Read full article on original website
Related
Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi shares a moving tribute to her late mother
Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi has shared a tribute to her late mother on the first Christmas since her death.
‘Her spirit was everywhere’: Olivia Newton-John’s daughter shares tribute on first Christmas since star’s death
Olivia Newton-John’s daughter has paid tribute to her mother as she spent her first Christmas without her.The Australian Grease icon died earlier this year, aged 73, after a long battle with breast cancer.Chloe Rose Lattanzi is the 36-year-old daughter of the late singer and American actor Matt Lattanzi, to whom Newton-John was married between 1984 and 1995.On 27 December, Chloe Lattanzi wrote on Instagram: “Happy belated Christmas everyone. I am of no religion but enjoy this day so much. It is a day to give to all those you love and treasure.”Addressing the loss of her mother, Lattanzi said: “It’s...
Comments / 0