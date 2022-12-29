Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden looked every inch the loved-up couple as they were spotted leaving a romantic dinner in London on Friday, Dec. 3. The A-list actress, 50, and the Good Charlotte bandmember, 43, twinned in black as they held hands for the rare date night. The couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Raddix, are currently in London as Cameron is filming a project for her big Hollywood comeback!

27 DAYS AGO