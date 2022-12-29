ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: Southwest to return to normal operations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. An area barber’s funeral will take place at 2 p.m. next Tuesday at Broadway funeral home. John Romo was responsible for starting an organization called Haircuts and Hope that provided haircuts to Lubbock’s homeless population. Read more about his life here:...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Tyler Shough battles food poisoning, turns in MVP performance in Texas Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders are back home and celebrating after their win over The Rebels on Wednesday night, despite an illness and an SEC defense. Tech quarterback and MVP of the Texas Bowl, Tyler Shough, said he and a couple of other players and coaches suffered from food poisoning the night before. So, after a night of no sleep, getting very sick every hour, he says the athletic trainers filled Shough up on fluids and treated his symptoms. You couldn’t tell though, just like Michael Jordan’s “flu game” in the ‘97 NBA Finals.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lady Raiders open Big 12 play Saturday vs. No. 15 Iowa State

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Riding an 11-game winning streaking and boasting the best record in the Big 12 (12-1), the Texas Tech Lady Raiders welcome No. 15 Iowa State Saturday for the Big 12 opener. Tip-off from United Supermarkets Arena is set for 2 p.m. Looking for a 12th...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Caprock Classic: Team competes after 22 hour bus ride, cancelled flights

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 100 high school basketball teams from around the world traveled to Lubbock for the 63rd annual Caprock Classic Tournament. Over the past six decades the Caprock Classic basketball tournament has grown to be the largest in the world. Tournament director Gary Johnson says it...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Passengers respond to Southwest cancellations at Lubbock airport

LUBBOCK, Texas- Amid mass flight cancellations, several passengers at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport expressed frustration while seeking relief on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has had the most cancellations out of all major airlines in recent days. On Wednesday, the company cancelled more than 2,500 flights — 62% of their daily operations. Deborah Henely told […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech beats Ole Miss 42-25 in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech beat Ole Miss 42-25 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday night, meeting for the fourth time in program history. Starting Quarterback Tyler Shough passed for 242 yards and one touchdown. Shough carried the ball 25 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Jerand...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech announces signing of Drae McCray

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – After already signing the fastest class in college football just over a week ago, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire added more elite speed through the transfer portal Thursday night in wide receiver Drae McCray, who has inked an athletic scholarship agreement with the Red Raiders.
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS News

Mississippi coach: Texas Tech player spit on, possibly used racial slur vs. one of ours in Texas Bowl

Houston — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin said a Texas Tech player spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur Wednesday night in the Texas Bowl. A scrum broke out after Ole Miss' Dayton Wade fumbled early in the fourth quarter and Texas Tech recovered. There was pushing and shoving between players and Ole Miss player Jordan Watkins was given a personal foul penalty.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Friday Morning Weather Update: December 30th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Cool with lighter winds. High of 57°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. Winds increase overnight, with chilly morning lows. Low of 39°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. Tomorrow:. Mild and windy. High of 68°. Winds...
LUBBOCK, TX
Daily Mississippian

Three takeaways from Ole Miss’ Texas Bowl loss to Texas Tech

Ole Miss traveled to Houston to take on Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, and the Red Raiders sent the Rebels into the offseason with a loss. Texas Tech and first-year head coach Joey McGuire bested Lane Kiffin and his squad 42-25, and after this loss, it will be interesting to monitor the changes and development of this team going into 2023.
OXFORD, MS
fox34.com

Tech defensive lineman named Honorary Mayor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne recognized a Red Raider’s achievements off the field today. Tony Bradford, Junior, a defensive lineman for Texas Tech, was named Honorary Mayor for the day. In a social media post about the official commendation, Mayor Payne noted that Bradford is only...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Locals Are Tired of Overflowing Dumpsters

Especially after such a waste-heavy holiday, Lubbock dumpsters have been piled high with all sorts of trash. The problem is, once the dumpster is full, what do you do?. While some people would do the right thing and find another dumpster to dispose of their waste in, or hold onto it until the garbage truck comes by, that isn’t the most popular reaction. Instead, people are deciding that the best way to deal with a full dumpster is to simply stack their garbage next to it.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

One seriously injured in south Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in South Lubbock that has left one person seriously injured. Just after 1 p.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries near 83rd and Indiana Ave. Indiana Ave. will be closed for northbound traffic from the 8300 block...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy