Daywatch: Key provision of SAFE-T Act ruled unconstitutional

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
 1 day ago
Mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot speaks to supporters after winning the most votes in the first round of the 2019 election, catapulting her to the runoff against Toni Preckwinkle and ultimately to the top job at City Hall. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good morning, Chicago.

A Kankakee County judge has found that a key provision of Illinois’ sweeping criminal justice law violates the state constitution, potentially rolling back a controversial measure that would eliminate cash bail as of New Year’s Day, according to a copy of the judge’s ruling.

The judge’s ruling affects only the pretrial release provisions of the law, leaving all other measures of what is known as the SAFE-T Act intact. Judge Thomas Cunnington is expected to officially file his ruling Thursday morning.

Read the full story from the Tribune’s Jeremy Gorner and Madeline Buckley .

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

Lori Lightfoot came out of nowhere to win the 2019 Chicago mayor’s race. Can a lesser-known challenger do the same this time?

This time, Lori Lightfoot is a big name, but so are some of her challengers , like U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García, who rode the prominence he gained from his 2015 mayoral run to a seat in Congress. Similarly, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and business owner Willie Wilson are well-known figures who have run citywide before and are now trying to expand their support.

Lesser-known candidates making their first run for mayor in the Feb. 28 election face a different challenge breaking through and being recognized as realistic possibilities by city voters. But as Lightfoot’s stunning 2019 victory shows, leading in the polls two months from the election doesn’t guarantee victory.

AbbVie to face fierce competition as Humira’s patent protection lifts

One of the most popular prescription medications in the world is about to face fierce competition in the U.S. — something that could mean lower prices for the drug but a difficult coming year for the Illinois company that makes it.

For years, North Chicago-based AbbVie has worked to delay the day that copycat versions, called biosimilars, of its drug Humira would hit the market. Humira is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and other conditions.

Dozens displaced by blaze who spent Christmas at motel hope businesses will lend a hand

As Laura Williams waited outside a Super 8 in Northlake where she’s been staying for the holidays, about to embark on an apartment search Wednesday evening, she felt “blessed.”

Williams was among 26 people who were displaced when a kerosene lamp used to warm a home tipped over, causing the fire to erupt, she said.

The 10 most significant days of 2022 for the Chicago Bears

At Halas Hall, it has been an extraordinarily eventful calendar year complete with a regime change, a major roster overhaul and a flurry of Justin Fields highlights. After Sunday’s game in Detroit, a Week 18 date with the Minnesota Vikings will wrap up the season.

As the countdown to 2023′s arrival nears, here’s our look back, in chronological order, on the 10 most important dates of 2022 for the Bears .

Islands and ruins, caves and cuisine in Belize

On my first full day in Belize, I climbed Mayan pyramids under a blazing sun. Three days later, I relaxed in a rainbow hammock in an over-the-water shanty. And two days after that, I gorged myself on an enormous Indonesian spread at a thatch-roofed five-star resort.

Welcome to choose-your-own-adventure, Belize-style .

Comments / 1

 

