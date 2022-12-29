Read full article on original website
Related
Flee Louisiana as Soon as Practical
A recent analysis reveals that Louisiana is the worst state to live in.
Mississippi executes former Marine for 2000 rape and murder
A former US Marine who confessed to raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl was executed Wednesday in the southern US state of Mississippi. Loden, a gunnery sergeant and recruiter for the US Marine Corps, confessed to repeatedly raping Gray in his van before suffocating and strangling her.
Extra Funds Coming To Those Who Get SNAP Benefits In January
Those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see some extra funding in January of 2023. According to multiple reports, including WGNO in Baton Rouge, the federal government has approved a round of supplemental SNAP benefits to start 2023. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says...
Schroeder says if Sen. John Kennedy runs for Louisiana governor, he won’t
The field for Louisiana governor in next year’s election gained a little clarity Thursday when one of the potential candidates laid out the scenario for his decision. State Treasurer John Schroder said he will enter the race if U.S. Sen. John Kennedy doesn’t. In a message posted on social media, Schroder called Kennedy “a longtime […] The post Schroeder says if Sen. John Kennedy runs for Louisiana governor, he won’t appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
What States are People from Louisiana Moving to the Most?
If you were going to move away to another state from your home here in Louisiana what state do you think you'd likely move be moving to? That's a question the website Stacker.com asked and they discovered that when people do leave Louisiana, they usually don't move too far. The...
KTBS
City of Shreveport prevails at state's highest court on water bill lawsuit
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Louisiana Supreme Court says it will not intervene in an appeals court decision that the City of Shreveport should not have to refund nearly $10 million for water customers due to overbilling. A class-action suit alleged city had a system of averaging customers’ water usage part...
Five Police Officers Charged With Killing Ronald Greene In Louisiana
Five police officers have been charged in connection to the death of Ronald Greene in Union Parish, LA, according to The Washington Post. The five officers were charged on Dec. 15 with several state crimes, including negligent homicide and malfeasance in office. The police officers claimed Greene died in a car crash at the end of a high-speed chase on May 10, 2019.
KTBS
The City in Louisiana Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KTBS
Louisiana receives $150M for Calcasieu Bridge from Cassidy infrastructure bill
WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced Louisiana is receiving $150 million from Cassidy’s infrastructure law to go towards the replacing the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles. The I-10 bridge is one of nine projects announced to receive money this year from the FY...
What 28 projects in south Mississippi were included in the federal spending bill
GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) – Communities throughout south Mississippi could begin major improvement projects soon with federal money. $47.4 million is coming to Forrest, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jones, Lamar and Pearl River counties from earmarks made in the federal spending bill passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden on Dec. 23. An additional […]
Louisiana Man Is Going to Jail for Threatening Congressman
A Ruston man will be spending three years in jail after U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty gave Chase Levi Thibodeaux that sentence after the man threatened a New York congressman. The technical term for what Thibodeaux was sentenced for is "transmitting threats in interstate commerce. According to information in the...
Newell’s take on Louisiana Troopers being charged in death of Ronald Greene
Five members of Louisiana State law enforcement are now charged in the 2019 death of Ronald Greene. It’s the first time in this case that criminal charges have developed since Greene’s violent death.
minecreek.info
Becomes president of the Confederate States of America
Davis and the other Southern lawmakers resigned their seats in the U.S. Congress in January 1861. Then Davis went home to his plantation in Mississippi. He told his family and friends that he did not want to play a role in the political leadership of the Confederacy, but that he would accept a military command if the North and South went to war. In February 1861, however, a messenger arrived at Davis's home and informed him that he had been selected as president of the new nation. He was stunned by the news, but felt it was his duty to accept the position. Davis became provisional (temporary) president of the Confederacy on February 9,
$600M designated for struggling water system in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The federal government will put $600 million toward repairing the troubled water system in Mississippi’s capital city — a project that the mayor has said could cost billions of dollars. Funding for Jackson water is included in a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill...
KPLC TV
What you need to know about Louisiana’s TikTok ban
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The popular social media app TikTok has the attention of lawmakers across the country, even on Capitol Hill. Concerns over national security have congressional members wanting to ban the app on government-issued devices. Now leaders in Louisiana are making similar moves on their own. With...
Texas named fastest-growing state in the nation by Census Bureau
TEXAS, USA — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Texas has been named the fastest-growing state in the U.S., according to data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the report, Texas has increased by 470,708 people since July 2021. The...
Comments / 0