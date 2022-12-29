Early morning traffic detour on South Staples Street slated for Dec. 29

On Thursday, December 29, a contractor will pour concrete on South Staples Street between Blevins Street and Maryland Drive.

City officials said the work will take place from 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. during the early morning hours of Dec. 29.

"Two-way traffic will be routed onto the South Staples Street frontage road at both Blevins Street and Maryland Drive moving northbound and southbound," stated city officials.

Flaggers will assist with traffic control as the concrete pour is expected to last two to three hours.

Regular traffic is expected to resume by 7:00 a.m., according to city officials.

"Safety is a top priority, so motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid delays, remain aware of the work zone, and follow posted signs," said officials.