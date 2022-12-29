ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Washington Examiner

Los Angeles homeless commandeer streetside public EV charging stations

Homeless Los Angeles residents have taken over electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city, setting up encampments with all the comforts of home, such as televisions, barbecues, and furniture. Videos uploaded Thursday on Twitter by @alexdatig gave a tour of various streets where charging stations overrun with homeless have no...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist

In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Retired LA leader Sheila Kuehl bows out swinging

From child star to a revered politician, former Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl joins “Inside the Issues: The Podcast” host Alex Cohen to discuss her career arc in a free-swinging interview. About the Podcast. In the official companion podcast to her nightly show, "Inside The Issues,” Spectrum...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA Controller backs Predecessor’s decision to suspend embattled Councilmember’s pay

LOS ANGELES – City Controller Kenneth Mejia defended the decision of his predecessor, Ron Galperin, to strip the pay of suspended Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas after the City Council voted to reinstate Ridley- Thomas’ pay earlier this month. In a statement on Wednesday evening, Mejia claimed that the council...
Washington Examiner

'Criminal justice reform' kills another police officer in California

“Criminal justice reform” in California means letting criminals out on the street regardless of state law and regardless of how dangerous they are. As anyone could guess, it has lethal consequences. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Thursday. He was...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
gilaherald.com

Vietnamese EV survives Arizona’s heat, but navigating a tight U.S. market will be tougher

LOS ANGELES – America is about to get another electric car brand, one that’s gone from the steaming jungles of Vietnam to the scorching deserts of Arizona. VinFast is about to enter the competitive U.S. market with two Italian-designed crossover SUVs it introduced at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November. They join two other models that debuted in 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

New rules for throwing out trash coming to WeHo

West Hollywood’s garbage collection is getting greener. New statewide rules require cities to provide separate collection services for organic waste in order to keep it out of traditional landfills. Senate Bill 1383 aims to reduce the disposal of organic waste by 75 percent over the next three years. Organic...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
theneighborhoodnewsonline.net

Mark Ridley-Thomas lawyers confirm deal with city to reimburse him $364,573

LA City Council has agreed to reinstate his salary while Ridley-Thomas awaits 2023 corruption trial. By CITY NEWS SERVICE | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. |. Attorneys for suspended Los Angeles City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas — who faces federal corruption...
LOS ANGELES, CA
syvnews.com

Cal Poly float entry gets early slot in Rose Parade

Cal Poly's “Road to Reclamation” will be the first of the judged floats to roll down Colorado Boulevard on Monday at the 2023 Rose Parade presented by Honda. The parade has a “Never-on-Sunday” tradition when New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday. The entry, which follows the Rose Parade Opening Spectacular, parade sponsor Honda’s “Forever Determined” and the Marine Corps color guard and marching band, will be fourth overall in the lineup that includes 39 floats, 21 marching bands and 16 equestrian units.
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID security guard killed at USC off-campus housing complex

LOS ANGELES – The security guard who was fatally shot at a private student housing complex near USC was identified Friday. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. Wednesday at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.

