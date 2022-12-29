ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

Jackson Woodard enters transfer portal

Arkansas linebacker Jackson Woodard is the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore from Little Rock (Ark.) appeared in 28 games for the Hogs over the last three seasons, including all 13 in 2022. Woodard played a key role in the Hogs' Liberty Bowl victory over Kansas,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek calls out officiating in Liberty Bowl

Arkansas left Memphis Wednesday night with a victory in the Liberty Bowl. The Razorbacks sometimes felt like they were battling both Kansas and the game’s Pac-12 officiating crew. Arkansas felt that multiple calls unfairly went against the Hogs on Wednesday night. The most controversial call was a late 4th-quarter...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Simeon Blair enters transfer portal

Arkansas safety and team captain Simeon Blair has entered the transfer portal following the Razorbacks’ 55-53 victory over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl. Blair has started 22 games for Arkansas during the last three seasons. The Pine Bluff (Ark.) native came to Arkansas as a walk-on prior to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas 55, Kansas 53: Five Questions 'Answered'

Arkansas turned a nearly monumental collapse into a thrilling triple-overtime victory on Wednesday, outlasting the Kansas Jayhawks 55-53 at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). With the win, the Hogs finish the season 7-6 overall. The Razorbacks led 38-13 midway through the third quarter before Kansas started chipping away...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas cities with a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KTLO

Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns

On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Three promoted to Executive Vice President

STUTTGART, AR – The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announces the promotion of three long-time employees to the role of Executive Vice President. Kelly Houghton will serve as EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Greg Connell will serve as EVP, Chief Revenue Officer and Christy Malahy will serve as EVP, Chief Financial Officer.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas soybean farmers face potassium ‘hidden hunger,’ herbicide resistance amid input cost increases in 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite a bountiful crop of soybeans this year, Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said potassium deficiency in Arkansas’ most valuable row crop is becoming more prevalent in the state. The deficiency is hardly noticeable from visual...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Boil orders issued across areas in Arkansas

HACKETT, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for some residents in Sebastian and Crawford counties over the last few days, whether due to cold weather, consumption or water line issues. Sebastian County. According to officials with James Fork Regional Water, customers were asked to conserve water on...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
247Sports

247Sports

