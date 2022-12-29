ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Twin In Black In London Where She’s Filming New Movie: Rare Photos

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden looked every inch the loved-up couple as they were spotted leaving a romantic dinner in London on Friday, Dec. 3. The A-list actress, 50, and the Good Charlotte bandmember, 43, twinned in black as they held hands for the rare date night. The couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Raddix, are currently in London as Cameron is filming a project for her big Hollywood comeback!
OK! Magazine

Love Is In The Air! Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon Are 'Officially Dating': Source

Following weeks of speculation, it's been confirmed that Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are in a relationship. "Brad and Ines are officially dating now, they really enjoy each other’s company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship, but are still getting to know each other," a source spilled of the new couple.As OK! previously reported, the Troy actor and the social media influencer were first linked last month when they were spotted getting cozy at a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 13. BRAD PITT LOOKS SUAVE AT MOVIE EVENT...

