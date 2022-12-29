ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Madison visits Georgia State after Sule’s 21-point game

James Madison Dukes (9-4) at Georgia State Panthers (7-5) BOTTOM LINE: James Madison faces the Georgia State Panthers after Alonzo Sule scored 21 points in James Madison’s 107-100 overtime loss to the Coppin State Eagles. The Panthers have gone 7-3 in home games. Georgia State is 1-3 in games...
Stinespring no stranger to VMI

In a football coaching career that had taken him to five different college programs, it’s a wonder that Bryan Stinespring had never served on the football staff at VMI. That’s not to say he didn’t know his way around the institute. He grew up in Clifton Forge,...
The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Man wins $100K prize on scratch-off ticket

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket wins are one in a million, but this Rockbridge county man tested his luck. Gardening enthusiast, Peter Louquet won the grand prize of $100,000 off a “Crossword Connect 5x” ticket, reports Virginia Lottery. “This was almost in the...
5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
Virginia Lottery announces has sold out of New Year's Raffle tickets

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- At 9:23 a.m. Thursday, the Virginia Lottery announced it had sold its last ticket for Virginia’s New Year Millionaire Raffle. At Market Street Cafe, workers said they had sold two tickets right before that announcement came out. “People are buying it like crazy. $20...
VIDEO: Tuthill escorted home to Greene County

A large contingent of law enforcement officers from Greene and Albemarle counties along with the City of Charlottesville, the University of Virginia and other state and federal agencies escorted the casket of Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Lonnie Edgar Tuthill Jr., Wednesday morning. GreeneJournal VIDEO: Tuthill escort by law enforcement. The procession began in Charlottesville at the Hill and Wood Funeral Home, continuing up U.S. Route 29 to the funeral home’s Greene Chapel off Spotswood Trail in Ruckersville. Members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office ceremoniously walked the casket into the funeral home where Tuthill’s family greeted the brethren. Hill and Wood – Greene Chapel, located at 15075 Spotswood Trail, will host a family night this evening from 4 – 6 p.m. and services will be held at the funeral on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Two confirmed dead in submerged vehicle in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials are on the scene of a water rescue/recovery in Nelson County. The Virginia State Police reports there are two people confirmed dead and the investigation is ongoing. The incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on Bridgeport Lane, which crosses part of the Rockfish...
Two found dead in submerged car

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
Massive Flooding Closes Piedmont Place

A water main broke in a third-floor suite at Piedmont Place, causing water to pour through the lower floors, closing the businesses and causing extensive damage to inventory and equipment. John Fontaine of Newtown Fitness, which occupies part of the lower level of the building on Library Avenue in downtown...
Final days before plastic bag tax goes into effect

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --On Sunday, Albemarle County and Charlottesville’s plastic bag taxes go into effect. Stores that offer plastic bags at checkout may still use them, but customers will need to pay five cents for each bag they use. The money from this new tax will go...
Crozet businesses closed due to water leak damage

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several businesses in Crozet have been impacted by a water main leak. According to posts on multiple Facebook pages, the leak occurred late Christmas day on the third floor of the Piedmont Place building on Library Avenue. Water has damaged the first, second and...
Fire destroys engine repair shop in Verona

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - An engine repair shop in Verona was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning. The fire occurred at the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Quick’s Mill Road near Verona on Dec. 29. Smoke could be seen from far away, and multiple departments were called to the scene.
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Shooting Suspect

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect. Deputies are looking for 19-year-old Quayvon Tykece Foster in connection to shooting into an occupied dwelling on Sky Drive in Madison on Monday. Foster should be considered armed and dangerous. Arrest warrants are currently on file for FOSTER Anyone...
Senior residents of Broadway apartment complex without water all day Monday

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Several senior residents of the Spring Brook Place apartment complex in Broadway said they were without water for nearly the entire day on Monday. According to the property manager, this came after three separate pipe bursts over the holiday weekend and a leak that collapsed a ceiling in one of the units.
