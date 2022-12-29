Read full article on original website
‘Dead on arrival’: McCarthy threatens to tank McConnell’s agenda if Senate GOP votes for omnibus
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to tank the legislation of Senate Republicans who back the omnibus spending bill being considered this week, setting up a showdown with his counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
Republicans on Brink of Civil War as House GOP Threatens Senate Colleagues
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the bipartisan spending bill "a strong outcome for Republicans."
Lauren Boebert Fumes as Nancy Pelosi Has Capitol Room Named After Her
The room has great significance for Democrats as the one where the Jan. 6 committee presented the findings of its investigation into the Capitol riots.
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich warns Republicans to stop 'underestimating' Biden
"Conservatives' hostility to the Biden administration on our terms tends to blind us to just how effective Biden has been on his terms," he wrote.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says defeated Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker will 'continue to be a leader' in the GOP 'for years to come'
Walker began his Senate bid with high hopes from many GOP leaders, but his campaign was eventually weighed down by a series of public scandals.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
GV Wire
Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats
If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
Sinema out, Warnock in – Democrats narrowly control the Senate and Republicans the House, but gridlock won't be the biggest problem for the new Congress
In the wake of the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, a general sense of the political landscape in the upcoming 118th Congress has taken shape. With Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement that she is leaving the Democratic Party and Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory in Georgia’s runoff, Democrats will maintain control in the Senate, while Republicans will take control of the House. Divided government sparks fears of gridlock, a legislative standstill. At face value, this makes sense. Given the different policy priorities of the two major parties, you might expect to see each party passing legislation out of the chamber it controls that...
POLITICO
Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.
DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
Mother Jones
Republicans Want the Supreme Court to “Rewrite History” So They Can Hijack Elections
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A lawyer for the GOP-controlled North Carolina legislature argued before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that state legislatures should be granted sweeping new powers to pass gerrymandered maps and restrictive voting laws and cannot be constrained by state courts or state constitutions when it comes to regulating federal elections. This “independent state legislature” theory had long been considered fringe, but in recent years it has been aggressively pushed before the court by Federalist Society co-chairman Leonard Leo and his allied groups, the Trump campaign during its attempt to overturn the election in 2020, and now by Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina.
An 88-Year First: Democrats Defend All Their Senate Seats While Holding White House
With Raphael Warnock's win, Joe Biden did something we have not seen since FDR.
MSNBC hosts demand ‘insurrectionists’ be expelled from Congress like post-Civil War Confederates
MSNBC hosts Joy Reid and Symone Sanders-Townsend declared that election deniers should be "expelled" from Congress and treated like post-Civil War Confederates.
Supreme Court weighs case that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and presidency
The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency.The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a case from North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court because the GOP map violated the state constitution.A court-drawn map produced seven seats for each party in last month's midterm elections in highly competitive North Carolina.The question for the justices is whether the U.S....
CBS News
House Democrats pick Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin to be ranking member on Oversight committee
(CNN) -- Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland has won the top Democratic job on the House Oversight Committee after a closed-door election with the Democratic caucus Thursday morning. Raskin ran against Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly, besting him in the final vote of 133-75, sources in the room confirmed. "I was...
GOP 'Young Guns' Are Out of Ammo. Time for New House Leadership | Opinion
House Republicans shouldn't give McCarthy a promotion. In January they should send this final Young Gun out to pasture.
The enduring career of Chuck Schumer, who rose from the House of Representatives in the early 1980s to become the powerful Senate majority leader
As he surpasses 42 years on Capitol Hill, Schumer is poised to exert even greater influence in Washington and across the nation for years to come.
Here's what happens to the January 6 committee's work once the new Congress takes over
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol is set to expire next week, but its work will remain accessible to the public.
Trump tries to rally the troops for McCarthy amid House GOP mutiny
Former President Donald Trump has been flexing his influence from the sidelines to shore up support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) among the right-ward flank of the GOP House caucus.
22 WSBT
Dems may have pushed Trump Republican messaging to sabotage GOP races, report says
WASHINGTON (TND) — A network of organizations by the name of “RINO Hunters” may have sabotaged several down-ballot Republican candidates facing competitive races during the midterms, according to the writer of a digital newsletter that tracks strategy, spending and trends in politics. Even though the groups used...
