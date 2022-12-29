EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Eastpointe woman who shot and killed her husband following an argument has been charged.According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Claretta Johnson is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Johnson was arraigned and given a $1 million cash bond.She is ordered to have no contact with her children.Prosecutors say Johnson shot her husband in the back of the head after the argument on Dec. 27."Gun violence is not the answer to an argument," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in an argument.A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 10, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 17.

EASTPOINTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO