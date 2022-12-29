ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Road to Mount Lemmon re-opens Thursday, Dec. 29

By Phil Villarreal
 4 days ago
UPDATE 1:30 p.m.

PCSD has re-opened the road to Mt. Lemmon for all vehicles with no restrictions.

Rain and snow are expected in Southern Arizona starting Sunday . Deputies say the road status is subject to rapid change as weather fluctuates.

Updates are available at the hotline, (520) 547-7510.

Icy conditions have caused the Pima County Sheriff's Department to close the road to Mount Lemmon Thursday morning.

Only residents and employees are allowed to drive up the mountain.

For updates, call (520) 547-7510.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Related
KOLD-TV

Road to Mount Lemmon closed due to inclement weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the road to Mount Lemmon has been closed at the base because of inclement weather. Only residents and employees are allowed up. Road conditions and the most current information can be found on the road closure...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Starting off 2023 with rain and mountain snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A storm system will arrive today and bring rain, mountain snow, and strong gusty winds. A few showers may linger Monday before the next weather system arrives Tuesday. Drier weather is expected later this week. New Year’s Day: Showers, mainly after noon. High near...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 westbound in Eloy closed due to crash

ELOY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a multiple vehicle crash westbound on I-10 in Eloy. They said there are injuries. State troopers told KOLD News 13 the crash happened just before 6:00 a.m. Saturday at milepost 205. Westbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted off at exit 208.
ELOY, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 2022 going out in Tucson style

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry weather persists today. The next storm system will arrive Sunday bringing rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds. A few showers may linger Monday before the next weather system arrives Tuesday. Drier weather is expected later this week. Today: Sunny, with a high near...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

One man injured after a fight near River and Campbell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sunday morning, the Tucson Police Department said they received a report about a fight involving weapons at 1805 E. River Road. TPD said a man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers searched the area for the suspect but so far,...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities investigating deadly stabbing in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found stabbed to death near Grant and Oracle in Tucson on Friday, Dec. 30. The Tucson Police Department said CJ Brye Battiest, 39, died at a local hospital. The TPD said the investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects in...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Calm New Year's Eve with rain coming in the new year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As we ring in the new year tonight, the weather will be calm for the festivities tonight. Today, we're seeing dry weather and temperatures in the 60s. As for the start of 2023, we'll see a storm system come our way that will bring rain, wind and mountain snow. The showers will linger into Monday before the chances increase on Tuesday. The rest of the week will dry up as high pressure conditions increase.
TUCSON, AZ
