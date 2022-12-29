Read full article on original website
Man injured in shooting along Nicollet near downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after he was shot Friday evening.The incident happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and 16th Street. Police say that he was walking in the area when shots were allegedly fired from a vehicle.The man ran to 15th after being struck.The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Police did not indicate where the man's injuries were, but said he was expected to recover.The incident remains under investigation.
Man shot, killed in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man is dead after he was shot Friday night in Minneapolis. A statement from a Minneapolis police spokesperson released early Saturday morning says officers, as well as Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies, responded to reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. near South Sixth Street and Chicago Avenue.
Man dies in overnight snowmobile crash in Isanti County
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Less than an hour into the new year, a man on a snowmobile lost his life.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the snowmobile hit a tree at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Paradise Trail Northwest.The Sheriff's Office says at this point they think a man and a woman went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile.The man was driving, hit a tree and died at the scene.The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with life threatening injuries.
Minneapolis Police clear homeless encampment
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A homeless encampment in northeast Minneapolis has been shut down. City officials cleared the camp near the Quarry shopping center this morning, despite backlash from advocates who argued people living there need more time to figure out their next move. In a statement on Wednesday, a city spokesperson said all residents were offered support and shelter and given a weeks notice to relocate.
After deadly shooting, MOA begins random bag checks
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Christmas is behind us, but the holiday weekend is expected to be a busy one at Mall of America, and mall staff say visitors should expect to see heightened security, including random bag checks.The mall says those checks are part of what it calls "multiple layers" of its security strategy, and it comes only days after the shooting in Nordstrom which killed 19-year-old Johntae Hudson.It's already the standard at airports and stadiums. It's still to be determined whether this will stay at Minnesota's most recognizable landmark. For now, Mall of America says the back checks are periodic...
Minneapolis man arrested for murder after suspicious death in Medina, Minn.
MEDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man has been booked into jail on suspicion of murder after a woman's death in Medina has been deemed suspicious. The 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a 911 call just after midnight to the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle, which appears to be a townhome complex off Clydesdale Trail, right next to the Medina Police Department.
Minneapolis man charged with Mall of America murder
(Bloomington, MN) -- 18-year-old Taeshawn Adams-Wright from Minneapolis is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and assault, and two 17-year-olds face riot charges in connection with last week's fatal shooting inside the Nordstrom department store at the Mall of America. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges indicates all five suspects will ultimately be charged on suspicion of second-degree murder but says some of them are not cooperating with the investigation and that's why two have not yet been charged. And Hodges says "we expect additional arrests... in the near future." Surveillance video shows the suspects pursuing 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of Saint Paul through the store. The criminal complaint alleges Adams-Wright and another teen fired shots at Hudson, who was hit eight times and died at the scene in the men's clothing department. Police say it was the result of a dispute between two groups of young men.
Four now charged in Mall of America killing; one suspected gunman at-large
Law enforcement responding to a reported shooting at Mall of America on Friday, Dec. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. One of two suspected gunmen accused in the killing of a 19-year-old St. Paul man inside Mall of America last week is at-large, according to court documents filed Thursday.
Minnesota Police Nab Suspect In Connection To 9 Burglaries In 6 Cities
A tip of the cap to all of those working in law enforcement out there, working the holidays and keeping us all safe. Recently it was the work of multiple law enforcement agencies coming together to capture someone that was behind multiple burglaries in various cities. The St. Paul Police Department laid out the case recently on Facebook.
Man dies in shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium
A man has died after being found shot near U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday evening. Minneapolis police were called to South 6th Street and Chicago Avenue at 9 p.m., and found an injured man inside a running vehicle parked behind 601 Chicago Avenue, formerly home to Erik the Red Bar.
Four teens arrested after stolen car chase in Cottage Grove
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. -- Four teenage boys between the ages of 13 and 16 were taken into custody after they fled from police in a stolen car on Friday evening.Cottage Grove police say they took a report a stolen car around 6:30 p.m. They found the car just over an hour later, with four teens inside.When officers tried to pull the car over, it fled, eventually crashing at Jamaica Street and Military Avenue. The teenagers fled on foot, but were arrested. The first was taken into custody within a few minutes, and the other was found with the help of a state patrol helicopter.The last two were found hiding in a porta potty off of Jeffrey Avenue and 62nd Street.Officers did issue a Code Red message to residents near the area, but it was cleared around 9 p.m.
Snowmobile crash in Isanti Co. leaves one dead, another seriously injured
ISANTI, COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person is dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries after an early morning snowmobile crash in Isanti County. According to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office a man and a woman went for a ride around 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Lake Francis and hit a tree while leaving the lake.
Deadly MOA shooting: TaeShawn Adams-Wright, 18, Lavon Longstreet, 17, charged with murder
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Charges have now been filed against four people in a fatal shooting that prompted a lockdown at Mall of America last week.On Thursday, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged 18-year-old TaeShawn Adams-Wright and 17-year-old Lavon Longstreet, both from Minneapolis, with second-degree murder in connection to the Friday shooting that left 19-year-old Johntae Hudson dead. He succumbed to his injuries after being shot inside the Nordstrom department store.A nationwide arrest warrant is out for Longstreet, who is believed to be out of state. Authorities say others are in danger if he remains free. There is also a warrant out...
Arrest made in 80th reported homicide in Minneapolis of 2022; city reports record number of gun confiscations
A man in his 20’s was found with fatal gunshot wounds late Friday on the east side of downtown Minneapolis, with one man arrested early Saturday
Two Willmar teens still missing
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police are currently looking for two missing teenagers...17-year-old Chloe Garcia and 16-year-old William Moreno. Police Chief Jim Felt says Moreno left a supervised facility in Willmar December 20th, and Garcia has a history of running away... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Felt says most...
Lakeville man charged in wage theft scheme
LAKEVILLE, Minn – Charges have been filed after a man allegedly stole over $35,000 from his employees.According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Frederick Newell is charged with wage theft and theft by swindle for underpaying or neglecting to pay his employees.Newell owns and operates a commercial painting company called Integrated Painting Solutions. In 2019, IPS was to provide painting labor and materials for the Redwell apartment complex in north Minneapolis. Because the City of Minneapolis had approved tax increment financing for the development of the apartment complex, contractors were required to pay employees a wage rate for their hours worked....
Man shot dead near HCMC ID'd as Jeremy Ellis; MPD arrests suspect
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say they've apprehended someone in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in the vicinity of Hennepin Healthcare Friday evening.According to police, the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. A man in his 20s was sitting in a running car in the parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South.He was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, and died at the scene. He has since been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 26-year-old Jeremy Demond Ellis, of Plymouth. The coroner said he died of multiple gunshot wounds.Late Saturday, police said they'd taken a 28-year-old man into custody on probable cause murder.The investigation is ongoing.
