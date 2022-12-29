ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
GV Wire

Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats

If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Sinema out, Warnock in – Democrats narrowly control the Senate and Republicans the House, but gridlock won't be the biggest problem for the new Congress

In the wake of the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, a general sense of the political landscape in the upcoming 118th Congress has taken shape. With Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement that she is leaving the Democratic Party and Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory in Georgia’s runoff, Democrats will maintain control in the Senate, while Republicans will take control of the House. Divided government sparks fears of gridlock, a legislative standstill. At face value, this makes sense. Given the different policy priorities of the two major parties, you might expect to see each party passing legislation out of the chamber it controls that...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.

DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mother Jones

Republicans Want the Supreme Court to “Rewrite History” So They Can Hijack Elections

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A lawyer for the GOP-controlled North Carolina legislature argued before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that state legislatures should be granted sweeping new powers to pass gerrymandered maps and restrictive voting laws and cannot be constrained by state courts or state constitutions when it comes to regulating federal elections. This “independent state legislature” theory had long been considered fringe, but in recent years it has been aggressively pushed before the court by Federalist Society co-chairman Leonard Leo and his allied groups, the Trump campaign during its attempt to overturn the election in 2020, and now by Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Supreme Court weighs case that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and presidency

The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency.The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a case from North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court because the GOP map violated the state constitution.A court-drawn map produced seven seats for each party in last month's midterm elections in highly competitive North Carolina.The question for the justices is whether the U.S....
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy