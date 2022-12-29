Read full article on original website
Famed Rapper Reportedly MissingNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
The Most Reviewed Restaurant in 2022, According to YelpLet's Eat LAAnaheim, CA
All new buildings in LA must be electric-only.Raj guleriaLos Angeles, CA
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles homeless commandeer streetside public EV charging stations
Homeless Los Angeles residents have taken over electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city, setting up encampments with all the comforts of home, such as televisions, barbecues, and furniture. Videos uploaded Thursday on Twitter by @alexdatig gave a tour of various streets where charging stations overrun with homeless have no...
californiaglobe.com
LA City Council Lurches Even Further Left With Democratic Socialists of America Members
With the swearing-in of Hugo Soto-Martinez and Eunisses Hernandez just a couple of weeks ago, the Los Angeles City Council officially became 20 percent socialist. Soto-Martinez and Hernandez join fellow Democratic Socialists of America member Nithya Raman to now give three of the 15 council seats to DSA members. Not...
Washington Examiner
In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist
In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
The weird and strange stories from 2022
These are not among the biggest stories of 2022, or the most-read or the subjects of best photos or videos. They’re just weird. The post The weird and strange stories from 2022 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
In a new lawsuit over student loan debt relief, L.A. residents among thousands of people in California are eligible for restitution. Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto recently announced that her office will distribute a portion of $95 million in payments to consumers across the nation who used the services of Premier Student Loan Center.
spectrumnews1.com
Retired LA leader Sheila Kuehl bows out swinging
From child star to a revered politician, former Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl joins “Inside the Issues: The Podcast” host Alex Cohen to discuss her career arc in a free-swinging interview. About the Podcast. In the official companion podcast to her nightly show, "Inside The Issues,” Spectrum...
Los Angeles prosecutor pens scathing exit letter to progressive DA George Gascon: ‘Managerial dumpster fire’
A veteran Los Angeles County prosecutor criticized District Attorney George Gascon on his last day in a long letter in which he aired his grievances.
2urbangirls.com
LA Controller backs Predecessor’s decision to suspend embattled Councilmember’s pay
LOS ANGELES – City Controller Kenneth Mejia defended the decision of his predecessor, Ron Galperin, to strip the pay of suspended Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas after the City Council voted to reinstate Ridley- Thomas’ pay earlier this month. In a statement on Wednesday evening, Mejia claimed that the council...
Washington Examiner
'Criminal justice reform' kills another police officer in California
“Criminal justice reform” in California means letting criminals out on the street regardless of state law and regardless of how dangerous they are. As anyone could guess, it has lethal consequences. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Thursday. He was...
gilaherald.com
Vietnamese EV survives Arizona’s heat, but navigating a tight U.S. market will be tougher
LOS ANGELES – America is about to get another electric car brand, one that’s gone from the steaming jungles of Vietnam to the scorching deserts of Arizona. VinFast is about to enter the competitive U.S. market with two Italian-designed crossover SUVs it introduced at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November. They join two other models that debuted in 2021.
Street psychiatrists engage in homeless outreach as part of innovative program in LA County
Street psychiatrists are engaging in homeless outreach in Los Angeles County as part of an innovative program.
New rules for throwing out trash coming to WeHo
West Hollywood’s garbage collection is getting greener. New statewide rules require cities to provide separate collection services for organic waste in order to keep it out of traditional landfills. Senate Bill 1383 aims to reduce the disposal of organic waste by 75 percent over the next three years. Organic...
foxla.com
Hundreds of minors claim abuse in LA County juvenile camps, detention centers
LOS ANGELES - Nearly 300 boys and girls allege in a new lawsuit they were sexually assaulted, harassed and abused by Los Angeles County probation and detention officers while being held in county juvenile facilities. The 359-page Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit filed Dec. 20 alleges minor detainees at county...
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor Tyler Sanders died from fentanyl overdose, L.A. coroner says
The cause of death of actor Tyler Sanders has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Los Angeles County Extends Its Eviction Moratorium Again, Citing Rising COVID, Flu, RSV Cases
One of the country's longest-running eviction bans will last a little longer. Last week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a one-month extension of its eviction moratorium, citing rising cases of COVID, flu, and other respiratory illnesses. A motion approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors...
theneighborhoodnewsonline.net
Mark Ridley-Thomas lawyers confirm deal with city to reimburse him $364,573
LA City Council has agreed to reinstate his salary while Ridley-Thomas awaits 2023 corruption trial. By CITY NEWS SERVICE | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. |. Attorneys for suspended Los Angeles City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas — who faces federal corruption...
syvnews.com
Cal Poly float entry gets early slot in Rose Parade
Cal Poly's “Road to Reclamation” will be the first of the judged floats to roll down Colorado Boulevard on Monday at the 2023 Rose Parade presented by Honda. The parade has a “Never-on-Sunday” tradition when New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday. The entry, which follows the Rose Parade Opening Spectacular, parade sponsor Honda’s “Forever Determined” and the Marine Corps color guard and marching band, will be fourth overall in the lineup that includes 39 floats, 21 marching bands and 16 equestrian units.
1 Mortally Wounded in a Metro Platform Shooting in Historic South Central
Historic South Central, Los Angeles, CA: An unknown victim was found mortally wounded in a shooting at the Metro platform located on the 2400 block of South… Read more "1 Mortally Wounded in a Metro Platform Shooting in Historic South Central"
syvnews.com
Ventura man arrested for enticing Santa Maria detective he thought was a minor
A Ventura County man was arrested Friday in Santa Maria after he allegedly traveled to the area with the intention of committing sexual acts with someone he believed was a minor, the Santa Maria Police Department said. Nelson H. Galvez, 34, was arrested about 9:35 a.m. in the 1000 block...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID security guard killed at USC off-campus housing complex
LOS ANGELES – The security guard who was fatally shot at a private student housing complex near USC was identified Friday. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. Wednesday at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
