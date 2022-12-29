ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

News Talk KIT

The Cheapest Place to Live in California

With as many people are moving out of California, there may be reason to move there just as much. Whether it's just looking for a new life somewhere else or maybe just trying to move to a place with less snow and wind, California may not be such a bad option. But you always hear how expensive it is to live there. Well, if you shop around you're sure to find a place to settle. With so many options in such a long state, where would be a good place to start? Well, if you're looking for the cheapest place to live that still provides everything you might need there's one spot that is deemed exactly that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California

Many of the companies promising “net-zero” emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company’s carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate. However, our new satellite analysis reveals what researchers have suspected for years: Forest offsets might not actually be doing much for the climate. When we looked at satellite tracking...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Talk KIT

The top 3 Gorgeous Cities you Could Retire in Oregon

When it comes to Retiring, many people fantasize about moving to Arizona, Florida, or even California. However, there are plenty of places worth retiring to in the Pacific North West, so give us a chance to persuade you. We picked out Three beautiful towns in the PNW and in Oregon....
OREGON STATE
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2023

If you’re nearing retirement age or are retiring in 2023, you may be starting to think about where you want to spend your golden years. Whether you’re looking to make a move cross-country or embrace everything your current city has to offer, it’s important to note the perks that each city have for the older generation.
FLORIDA STATE
Retirement Daily

Best (& Worst) States to Retire In - 2023

New research has revealed Washington as the best state to retire in the US. The research carried out by Global Residence Index used the OECD Better Life Index as inspiration to help decide the most important factors for those of retirement age. The following factors were ranked across each of...
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

Californians are leaving says the Census

(The Center Square) - California leads the country in domestic net outward migration. California, the most populous state in the country, had the highest net outward domestic migration out of all 50 states in Fiscal Year 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In that stretch, 343,230 more Americans moved out of California compared to those who moved into it.In that span, California had the second-largest population decline: 113,649 people. As of July 1, 2021, the state had 39,142,991 residents. The number fell to 39,029,342...
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Cincinnati Ranks Among the Best US Cities for Immigrants

Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world’s biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children. Immigrants who come to the U.S. have […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WFAA

Texas named fastest-growing state in the nation by Census Bureau

TEXAS, USA — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Texas has been named the fastest-growing state in the U.S., according to data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the report, Texas has increased by 470,708 people since July 2021. The...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

U.S. Census: Minnesota's population grows by 5,700, less than 1%

(The Center Square) – About 19,400 residents abandoned Minnesota between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 population estimates released Thursday. On net, the state gained 5,713 people, but Minnesota’s population grew by less than 1% because births exceeded deaths. About 64,821 births outpaced 53,204 deaths, boosting population. About 19,400 residents left the state, but that number was softened by 14,194 international migration into the...
MINNESOTA STATE
digg.com

Where Americans Moved In 2022, Visuazlied

Nick Gerli, CEO and founder of Reventure Consulting, posted a thread on Twitter detailing how Americans moved around in 2022. Here are the key points Gerli made in the thread. Florida and Texas saw big gains while people left New York and California; Migration to Southern states increased as opposed to other regions.
TEXAS STATE

