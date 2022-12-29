Read full article on original website
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Jackson Woodard enters transfer portal
Arkansas linebacker Jackson Woodard is the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore from Little Rock (Ark.) appeared in 28 games for the Hogs over the last three seasons, including all 13 in 2022. Woodard played a key role in the Hogs' Liberty Bowl victory over Kansas,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek calls out officiating in Liberty Bowl
Arkansas left Memphis Wednesday night with a victory in the Liberty Bowl. The Razorbacks sometimes felt like they were battling both Kansas and the game’s Pac-12 officiating crew. Arkansas felt that multiple calls unfairly went against the Hogs on Wednesday night. The most controversial call was a late 4th-quarter...
Pittman Must Develop Killer Instinct Before Next Season
Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier should serve as model for Razorback coach going forward
Simeon Blair enters transfer portal
Arkansas safety and team captain Simeon Blair has entered the transfer portal following the Razorbacks’ 55-53 victory over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl. Blair has started 22 games for Arkansas during the last three seasons. The Pine Bluff (Ark.) native came to Arkansas as a walk-on prior to the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
KJ Jefferson throws 2 TD passes in 8 seconds as Arkansas takes 17-7 lead over Kansas
Quarterback KJ Jefferson has been an essential piece of Arkansas’ success since he stepped onto the field for the Razorbacks and he continues to be, tossing 2 touchdown passes in just 8 seconds for the team to take a 17-7 lead over Kansas in the bowl contest against Kansas.
Arkansas 55, Kansas 53: Five Questions 'Answered'
Arkansas turned a nearly monumental collapse into a thrilling triple-overtime victory on Wednesday, outlasting the Kansas Jayhawks 55-53 at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). With the win, the Hogs finish the season 7-6 overall. The Razorbacks led 38-13 midway through the third quarter before Kansas started chipping away...
Hog fans pack out Brewski’s in Little Rock to cheer on the Razorbacks for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl
The Hogs took down Kansas Wednesday after three overtimes, making the Razorbacks the AutoZone Liberty Bowl champions.
Twitter Crashed During Liberty Bowl, But We Have Hog Fans' Emotional Voices Covered
What Arkansas social media would have been saying if there had been no crash
Accident cleared after backing up traffic on I-49 in Fayetteville
An accident blocks traffic on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville on Dec. 29.
New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
Arkansas cities with a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
KTLO
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Three promoted to Executive Vice President
STUTTGART, AR – The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announces the promotion of three long-time employees to the role of Executive Vice President. Kelly Houghton will serve as EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Greg Connell will serve as EVP, Chief Revenue Officer and Christy Malahy will serve as EVP, Chief Financial Officer.
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Fayetteville, Ark. - The fast-growing Northwest Arkansas metro area is anchored by the cities of Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville. The region is the headquarters to a number of major companies:
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas soybean farmers face potassium ‘hidden hunger,’ herbicide resistance amid input cost increases in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite a bountiful crop of soybeans this year, Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said potassium deficiency in Arkansas’ most valuable row crop is becoming more prevalent in the state. The deficiency is hardly noticeable from visual...
Springdale business catches fire
Springdale fire crews responded to a structure fire Friday morning at the corner of W Randall Wobbe Lane and Thompson Street.
Hot dog! New Weinerschnitzel restaurant rolls into Springdale
ARKANSAS, USA — The national restaurant brand with a cult following is headed to NWA. If you have never had the chance to try Wienerschnitzel, the business was founded in 1961 and is the world’s largest hot dog chain. Known for serving a variety of dogs with ice cream and shakes.
Arkansas man dead after tase following traffic stop
A West Fork man is dead after being tased while being taken into custody following a traffic stop.
Boil orders issued across areas in Arkansas
HACKETT, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for some residents in Sebastian and Crawford counties over the last few days, whether due to cold weather, consumption or water line issues. Sebastian County. According to officials with James Fork Regional Water, customers were asked to conserve water on...
KHBS
Tax tips to make the most of your deductions before the end of 2022
Time is running out to get deductions for your 2022 taxes. Travis Riggs, the owner of Riggs & Associates CPA Firm in Bentonville, said Arkansans miss out on hundreds, if not thousands of dollars of deductions every year. "If you consider just an average wage earner that gets a W-2...
