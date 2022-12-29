Read full article on original website
First Alert: Weather Alert Day
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! The southern potion of Choctaw county, all of Clarke county and the small potion of Newton county are under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather today. This is a low end threat, but severe thunderstorms are moving across the area bringing the possibility for flash flooding, damaging wind gust and a tornado cannot be ruled out.
FIRST ALERT: There’s a flood risk for Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our next rain maker arrives on Friday, and it’ll bring the potential for 1-3 inches of rain (locally, more is possible). There will be some high rainfall rates as this system moves in, so heavy rain moving over the same areas (or slowly moving over an area) could lead to localized flooding. The heavy rain will move in after 8AM (from west to east)...leading to likely rain for our entire area by Midday. From there, rounds of rain will continue into the afternoon...tapering off by the evening to isolated showers. We’ll continue with isolated showers overnight, but a more scattered coverage is expected by early Saturday morning as the upper-level component to this system moves by.
Unseasonable, but much needed warm air arrives today
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Hump Day! Luckily, today brought us the last we will see of temperatures starting off the morning below freezing. We are halfway through the week and temperatures are warming up. Highs today are in the mid 60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. There will be plenty of sunshine over the area before light rain showers move in tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: Localized flooding is possible Friday into Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The bitter cold temps are gone for the rest of this year, and we’ll have more milder mornings and afternoons to enjoy. Thursday morning with hover around 50 degrees with afternoon highs reaching around 70 degrees. There will be more clouds in place, and some isolated showers are possible...especially in the morning.
Major structure fire on 5th Street in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 911 received multiple calls of smoke pouring from a building on 5th Street in Meridian about 6:30 Friday night. News 11 was on scene as the fire consumed the building. Meridian Fire Chief Jason Collier told News 11 when the roof collapsed, it essentially protected the...
Deer hunting season is almost over
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Luke Atkins of Atkins Taxidermy in Union, MS has been a taxidermist for 17 years. Atkins became a taxidermist because of his love of being outdoors, trapping, and being around animals. He said the time to harvest that monster buck is now. “This is the prime...
Overnight fire at Shuqualak Lumber leaves major damage
SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – An overnight fire caused major damage at a Noxubee County lumber operation. A kiln caught fire around 10:30 Monday night at the Planer Mill Division of Shuqualak Lumber. Two kilns were damaged in the blaze. The kilns are used to dry lumber before it is...
22nd Avenue South stop sign temporarily removed
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A stop sign next to the 22nd Avenue bridge has been causing confusion for many drivers in Meridian... leaving folks wondering if it’s meant for those driving across the bridge?. News 11 spoke with the city’s project manager, Gabe Faggard, who said the stop sign...
Fireworks sales beating inflation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s that time again to ring in a new year as many people will be lighting up the sky this New Year’s Eve. 2023 is only a few days away, and with inflation impacting many shoppers’ daily lives, the big question is, will it impact you popping those fireworks?
Trash Dumping, a Crash, and Bridge Out in Leake County
At 6:40 a.m., Leake County Deputies, Carthage Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Hwy 35 near Hopoca Rd. One person was transported to the hospital. At approximately 5 p.m., there was a report of a large amount of trash being dumped on Ealy...
Long time Good Morning Meridian anchor passes away
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK is sad to report the passing of a former WTOK anchor and reporter. Alexia Rushing anchored Good Morning Meridian from November 1980 to September 1994. Before that, she worked in radio at WOKK. Rushing continued to have a lasting impact on communities through her work...
Human remains found in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the discovery of human remains in Meridian Thursday, Dec. 29. Cobler said the remains were found off 3rd Avenue and E Street. He added the remains are at least two years old and that there were no obvious signs of trauma.
Meridian street to be closed for maintenance
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian announced Grand Avenue, between North Frontage Road and St. John Street, will be closed to through traffic from Tuesday, Jan. 3, to Friday, Jan. 13. Hemphill Construction Company will install a 24-inch sewer main line under Grand Avenue. The city provided a...
Two bodies found inside Mississippi house destroyed by fire
The bodies of two people were found inside a Mississippi house that was destroyed by fire Monday. The two bodies were discovered after fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire on Oswald Road in the Pearl River community in Neshoba County. WLBT reports that information provided by the...
MSDH: Third COVID Death in Attala This Month
The State Health Department, for the third time this month, is reporting a COVID-19 death in Attala County. That makes 123 since the pandemic began. Leake County has had 125 and Neshoba County 247, including one death reported this month. Since Dec. 12, there’ve been a total of 122 new COVID cases in the three counties.
Not Crying Over Spilled Milk in Leake
4:35 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Utah Road, near the Scott County line, for a milk tanker truck that had flipped onto its side. No one was injured and no milk was spilled. 7:52 a.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to cows out in the roadway...
Mrs. Bonnie Nell Reynolds Terry
Services celebrating the life of Mrs. Bonnie Nell Reynolds Terry will begin at 10:00 AM Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Dr. Derrick Wilson officiating. Graveside services will begin at 1:00 PM at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Tobacco Store Robbed Tuesday Night in Carthage
At approximately 10:30 pm on Tuesday, December 28th Carthage Police responded to a burglar alarm at Smokes Vape & Tobacco Warehouse on Hwy 16 West. When officers arrived, they discovered that a window in the door was broken. The robber(s) most likely used a rock to break the glass and stole merchandise from the store.
