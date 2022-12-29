ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

markerzone.com

LONG-TIME NHL COACH MARC CRAWFORD MAKING A RETURN BEHIND THE BENCH IN EUROPE

After parting ways with the Chicago Blackhawks in May, Marc Crawford was left without a coaching job and the 61-year-old wanted to be behind a bench for a 33rd consecutive season. Crawford was unable to land a job before the start of the 2022-23 season, but now he has and...
MLive

How to Watch the Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres - NHL (12/29/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview

One night removed from arguably their wildest win of the season, the Detroit Red Wings have a quick turnaround as they get set to take on the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. To say the Red Wings’ win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night was a shocker would be an understatement. Detroit found themselves in a 4-0 hole at the end of the first period. However, after a goaltending change, the Wings were able to rally back to force overtime. That was when Jake Walman scored a rather...gritty goal to give Detroit the 5-4 overtime win.
Yardbarker

Canadiens Prospects Quiet After First Day at WJC

The Montreal Canadiens have six prospects playing in this year’s World Junior Championship (WJC), the most of any NHL team. These prospects are spread out between six different countries, and four play on teams that are expected to medal or come close to winning one. With each having already played their first game, here is a look at how well they have done so far in this year’s tournament.
MLive.com

NHL prediction & best bet: Red Wings vs. Penguins on Wednesday, 12/28

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Tonight will mark the first game for the Detroit Red Wings in exactly a week as they take on the Penguins in Pittsburgh....
MLive.com

Detroit Lions losing LB Jarrad Davis to New York Giants

ALLEN PARK -- Jarrad Davis’ time in Detroit has come to an end. Again. The linebacker has agreed to sign with the New York Giants, according to the team. He was signed off Detroit’s practice squad. Davis is a former first-round bust who left Detroit for the New...
NHL

Gagner honored by Jets, teammates for 1,000th NHL game

Veteran forward sees players wearing special t-shirts, jerseys, gets tribute video. The celebration was on for Sam Gagner's 1,000th NHL game. The Winnipeg Jets forward was honored for reaching the career milestone on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Teammates arrived wearing specially-made shirts...
NHL

Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (20-14-2) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (10-21-2) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night at UBS Arena, marking the third meeting between the two teams this season. The Islanders lead the season series 2-0.
FOX Sports

Canadiens head into matchup with the Capitals on losing streak

Montreal Canadiens (15-17-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (20-13-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens head into the matchup with the Washington Capitals after losing four games in a row. Washington has an 11-5-2 record in home games and a 20-13-5 record overall....
MLive.com

Three players ejected after bench-clearing fight during Pistons-Magic game

DETROIT -- An ugly scene took place at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night during the Detroit Pistons-Orlando Magic game, which resulted in benches being cleared, and several players being ejected. Late into the second quarter, Orlando’s Moritz Wagner hip-checked Pistons guard Killian Hayes into Detroit’s bench, as both were...
MLive.com

Pistons’ Burks scores season-high 32 and other takeaways from win vs. Magic

DETROIT -- Heading into Wednesday’s night game vs. the Orlando Magic, the Detroit Pistons couldn’t say they’ve had many teams’ numbers this season. After all, with an 8-28 record, the Pistons were -- and still are -- the worst team in the NBA. During the last six games, the Pistons played arguably their worst stretch of basketball this season; having mental lapses on defense -- in the post and perimeter -- and a collection of sluggish starts to the second half.
MLive.com

Struggling Lions S Ifeatu Melifonwu perhaps arriving at career crossroads vs Chicago

ALLEN PARK -- Ifeatu Melifonwu has arrived at something of a crossroads. The Detroit Lions (7-8) have a must-win game on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. They also will be without one starting safety (Tracy Walker) and are expected to be without another (DeShon Elliott), while yet another (Kerby Joseph) has been limited/out all week with a back injury. All of which has thrust the struggling second-year defensive back into a starting role for a game Detroit has to win -- and the terrific running quarterback Justin Fields staring back at him from across the line of scrimmage.
MLive.com

Killian Hayes suspended 3 games for on-court incident in Pistons-Magic game

Detroit Pistons guards Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo will serve a three-game and one-game suspension, respectively, stemming from the incident that took place on Wednesday during the Detroit Pistons-Orlando Magic game at Little Caesars Arena. Orlando’s Moritz Wagner will serve a two-game suspension for his involvement. Former Pistons’ great,...
MLive.com

Tempers flare as Pistons snap six-game losing streak, defeat Magic

DETROIT -- The Detroit Pistons missed their first seven shots on Wednesday night vs. the Orlando Magic. In the end, it didn’t matter as the Pistons snapped their six-game losing streak, defeating the Magic, 121-101 Detroit’s starting unit couldn’t buy a basket, having arguably its worst performance of the season, shooting 13-for-42 on the evening. Fortunately for them, the reserves came to play, as the Pistons’ bench accounted for 76 points.
gotodestinations.com

PRIMO Pizza Spots in Detroit -(With Cheesy Photos!)

Pizza lovers rejoice! Detroit is home to some of the best pizza joints in the country. From traditional Neapolitan-style pies to creative and unexpected flavor combinations, the Motor City has no shortage of delicious pizza options. But with so many great pizza places to choose from, it can be tough...
