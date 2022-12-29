A large contingent of law enforcement officers from Greene and Albemarle counties along with the City of Charlottesville, the University of Virginia and other state and federal agencies escorted the casket of Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Lonnie Edgar Tuthill Jr., Wednesday morning. GreeneJournal VIDEO: Tuthill escort by law enforcement. The procession began in Charlottesville at the Hill and Wood Funeral Home, continuing up U.S. Route 29 to the funeral home’s Greene Chapel off Spotswood Trail in Ruckersville. Members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office ceremoniously walked the casket into the funeral home where Tuthill’s family greeted the brethren. Hill and Wood – Greene Chapel, located at 15075 Spotswood Trail, will host a family night this evening from 4 – 6 p.m. and services will be held at the funeral on Saturday at 2 p.m.

GREENE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO