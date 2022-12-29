Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Comeback bid comes up short as Ole Miss falls in TaxAct Texas Bowl
HOUSTON – Ole Miss football battled to the very end, but the Rebels couldn’t overcome five turnovers as their comeback bid fell short in a 42-25 TaxAct Texas Bowl defeat to Texas Tech. Ole Miss outgained Texas Tech 558-484 on the night at NRG Stadium, but the Rebels...
Oxford Eagle
Women’s Basketball opens SEC play with dominant 79-47 win over Auburn
On the opening night of conference play, Ole Miss women’s basketball lit up the scoreboard by securing its first SEC win of the season in a powerful 79-47 victory over the Auburn Tigers at the SJB Pavilion on Thursday night. Ole Miss (12-2, 1-0) came prepared and ready for...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss quarterback Luke Altmyer transfers to Illinois
Ole Miss quarterback Luke Altmyer announced his intentions to transfer to Illinois on Thursday, a day after the Rebels fell to Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. The Starkville native, who entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of the regular season in November, made the announcement in a social media post Thursday evening.
Oxford Eagle
Where to Watch Ole Miss in the Tax Act Texas Bowl Game
The Ole Miss Rebels (8-4) will face off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-5) at the NRG Stadium in Houston at 8 p.m tonight. The game is on ESPN and on the ESPN app. This is the third bowl game Lane Kiffin will coach for the Rebels.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle transfers to Utah
Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle became the latest Rebel to find a new home through the transfer portal on Friday when he announced his intentions to continue his athletic and academic career at Utah. The Texas native, who has one year of eligibility remaining, made the announcement late Friday morning,...
Oxford Eagle
Jerry Miller, 80
Jerry Miller, 80, passed away December 19, 2022, at his residence in Kosciusko, MS. Funeral services are 11:00 am Monday, December 26, 2022, at Springdale Free Will Baptist Church in Oxford, MS with burial to follow at Springdale Cemetery. Visitation is from 10:30 am until service time Monday at Springdale Church.
Oxford Eagle
OPD gifts bikes to 44 local children during holiday season
44 children in Oxford received a new bike or trike this year for Christmas – all thanks to an anonymous. donor, the Oxford Police Department and the Oxford Housing Authority. OPD received a generous donation this holiday season in efforts to build and distribute bicycles and. tricycles to local...
