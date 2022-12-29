Read full article on original website
Related
All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual...
Are Americans Getting $3,600 Payments in 2023? Update on Congress' Plan
Democratic lawmakers pushed hard for an extension to the expanded child tax credit in the omnibus spending bill.
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...
GOP proposals would create flat Social Security benefit, up retirement age
While Republicans have been accused of rubbing their hands at the chance to drive the stake into the heart of Social Security, they say they want the opposite – that they want to save it with reforms that would preserve and return it to its antipoverty roots, along with helping reduce federal spending.
msn.com
Team Biden’s 401(k) heist could raid your retirement for a woke agenda
President Joe Biden is threatening the returns of 401(k) savings accounts, risking millions of workers’ comfortable retirements. If you put money into a 401(k), beware. Until now, the law always required fund managers entrusted with your savings to invest the money where it’s expected to get the top profit for you. Period. But late last month, Biden’s Labor Department announced a rule change that goes into effect at the end of January. It will allow fund managers to invest your money in the stocks of companies that favor left-wing policies, even if they earn a lower return.
What Happens to Social Security When You Die?
The end of a person's life doesn't necessarily mean the end of their social security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone...
Trump May Have New Challenger for 2024 Race
The battleground state Republican recently launched digital advertisements in two early-voting states, raising speculation of a 2024 run for the Oval Office.
15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's...
Social Security increase: Here's how much checks will go up in 2023
The new year is only days away, and with it comes an increase in the amount of money that Social Security beneficiaries receive on a monthly basis.
CNBC
'Early filers' should wait to submit their tax return in 2023, the IRS warns. Here's why
The IRS has a warning for early filers: You’ll need to wait for "key documents" before submitting your tax return. Taxpayers need to watch for Form 1099-K, which reports income for third-party payment networks such as Venmo or PayPal. Experts suggest waiting to file until "the end of February...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: SSI recipients will receive rare double payments in December worth $1,755
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two December payments in three weeks, closing out the 2022 calendar and kicking off the next year's payment schedule. Eligible recipients will receive their first payment of $841 on Dec. 1 and their second payment of $914 on...
7 Jobs Americans Don’t Want To Work Anymore
The economy has been experiencing some serious ups and downs over the past few years, both as a result of the pandemic and the subsequent inflation that forced people to work more to afford the same...
Check your mailbox: 23,000 student loan borrowers to receive checks from $19 million settlement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you have student loan debt, check your mailbox. You could be one of 23,000 people who will benefit from a $19 million settlement with five student loan debt relief companies, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Checks started to be issued to the...
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 70?
Social Security was never meant to replace 100% of a worker's income in retirement. However, among elderly Social Security beneficiaries, about 12% of men and 15% of women still rely on Social...
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits
Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most...
Washington Examiner
Watchdog finds Biden’s USDA improperly increased SNAP by billions
Most Americans have never heard of the Thrifty Food Plan, but President Joe Biden’s U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) used a routine re-evaluation of it to bypass Congress and increase government spending on a key safety net program. The Congressional Budget Office estimated the cost at $200 billion over...
Is Full Retirement Age Changing in 2023?
The last time the Social Security Administration made changes to the retirement age was nearly 40 years ago, and those rules still apply today. Although some lawmakers have proposed changing...
Social Security: Can the SSA Check Your Bank Accounts if You’re On Disability?
The Social Security Administration can only check your bank accounts if you have allowed them to do so. See: 10 Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in AmericaSocial Security: No Matter...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
34K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0