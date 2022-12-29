ALLEN PARK -- Ifeatu Melifonwu has arrived at something of a crossroads. The Detroit Lions (7-8) have a must-win game on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. They also will be without one starting safety (Tracy Walker) and are expected to be without another (DeShon Elliott), while yet another (Kerby Joseph) has been limited/out all week with a back injury. All of which has thrust the struggling second-year defensive back into a starting role for a game Detroit has to win -- and the terrific running quarterback Justin Fields staring back at him from across the line of scrimmage.

DETROIT, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO