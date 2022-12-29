ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastpointe, MI

fox2detroit.com

FBI: Guns, illegal silencers seized after Michigan man drunkenly shoots through basement window

PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police discovered guns and silencers at a Port Huron home after a neighbor discovered that their house had been shot in March. According to a federal court filing, a resident on Howard Street heard noises on the evening of March 26. The next day, he discovered bullet holes in his siding and broken glass nearby, so he called police.
PORT HURON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect crashes, swallows heroin after fleeing Warren police during drug ring investigation

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A chase spurred by a drug investigation ended with a suspect in the hospital after he swallowed heroin, Warren police said. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said investigators were conducting a meth, fentanyl, and heroin bust and had been surveilling two houses when the suspects left and met at a gas station in the area of 10 Mile and Hoover on Thursday around 9:10 p.m.
WARREN, MI
CBS Detroit

Eastpointe woman charged for shooting husband to death following argument

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Eastpointe woman who shot and killed her husband following an argument has been charged.According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Claretta Johnson is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Johnson was arraigned and given a $1 million cash bond.She is ordered to have no contact with her children.Prosecutors say Johnson shot her husband in the back of the head after the argument on Dec. 27."Gun violence is not the answer to an argument," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in an argument.A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 10, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 17.
EASTPOINTE, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police release video of suspect in deadly carjacking shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for someone accused of shooting a woman and stealing her car on the city's west side.Police say Tracie Golden was shot and killed around 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in the area of Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive. First responders rushed Golden to the hospital, but she did not survive. The suspect is shown on video approaching Golden before revealing a handgun and shooting her in the chest. Police say the suspect stole Golden's car keys and other valuables before fleeing the scene in her dark charcoal gray 2018 Dodge Journey. The...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Teens accused of shooting up casket at Toledo funeral indicted

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted three teenagers accused of shooting up a casket at a Toledo funeral. According to court records, the grand jury indicted Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones, and Lupe Hernandez III on Thursday in connection to the 2021 shooting of a casket outside of River of Life Church on Upton. A judge ordered the three teenagers to be tried as adults just last month.
TOLEDO, OH

