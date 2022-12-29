Read full article on original website
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health ResolutionsDeanLandAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
dailybadgerbulletin.com
James Madison visits Georgia State after Sule’s 21-point game
James Madison Dukes (9-4) at Georgia State Panthers (7-5) BOTTOM LINE: James Madison faces the Georgia State Panthers after Alonzo Sule scored 21 points in James Madison’s 107-100 overtime loss to the Coppin State Eagles. The Panthers have gone 7-3 in home games. Georgia State is 1-3 in games...
Tony Bennett Gives Injury Update on Virginia PG Reece Beekman
Bennett discussed the status of Beekman, who missed Wednesday's game against Albany with a hamstring injury
cardinalnews.org
Stinespring no stranger to VMI
In a football coaching career that had taken him to five different college programs, it’s a wonder that Bryan Stinespring had never served on the football staff at VMI. That’s not to say he didn’t know his way around the institute. He grew up in Clifton Forge,...
Football fans raise thousands for cancer treatment for JMU & Texas football player’s mother
Norfolk native and former JMU football star linebacker Diamonte-Tucker Dorsey put out a call for aid on Tuesday to help his mother Tonya, who was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer back in February.
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
wfxrtv.com
Man wins $100K prize on scratch-off ticket
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket wins are one in a million, but this Rockbridge county man tested his luck. Gardening enthusiast, Peter Louquet won the grand prize of $100,000 off a “Crossword Connect 5x” ticket, reports Virginia Lottery. “This was almost in the...
PhillyBite
5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
cbs19news
Virginia Lottery announces has sold out of New Year's Raffle tickets
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- At 9:23 a.m. Thursday, the Virginia Lottery announced it had sold its last ticket for Virginia’s New Year Millionaire Raffle. At Market Street Cafe, workers said they had sold two tickets right before that announcement came out. “People are buying it like crazy. $20...
This Huge Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
VIDEO: Tuthill escorted home to Greene County
A large contingent of law enforcement officers from Greene and Albemarle counties along with the City of Charlottesville, the University of Virginia and other state and federal agencies escorted the casket of Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Lonnie Edgar Tuthill Jr., Wednesday morning. GreeneJournal VIDEO: Tuthill escort by law enforcement. The procession began in Charlottesville at the Hill and Wood Funeral Home, continuing up U.S. Route 29 to the funeral home’s Greene Chapel off Spotswood Trail in Ruckersville. Members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office ceremoniously walked the casket into the funeral home where Tuthill’s family greeted the brethren. Hill and Wood – Greene Chapel, located at 15075 Spotswood Trail, will host a family night this evening from 4 – 6 p.m. and services will be held at the funeral on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Updated 5:45 PM : NEWS BULLETIN : Multiple Deaths Near Schuyler, Virginia – Water Rescue / Recovery
“At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. Local and state Search and Recovery Teams responded to the scene to assist with the vehicle recovery. At...
cbs19news
Two confirmed dead in submerged vehicle in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials are on the scene of a water rescue/recovery in Nelson County. The Virginia State Police reports there are two people confirmed dead and the investigation is ongoing. The incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on Bridgeport Lane, which crosses part of the Rockfish...
wvtf.org
Trouble in Spotsylvania County Schools sparks action in Albemarle
School board races don’t often galvanize communities, but more than 400 people are already getting e-mails from a group called Forward Albemarle. Its mission is to promote diversity, equity, inclusivity and excellence in public schools – and to avoid what has happened in Spotsylvania County. There, a group...
WHSV
Two found dead in submerged car
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
crozetgazette.com
Massive Flooding Closes Piedmont Place
A water main broke in a third-floor suite at Piedmont Place, causing water to pour through the lower floors, closing the businesses and causing extensive damage to inventory and equipment. John Fontaine of Newtown Fitness, which occupies part of the lower level of the building on Library Avenue in downtown...
cbs19news
Final days before plastic bag tax goes into effect
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --On Sunday, Albemarle County and Charlottesville’s plastic bag taxes go into effect. Stores that offer plastic bags at checkout may still use them, but customers will need to pay five cents for each bag they use. The money from this new tax will go...
cbs19news
Crozet businesses closed due to water leak damage
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several businesses in Crozet have been impacted by a water main leak. According to posts on multiple Facebook pages, the leak occurred late Christmas day on the third floor of the Piedmont Place building on Library Avenue. Water has damaged the first, second and...
WHSV
Fire destroys engine repair shop in Verona
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - An engine repair shop in Verona was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning. The fire occurred at the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Quick’s Mill Road near Verona on Dec. 29. Smoke could be seen from far away, and multiple departments were called to the scene.
WBTM
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Shooting Suspect
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect. Deputies are looking for 19-year-old Quayvon Tykece Foster in connection to shooting into an occupied dwelling on Sky Drive in Madison on Monday. Foster should be considered armed and dangerous. Arrest warrants are currently on file for FOSTER Anyone...
WHSV
Senior residents of Broadway apartment complex without water all day Monday
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Several senior residents of the Spring Brook Place apartment complex in Broadway said they were without water for nearly the entire day on Monday. According to the property manager, this came after three separate pipe bursts over the holiday weekend and a leak that collapsed a ceiling in one of the units.
