42-Year-Old Michigan Woman Fatally Shot Husband At The Back Of His Head While Arguing
Woman In Michigan Murdered Husband By Shooting Him In The Back Of His Head During Argument. A 42-year-old woman was arrested by authorities after allegedly shooting her husband during an argument while her children were at home. Eastpointe Police Department officers responded to the 17000 block of Veronica Avenue On...
Michigan woman charged with murder allegedly shot husband in back of head
MACOMB COUNTY, MI – A Michigan woman has been charged with the murder of her husband. Claretta Johnson, 42, of Eastpointe was charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm after she allegedly shot her husband in the back of the head following an argument on Dec. 27, Macomb County Prosectuor Peter J. Lucido announced Wednesday.
Trial to begin soon for man accused of hunting trespasser, burning body
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – More than two years later, a man accused of hunting down, killing and burning a man who allegedly broke into his marijuana grow operation will face trial. The jury trial for Kent Charles Hyne is scheduled to begin Jan 9 before Washtenaw County Trial Judge...
FBI: Guns, illegal silencers seized after Michigan man drunkenly shoots through basement window
PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police discovered guns and silencers at a Port Huron home after a neighbor discovered that their house had been shot in March. According to a federal court filing, a resident on Howard Street heard noises on the evening of March 26. The next day, he discovered bullet holes in his siding and broken glass nearby, so he called police.
Suspect crashes, swallows heroin after fleeing Warren police during drug ring investigation
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A chase spurred by a drug investigation ended with a suspect in the hospital after he swallowed heroin, Warren police said. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said investigators were conducting a meth, fentanyl, and heroin bust and had been surveilling two houses when the suspects left and met at a gas station in the area of 10 Mile and Hoover on Thursday around 9:10 p.m.
Man accused of killing innocent driver while fleeing traffic stop in Dearborn faces homicide charge
DEARBORN, Mich. – The man accused of killing an innocent driver on Monday while fleeing a traffic stop and causing a crash at an intersection in Dearborn is facing multiple charges, including homicide. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office approved charges against Chance Robert Murphy on Friday. The 29-year-old was...
Suspect swallows drugs after fleeing police
Warren police say a suspect fled a drug bust before crashing and swallowing heroin. He is now hospitalized.
Detroit police release video of suspect in deadly carjacking shooting
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for someone accused of shooting a woman and stealing her car on the city's west side.Police say Tracie Golden was shot and killed around 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in the area of Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive. First responders rushed Golden to the hospital, but she did not survive. The suspect is shown on video approaching Golden before revealing a handgun and shooting her in the chest. Police say the suspect stole Golden's car keys and other valuables before fleeing the scene in her dark charcoal gray 2018 Dodge Journey. The...
Man fired shots ‘in broad daylight’ while out on bond with tether, feds say
DETROIT – A Michigan man is facing federal charges after allegedly committing a shooting “in broad daylight” at a Detroit gas station while he was out on bond and wearing a GPS tether, authorities said. James Taylor, 27, of Detroit, was arraigned Wednesday in U.S. District Court...
Search is underway for suspect in deadly carjacking outside Detroit liquor store
DETROIT (FOX 2) - UPDATE: The vehicle stolen was discovered on Seven Mile in Detroit on Thursday. A search is underway for the gunman involved in a deadly carjacking on Detroit's east side after video caught the moment he walked up to the victim and shot her in the abdomen.
Family of murder victim in Detroit speaks out to demand arrest of killer
A cold blooded killing of a wife and mother on Detroit’s westside has police searching for the gunman who opened fire.
Teens accused of shooting up casket at Toledo funeral indicted
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted three teenagers accused of shooting up a casket at a Toledo funeral. According to court records, the grand jury indicted Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones, and Lupe Hernandez III on Thursday in connection to the 2021 shooting of a casket outside of River of Life Church on Upton. A judge ordered the three teenagers to be tried as adults just last month.
Prosecutor: Weapons charges in Macomb County more than double since 2020
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said the number of felony firearm charges in the county have more than doubled since 2020. In a press release, they said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido is cracking down on weapons.
27-year-old man charged with firing shots at driver outside Detroit gas station
DETROIT – A 27-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at a driver outside of a Detroit gas station, officials said. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. April 25 at a gas station near Livernois Avenue and Waverly Street on Detroit’s west side. Police said James...
1 killed, 1 arrested after early morning shooting in Southgate
Southgate police are investigating a homicide case after a suspect taken into custody was accused of shooting and killing another man early Thursday morning.
VIDEO: Tips lead Warren police to make huge narcotics bust
Warren Police Department's Special Investigation Narcotics (SID) announced it made a significant drug bust Thursday after receiving tips via the People Against Illegal Drugs (P.A.I.D.) hotline.
