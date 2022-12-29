ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Related
Highway 98.9

Extra Funds Coming To Those Who Get SNAP Benefits In January

Those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see some extra funding in January of 2023. According to multiple reports, including WGNO in Baton Rouge, the federal government has approved a round of supplemental SNAP benefits to start 2023. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Schroeder says if Sen. John Kennedy runs for Louisiana governor, he won’t

The field for Louisiana governor in next year’s election gained a little clarity Thursday when one of the potential candidates laid out the scenario for his decision. State Treasurer John Schroder said he will enter the race if U.S. Sen. John Kennedy doesn’t. In a message posted on social media, Schroder called Kennedy “a longtime […] The post Schroeder says if Sen. John Kennedy runs for Louisiana governor, he won’t appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

The City in Louisiana Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
LOUISIANA STATE
WKRG News 5

What 28 projects in south Mississippi were included in the federal spending bill

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) – Communities throughout south Mississippi could begin major improvement projects soon with federal money. $47.4 million is coming to Forrest, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jones, Lamar and Pearl River counties from earmarks made in the federal spending bill passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden on Dec. 23. An additional […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Man Is Going to Jail for Threatening Congressman

A Ruston man will be spending three years in jail after U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty gave Chase Levi Thibodeaux that sentence after the man threatened a New York congressman. The technical term for what Thibodeaux was sentenced for is "transmitting threats in interstate commerce. According to information in the...
RUSTON, LA
minecreek.info

Becomes president of the Confederate States of America

Davis and the other Southern lawmakers resigned their seats in the U.S. Congress in January 1861. Then Davis went home to his plantation in Mississippi. He told his family and friends that he did not want to play a role in the political leadership of the Confederacy, but that he would accept a military command if the North and South went to war. In February 1861, however, a messenger arrived at Davis's home and informed him that he had been selected as president of the new nation. He was stunned by the news, but felt it was his duty to accept the position. Davis became provisional (temporary) president of the Confederacy on February 9,
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KPLC TV

What you need to know about Louisiana’s TikTok ban

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The popular social media app TikTok has the attention of lawmakers across the country, even on Capitol Hill. Concerns over national security have congressional members wanting to ban the app on government-issued devices. Now leaders in Louisiana are making similar moves on their own. With...
LOUISIANA STATE
WFAA

Texas named fastest-growing state in the nation by Census Bureau

TEXAS, USA — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Texas has been named the fastest-growing state in the U.S., according to data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the report, Texas has increased by 470,708 people since July 2021. The...
TEXAS STATE

