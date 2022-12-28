ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

themadent.com

Milwaukee, What Is The Plan?

As we embark on a new legislative session, there have already been stern indications that things will be difficult for Milwaukee—city and county—in the next state budget. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has stated that he believes the city and county must do more before the idea of a sales tax would be entertained. This was precisely the answer I expected from Representative Vos, and precisely the level of indifference that has gotten us to this point.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting near 11th and Washington Avenue; 2 people dead

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police reported two people dead after a shooting near 11th and Washington Avenue early Sunday, Jan. 1. Officials told FOX6 News there are no shooters in custody. FOX6 News has a crew on the scene, and we will update this post as soon as new information...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man wanted for Milwaukee homicide; drone deployed, leads to arrest

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department used a drone to help locate a man wanted for a homicide on Wednesday, Dec. 21. According to a news release, the Wisconsin State Patrol was involved in a pursuit around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 21. The vehicle being chased crashed on the off-ramp from eastbound I-90 to westbound Highway 12 – and the driver ran from the scene.
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee landlord leaves residents without heat, repair problems

With a hacking cough, wrapped up in her coat, hat and gloves and shivering under several blankets, as the wind blew through the cracks in her windows, Bobbie Jo O’Dell didn’t think she would survive the night when her apartment had no heat during the Christmas weekend winter storm that saw below zero wind-chills.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Colbert Packaging sells Kenosha HQ to REIT for $19 million

Colbert Packaging sells Kenosha HQ to REIT for $19 million. Colbert Packaging Corp. has sold its headquarters facility in Kenosha to Dallas-based real estate investment trust Spirit Realty for nearly $19 million, according to state records. Colbert Packaging is a manufacturer of packaging and many of its customers are in the pharmaceutical, health care and consumer goods industries. Founded in 1959, the company was previously.
KENOSHA, WI
WILX-TV

3 arrested in fatal shooting of Milwaukee postal worker

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - New court documents detail a possible motive in the murder of a Milwaukee postal worker, as federal investigators report two men followed him on his route for more than half an hour before his shooting. As 44-year-old postal worker Aundre Cross delivered the mail on a snowy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Community mourns two killed in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Teenage cousins shot to death in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee Police are investigating an apparent double homicide Thursday night in an apartment building parking lot. Officers arriving at 10:48 p.m. found two people inside a parked car. They'd both been shot to death. They’ve been identified as Ava Allen, 17, a senior at...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD uses drone to catch suspect wanted for Milwaukee homicide charge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department (MPD) Sergeant used a drone to find a suspect who was wanted for a Milwaukee homicide charge, officials announced Thursday. The Wisconsin State Patrol was chasing a suspect vehicle on Dec. 21, MPD explained. The car eventually crashed on the off-ramp from eastbound I-90 to westbound Highway 12, and the driver fled the scene, according to officials.
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Let Milwaukee Rise – American Rivers

Part of our ethos is building a multiracial, multicultural environmental movement on behalf of the water. And we’re looking to do that regionally. We’re looking to do that within our own organization and within our city. Brenda Coley, co-executive director, Milwaukee Water Commons. Brenda Coley and Kirsten Shead...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

William Allen Guenther

RACINE – William Allen Guenther, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 4, 2022, following a heart attack. Born in Racine April 12, 1947, he was the youngest of four brothers and resided in Racine for most of his life. William, who was known as Bill to friends,...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee homicide; teens found dead in car

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said two people were found fatally shot inside a car near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officials said they received a call shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday about two unconscious people inside a car. Officers arrived and found the victims dead.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Missouri man sentenced to federal prison for bringing firearms to 2020 Kenosha riots

A Missouri felon caught bringing weapons to Kenosha during of the 2020 riots has been sentenced more than five years in prison in federal court. Gregory J. Haanstad, United States attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced Friday that United States District Judge JP Stadtmueller sentenced Michael Karmo, 42, of Hartsville, Mo., to 64 months in federal prison for unlawfully possessing firearms despite a prior felony conviction.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Martin Luther King Jr. 2023 celebrations set for Racine, Kenosha

RACINE AND KENOSHA — Celebrations of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are set for Racine and Kenosha next month. The Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department and the Racine Unified School District will host a free, family-friendly event to celebrate King’s legacy on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The event, to be held from 4:30 to 6:30 pm at the Martin Luther King Center, 1134 Martin Luther King Dr., will include performances by the Mitchell School Steppers and the Gilmore Fine Arts K-8 Choir.
RACINE, WI

