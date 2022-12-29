Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
LONG-TIME NHL COACH MARC CRAWFORD MAKING A RETURN BEHIND THE BENCH IN EUROPE
After parting ways with the Chicago Blackhawks in May, Marc Crawford was left without a coaching job and the 61-year-old wanted to be behind a bench for a 33rd consecutive season. Crawford was unable to land a job before the start of the 2022-23 season, but now he has and...
Is it Ty Smith Time? Penguins Promote Smith, Caggiula from WBS
Is it time for Ty Smith? The Pittsburgh Penguins made more than a couple of housekeeping moves on Wednesday. The team placed Josh Archibald on IR retroactively to Dec. 18 and Ryan Poehling on IR retroactively to Dec. 20. However, the bigger news lies in the Penguins’ recalls from the WBS Penguins.
How to Watch the Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres - NHL (12/29/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
One night removed from arguably their wildest win of the season, the Detroit Red Wings have a quick turnaround as they get set to take on the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. To say the Red Wings’ win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night was a shocker would be an understatement. Detroit found themselves in a 4-0 hole at the end of the first period. However, after a goaltending change, the Wings were able to rally back to force overtime. That was when Jake Walman scored a rather...gritty goal to give Detroit the 5-4 overtime win.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospects Quiet After First Day at WJC
The Montreal Canadiens have six prospects playing in this year’s World Junior Championship (WJC), the most of any NHL team. These prospects are spread out between six different countries, and four play on teams that are expected to medal or come close to winning one. With each having already played their first game, here is a look at how well they have done so far in this year’s tournament.
MLive.com
NHL prediction & best bet: Red Wings vs. Penguins on Wednesday, 12/28
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Tonight will mark the first game for the Detroit Red Wings in exactly a week as they take on the Penguins in Pittsburgh....
MLive.com
Detroit Lions losing LB Jarrad Davis to New York Giants
ALLEN PARK -- Jarrad Davis’ time in Detroit has come to an end. Again. The linebacker has agreed to sign with the New York Giants, according to the team. He was signed off Detroit’s practice squad. Davis is a former first-round bust who left Detroit for the New...
NHL
Gagner honored by Jets, teammates for 1,000th NHL game
Veteran forward sees players wearing special t-shirts, jerseys, gets tribute video. The celebration was on for Sam Gagner's 1,000th NHL game. The Winnipeg Jets forward was honored for reaching the career milestone on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Teammates arrived wearing specially-made shirts...
Metro Battle — Penguins vs. Devils, Game 36: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
It has not been a good refire to the 2022-23 NHL season for the Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-6). After the NHL holiday break, the Penguins completed what coach Mike Sullivan termed “maybe the worst game of the season,” and 24 hours later, the Penguins blew a 4-0 lead to the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-4 OT loss. They have lost four of their last five games.
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (20-14-2) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (10-21-2) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night at UBS Arena, marking the third meeting between the two teams this season. The Islanders lead the season series 2-0.
FOX Sports
Canadiens head into matchup with the Capitals on losing streak
Montreal Canadiens (15-17-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (20-13-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens head into the matchup with the Washington Capitals after losing four games in a row. Washington has an 11-5-2 record in home games and a 20-13-5 record overall....
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling Heights
Sterling Heights might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Sterling Heights.
MLive.com
Three players ejected after bench-clearing fight during Pistons-Magic game
DETROIT -- An ugly scene took place at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night during the Detroit Pistons-Orlando Magic game, which resulted in benches being cleared, and several players being ejected. Late into the second quarter, Orlando’s Moritz Wagner hip-checked Pistons guard Killian Hayes into Detroit’s bench, as both were...
NHL
Red Wings look for back-to-back wins after Wednesday's historic victory
But the Detroit Red Wings will have to do just that after earning their first four-goal comeback win on the road in franchise history in a 5-4 overtime victory on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings quickly turn their attention to the second game of a midweek back-to-back...
MLive.com
Pistons’ Burks scores season-high 32 and other takeaways from win vs. Magic
DETROIT -- Heading into Wednesday’s night game vs. the Orlando Magic, the Detroit Pistons couldn’t say they’ve had many teams’ numbers this season. After all, with an 8-28 record, the Pistons were -- and still are -- the worst team in the NBA. During the last six games, the Pistons played arguably their worst stretch of basketball this season; having mental lapses on defense -- in the post and perimeter -- and a collection of sluggish starts to the second half.
MLive.com
Struggling Lions S Ifeatu Melifonwu perhaps arriving at career crossroads vs Chicago
ALLEN PARK -- Ifeatu Melifonwu has arrived at something of a crossroads. The Detroit Lions (7-8) have a must-win game on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. They also will be without one starting safety (Tracy Walker) and are expected to be without another (DeShon Elliott), while yet another (Kerby Joseph) has been limited/out all week with a back injury. All of which has thrust the struggling second-year defensive back into a starting role for a game Detroit has to win -- and the terrific running quarterback Justin Fields staring back at him from across the line of scrimmage.
MLive.com
Killian Hayes suspended 3 games for on-court incident in Pistons-Magic game
Detroit Pistons guards Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo will serve a three-game and one-game suspension, respectively, stemming from the incident that took place on Wednesday during the Detroit Pistons-Orlando Magic game at Little Caesars Arena. Orlando’s Moritz Wagner will serve a two-game suspension for his involvement. Former Pistons’ great,...
MLive.com
Tempers flare as Pistons snap six-game losing streak, defeat Magic
DETROIT -- The Detroit Pistons missed their first seven shots on Wednesday night vs. the Orlando Magic. In the end, it didn’t matter as the Pistons snapped their six-game losing streak, defeating the Magic, 121-101 Detroit’s starting unit couldn’t buy a basket, having arguably its worst performance of the season, shooting 13-for-42 on the evening. Fortunately for them, the reserves came to play, as the Pistons’ bench accounted for 76 points.
Ticket Prices Crashing Rapidly on Lions-Bears Game
Ticket prices for Sunday's Lions and Bears game at Ford Field had been at a lofty level but in a week have dropped greatly.
gotodestinations.com
PRIMO Pizza Spots in Detroit -(With Cheesy Photos!)
Pizza lovers rejoice! Detroit is home to some of the best pizza joints in the country. From traditional Neapolitan-style pies to creative and unexpected flavor combinations, the Motor City has no shortage of delicious pizza options. But with so many great pizza places to choose from, it can be tough...
