Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Old Corner celebrates a half century of family ownership
This story originally published Dec. 1, 2022 Williamsport, Pa. — The Old Corner Hotel, located at 328 Court Street in Williamsport, has been an essential part of the area for a very long time. Established as a hotel in 1861, it served as a meeting place and lodgings where travelers could rest. As a restaurant today, it has the same goal. The current location of the bar portion is a...
Glow in the dark pickleball fundraiser to be held for local boy with cancer
Williamsport, Pa. — To raise support and funds for a local child battling cancer, the Williamsport YMCA will hold a special pickleball tournament. The Glow in the Dark Pickleball Tournament will be held at the Williamsport Branch YMCA on Sunday, Jan. 22 starting at 5 p.m. This event will be a fundraiser to raise money for Vhito DeCapria. DiCapria is a brave eleven-year-old young boy from Jersey Shore who has...
wkok.com
Here.For Good. Shy of $150,000 Goal, Fundraising Continues
SUNBURY — The Here. For Good. campaign, a continuation of the Needy Family Fund, has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 to help Valley families in need during the holiday season. So far this year, the drive has collected $132,538, including recent donations from Yvonne and Mark Krebs,...
State College
Back in Blonde and Brewing
When she opened The Blonde Bistro in downtown Bellefonte 12 years ago, owner Ciara Semack—she puts the blonde in Blonde Bistro—was glad to provide a comfy atmosphere where customers could enjoy her homemade from-scratch menu. But she never thought she would be adding house-made beer to her offering.
Evangelical expands Heart and Vascular Center
Lewisburg, Pa. — The Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical recently completed an expansion project with patients being seen in the new spaces beginning January 2023. The renovation — which increased the number of exam rooms from nine to 14, added a procedure room, created a staff lounge, created an ADA accessible restroom, and made room for more provider-shared office space — began in May 2022. The expansion has increased...
PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
Local lottery player hits it big in Clinton County
Middletown, Pa. — In January of 2022, a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 23, 2021 drawing was sold in Clinton County. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 08-13-27-37-44-47, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Sheetz, 288 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize. More than 39,500 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.
Ames Department stores announces its return in 2023
Remember shopping at Ames in South Williamsport years ago? The department store recently announced they are making a comeback in spring 2023, although it's not clear if they will open a northcentral Pennsylvania location. The announcement showed up on the www.amesstores.com website in early December. "Ames Department Stores, Inc. is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!" the announcement reads. ...
FOX43.com
Perry County outdoors store to close Saturday after 37 years in business
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County outdoors supply retailer will close its doors for the final time Saturday after 37 years of operation. Triple Creek Rod and Gun, located in Carroll Township, announced on Facebook in November that Saturday, Dec. 31 would be its final day of operation.
wdiy.org
New Vertical Farm to Open in Luzerne County
An international company based in New England that operates an indoor farm in Dubai is planning to open its second vertical farm in Northeast Pennsylvania. WVIA's Kat Bolus has more. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 12/21/22)
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket sold in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday that one of the two winning raffle tickets for the seventh week of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in Dauphin County. The numbers of the tickets drawn for the two $50,000 prizes were 00327923 and 00372258, the Pennsylvania Lottery said. The tickets were […]
Central Pa. outdoors retailer to close after 37 years
An outdoors retailer in Perry County will close on Saturday. Triple Creek Rod and Gun at 14 Landisburg Road in Carroll Township, Perry County, will close on Saturday, the company announced. “This decision was not arrived at lightly or quickly—it actually has been years in the making!” the owners wrote...
Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement in new year
LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The new year is filled with new and exciting opportunities. For two police departments in Lycoming County, 2023 will bring a big change that is intended to benefit the community starting January 1st. Old Lycoming township police and the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police will become one, being renamed as the Lycoming […]
Buzz's Pizza and Subs to close after 53 years
WATSONTOWN, Pa. — It's lunchtime at Buzz's Pizza and Subs; the sandwich shop is known for its hoagies. "Cheesesteaks and ham cosmos are our biggest sellers, and pulled pork which we added to the menu," Buzz Reynolds said. Reynolds opened the shop 53 years ago but will close his...
Longtime sports apparel and memorabilia store to close at central Pa. mall
A long-time store at the Colonial Park Mall will be closing its doors. Sports apparel and memorabilia retailer, Bleacher Bums announced on Wednesday morning that it will be closing its store at the mall at 4600 Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township as well as a store in Frederick, Maryland in late January.
webbweekly.com
Helen L. Dincher, 88
Helen L. Dincher, 88, of Williamsport, died peacefully Sunday, December 25, 2022 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital with her family by her side. She joined her husband of 71 years, Bernard J. “Mike” Dincher in Heaven to celebrate Christmas after his passing on Dec. 2, 2022.
GoFundMe set up to help homeless man and his dog, Ruby
There they were, Eli and his dog Ruby, emerging from behind a shed near Solomon Creek in the rear of McDonald’s on Sans Souci Parkway in
WOLF
Schuylkill Co. woman suddenly passes away over holiday weekend
ANDREAS, SCHUYLKILL CO., (WOLF) — A woman from Schuylkill County, currently serving in the United States Army, suddenly passed away on Christmas while visiting with family. 21-year-old Briana C. Kromer, P.F.C. who was stationed at Ft. Sill Oklahoma, was visiting family in Andreas for the holiday when she suddenly passed away.
wkok.com
Sunbury City Council Offering New Grant Writer Position to Backer
SUNBURY – Sunbury City Council has made an offer to current City Administrator Derrick Backer to move into a new role as the city’s new Economic Developer/Granter Writer. City Solicitor Joel Wiest says council finalized the job description and contract for the new position during a special public meeting Wednesday.
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Theresa Long • Head of School at MMI Preparatory School
The MMI Preparatory School Board of Directors appointed Theresa Long, M.S., R.N., MMI’s new Head of School late last year. As a board member, parent of former students and Northeast Pennsylvania native, Theresa began leading MMI beginning with the 2022-23 school year. She graduated from Wyoming Area High School, and received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Misericordia University and a Master of Science in Nursing with a concentration in education degree from Wilkes University.
Comments / 1