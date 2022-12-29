At least 1 dead after home catches on fire, collapses in Detroit

According to police, one man is dead after a home catches on fire in Detroit. His cause of death is currently undetermined.

The incident happened on Florida Street at around 4:45 Thursday morning.

Police say when they arrived on scene, the house was completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters then attempted to enter the home but due to the conditions they were pulled back. Soon after, the house fully collapsed.

According to the DPD commander on scene Thursday, police were also working to recover at least one other person from the home. At least two other people were also expected to be stuck inside debris.

More than one fatality is possibly with this fire, police say. And according to a neighbor who saw the flames, the fire was so intense that it melted part of her siding. She lives across the street.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.