to see your countryman compete at the Grand Slam tournament on the home soil...
atptour.com
Potential Medvedev vs. Djokovic Blockbuster In Adelaide
Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev could be headed for an early-season showdown after both landed in the top half of the Adelaide International 1 draw. Top-seeded Djokovic and third-seeded Medvedev could meet in the semi-finals of the ATP 250, which features four Top 10 players. In the bottom half, which...
Genie Bouchard Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pics From World Tennis League Tournament
The tennis pro recently competed in the event in Dubai.
atptour.com
United States Seals Czech Republic Win
Frances Tiafoe secured victory for Team United States against Team Czech Republic at the United Cup Friday when Tomas Machac was forced to retire due to an ankle injury. The American led 6-3, 2-4 after 89 minutes when Machac turned his ankle while he was trying to retrieve a forehand. The World No. 97 was able to rise to his feet, but after a consultation with the medic and his team, he could not continue.
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas becomes third man born after 1995 to seal 250 match wins on ATP Tour
Stefanos Tsitsipas earned his 250th career victory this morning against Dimitrov at the United Cup and he became the 3rd player born after 1995 to do so. Tstsipas played his first official match this year in Perth at the United Cup and his win over Dimitrov gave him his 250th career win. It's a significant milestone for Tsitsipas who is still a fairly young player. He became only the 3rd player born after 1995 to do that following in the footsteps of Medvedev and Zverev who did it earlier.
