FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police investigate fatal shooting in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A man was shot and killed Thursday, Dec 29, in a Sturgis parking lot. The victim’s name has not been released. He was in his early 30s, Sturgis Department of Public Safety said. Police responded to a 6:05 p.m. report of a shooting...
Man found dead on couch in burning Battle Creek home was homicide victim, police say
BATTLE CREEK, MI -- A 61-year-old man found dead on a couch in a burning Battle Creek home was a homicide victim, police said. Police have since taken a relative into custody. They are seeking an open murder charge against him. The fire was reported about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec....
WILX-TV
Authorities seek missing Portage woman believed to be victim of violent crime
PORTAGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 35-year-old woman from Portage. Heather Mae Kelley was last seen Dec. 10 in Comstock Township. She reportedly told her children on the phone that she would be home soon. Her vehicle was recovered Dec. 11...
Man shot, killed at Sturgis motel identified
The name of the man who was fatally shot at a Sturgis motel on Thursday has been released.
Stolen car found abandoned in Jackson driveway
JACKSON, MI – A car reported stolen in Jackson Wednesday was found parked in the driveway of a random house of a now-confused homeowner. Police were called Wednesday, Dec. 28, to a home in the 900 block of E. Porter Street for a stolen vehicle report, according to the Jackson Police Department.
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo man arrested in Holland after not paying for items at department store
HOLLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man thought he could get away without paying for a few things at a Blain’s Farm and Fleet store in Holland on Wednesday, December 28. As authorities will point out, it was more like thousands of dollars worth of items, including...
Police investigate string of break-ins, attempted break-ins at GR businesses
Police are searching for three suspects in connection to a string of break-ins and attempted break-ins at businesses across Grand Rapids.
WATCH: MSP, BCPD provide update on officer-involved shooting in Bedford Twp.
Michigan State Police will give an update on the shooting involving two officers and a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Man arrested after robbing farm store, fleeing from police
Deputies say a man carried away a cart full of merchandise from Blaine's Farm and Fleet, totaling thousands of dollars.
Suspect arrested after robbing Blain's Farm and Fleet, leading police on car chase
HOLLAND, Michigan — A suspect was arrested Wednesday night after stealing merchandise from a Holland Township store and leading police on a car chase, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The suspect, a 51-year-old man from Kalamazoo, walked out of the Blain's Farm and Fleet on West Shore Drive...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks public for help in identifying shooting suspect
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has asked for help from the public in providing video footage of shots being fired at a Kalamazoo home early Wednesday morning. Christmas Eve shooting: Police searching for Christmas Eve shooting suspect. The incident happened at 4:25 a.m. when someone fired...
Drunk Kalamazoo Man Poops On His Own Car
Don't worry, it was a PT Cruiser, so it deserved it. Conservation Officers Approached A Man Who Claimed He Was 'Listening To Owls'. In a report that was filed by DNR Conservation Officers Cameron Wright and Joshua Salas in DNR District 7, a man was approached in the Gourdneck State Game Area, just east of US 131 in Kalamazoo County earlier this month, and asked why he was there in the early morning hours.
Lansing police dash cam catches alleged drunk driver going airborne
The whole incident was somehow caught on the dash camera of a Lansing Police Department officer.
WWMTCw
Emergency alert issued for water shut off in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Calhoun County issued an emergency alert Wednesday. Update: Battle Creek Police to provide update on man shot by officers. The water in the area of West Jackson Street in Battle Creek between South McCamly Street and NE Capital Avenue is shut off as of 9:25 a.m.
Kalamazoo man charged with murder at 17 gets life sentence shortened
KALAMAZOO, MI – Three months before turning 18, Odies Murray was sentenced to life in prison without parole. On Wednesday, his sentence was shortened to 40 to 60 years. Murray, now 33, was convicted of first-degree murder, assault with intent to commit murder and two counts of felony firearms in 2008 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.
West MI teen going home from hospital after more than 100 days of recovery following car crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan athlete is getting ready to go home after 100 days at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital. It's been more than three months since the 16-year-old West Ottawa student was in a car crash that left him in critical condition. It's clear from...
Drunken man poops on PT Cruiser, tells hospital staff his blood will be ‘Pure. Natural. Ice.’
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently had an encounter that is hard to believe. And it involves a PT Cruiser, owls, poop and Natural Ice. Still here? Read on. According to an official DNR report, the bizarre incident occurred in early-December...
WNDU
Woman injured after car, SUV collide in Cass County
Goodwill Industries of Michiana receives aid to help pregnant women, children. Goodwill Industries of Michiana is getting funding to help fight the maternal and infant mortality crisis. Updated: 10 minutes ago. Since it began, law enforcement has conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders. Crews extinguish fire at Bertrand Township home.
Fox17
Cars, building damaged in Kentwood shooting
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating after a shooting left a building and multiple cars in Kentwood damaged Monday night. The Kentwood Police Department says the incident happened before 7 p.m. near Drummond Boulevard and Breton Road. We’re told no one was hurt and no one has been arrested....
Kalamazoo public safety chief to retire after investigation sustains harassment complaints
KALAMAZOO, MI – Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley will retire Jan. 1, after a months-long investigation found he harassed employees. Coakley had been on administrative leave for more than four months while the harassment investigation was conducted. Three women made four complaints about Coakley’s behavior, according to a...
