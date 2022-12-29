Road to Mount Lemmon re-opens Thursday, Dec. 29

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.

PCSD has re-opened the road to Mt. Lemmon for all vehicles with no restrictions.

Rain and snow are expected in Southern Arizona starting Sunday . Deputies say the road status is subject to rapid change as weather fluctuates.

Updates are available at the hotline, (520) 547-7510.

——

Icy conditions have caused the Pima County Sheriff's Department to close the road to Mount Lemmon Thursday morning.

Only residents and employees are allowed to drive up the mountain.

For updates, call (520) 547-7510.

----

——-

