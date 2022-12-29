ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

A TikToker says she pretends to be her identical twin every holiday for her grandparents who don't know she died

By Lindsay Dodgson
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wfugS_0jxXMDmt00
Annie Niu, a TikToker, said she pretended to be her twin sister while on the phone with her grandparents.

@annie_niu/TikTok

  • Annie Niu said in a TikTok she pretended to be her twin sister when talking to her grandparents.
  • Niu said her sister died years ago but that she feared her grandparents wouldn't be able to cope.
  • She added that protecting older people from tragic news was part of her culture.

Annie Niu, a TikToker with over 100,000 followers, posted a video on Christmas in which she said her twin sister died three years ago but that she called her grandparents every holiday pretending to be her because they didn't know.

Niu shared a short video of her talking on the phone, presumably with her grandparents. It has been viewed 8.9 million times .

Niu followed up the initial video with an explanation post, which received over 1 million views . She said her sister, whom she didn't name, died from meningitis — an infection of the protective membranes around the spinal cord and brain that usually affects babies, children, and teenagers. While vaccines that offer some protection are available, a meningitis infection can be fatal because it can cause blood poisoning.

Niu said it's common in Asian culture to "shield the elderly from terrible news."

"A lot of people are like, 'Oh, well, they deserve to know,'" she said. "Well, they don't deserve to die, and you can't guarantee that's not going to happen if you tell them."

She added that her grandparents "basically raised" her and her sister, so they were very close.

"We're probably just going to continue making up excuses why she isn't visiting them," she said.

Niu said she dreamed about her sister almost every night.

"So I treat it as I am spending half of my life with her still because I see her every night," she said.

Niu's video received thousands of comments, some offering support and others questioning her choices. Her fellow TikToker Danisha Carter said Niu's decision to pretend to be her twin "makes complete sense" and that she was "surprised people didn't understand."

"It's so selfless of you to do that to protect your grandparents even though it must be painful," another viewer wrote. "Sending you so much love today."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 49

Private Patriot
1d ago

How sweet! Coming from another culture in which we respect our elders greatly, I can relate. My grandmother was the one to tell us of my great grandmother's passing, and was also present when her son (my uncle) passed away. Years later, my grandmother developed Alzeihmer's and Dementia, and would frequently talk about events that happened 40 years ago like they happened yesterday. At one point, my grandmother asked how her mother was. My mother, not having realized the impact it would have on my grandmother mentioned "She died." My grandmother began crying hysterically and asked "Why didn't anyone tell me?" To which my mother responded, "Mom, you knew this! You told me!" Thereafter, my grandmother's nurses told us not to bring up any painful old information, because it will seem new to her and she might not be able to handle it.

Reply
20
Private Patriot
1d ago

How sweet! Coming from another culture in which we respect our elders greatly, I can relate. My grandmother was the one to tell us of my great grandmother's passing, and was also present when her son (my uncle) passed away. Years later, my grandmother developed Alzeihmer's and Dementia, and would frequently talk about events that happened 40 years ago like they happened yesterday.

Reply
9
Michelle Chaffin
1d ago

I can understand if the grandparents are suffering from Dementia or any cognitive disease, but if they aren't then they need to be told. Be real, you don't get to be old with out knowing people die.

Reply(2)
11
Related
The Independent

Woman pretends to be dead twin every holiday for grandparents unaware of her death

A TikTok user revealed that she has been pretending to be her dead twin sister in front of her grandparents unaware that she passed away three years ago. Annie Niu posted a TikTok video earlier this week that has gone viral and collected more than 8 million views, nearly 2 million likes and thousands of comments.The video showed her calling her grandparents over the holidays and posing as her late sister.“POV: your twin sister passed away three years ago but you still haven’t told your grandparents so now you have to call them every holiday pretending to be her,”...
The Independent

Mother who left her baby to die when she went shopping sold dead child’s clothes on Facebook

A mother who left her baby to die at home when she went shopping later sold her dead child’s clothes on Facebook, it has emerged.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan in his cot for two hours in 27C with a fractured skull.She was jailed last week at Salisbury Crown Court having previously admitted a charge of child cruelty.It has now emerged that following Ethan’s death in 2018, Davis listed his possessions for sale on social media. Among them was a ‘Little Man’s Savings’ money box for £5.Davis also sold a bundle of baby clothes aged 3-6 months, tiny baby clothing...
The Independent

Family’s agony over 17 year-old mother who died after she was starved of oxygen giving birth

The parents of a 17-year-old new mother who died of a cardiac arrest after a traumatic C-section have called for ‘lessons to be learnt’ from her death.Teegan Barnard suffered a cardiac arrest around two hours after delivering her healthy baby boy, Parker, at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester on September 9, 2019.She was starved of oxygen and suffered a severe brain injury before being discharged from hospital to spend her final days at the family home in Havant, Hants.She died on 7 October, 2019, but she could have survived if her doctors had relieved air pressure in her chest caused...
Upworthy

A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
The Independent

Man tells family they’re in ‘wrong seats’ on flight after they book first class with a toddler

A mother has shared her experience on a flight after she was told she shouldn’t have her young child in first class - and it sparked a debate online.The woman posted to Reddit to ask the forum’s opinion after the experience on 26 November.She explained that she had “decided to splurge on first class tickets for the trip” as she, her husband and young daughter were flying across the US for Thanksgiving.“My toddler has always been a good flyer and has flown a lot throughout her short life,” the woman added, noting that her daughter stayed in her seat...
Daily Mail

First responder left traumatised after she ran to horror crash scene involving five kids where she held a toddler’s hand and prayed she wouldn’t die

A first responder was left traumatised after rushing to a horror crash scene involving five kids, including a two-year-old toddler whose hand she held and prayed for her life before ambulances arrived. The four-vehicle collision occurred at around 9.45pm on December 11 at the Alexander Drive and Beach Road intersection...
Upworthy

Father bursts into tears after young daughter adorably covers him with her coat as he slept

A very special bond exists between fathers and daughters. Loving dads are consistent supporters, and defenders, and offer their shoulders for you to cry on. And, yes, on occasion, that even entailed dressing up for your princess tea parties in a flower crown or acting as goalkeeper while you took another shot. Fathers encourage their children to think critically, set goals, be competitive, and solve issues pragmatically. They also give us the strength to believe in ourselves and support us while we pursue our goals. However, in a video now going viral on Reddit, these roles were briefly switched. And after viewing the footage, you could find yourself in tears.
Upworthy

Devastated father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room

On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder. After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.
Daily Mail

Grieving dad learns the heartbreaking truth about his 'son' two years after his sudden death and the $110K he paid in child support - as he reveals mum's texts that brought his world crashing down

A grieving dad has been left shattered after learning the 20-year-old boy he had helped raise and paid $110,000 to financially support, wasn't his. Mick Reynolds, 43, learnt the devastating truth two years after Lockie Hernaman died of an unexplained heart condition during footy training in the rural WA town of Harvey, south of Perth, in 2019.
The US Sun

I was adopted and reunited with my dad after 30 years – I was stunned to find out where my husband met him first

A WOMAN who was placed for adoption at birth has met her biological father for the first time 32 years later after they both submitted their DNA for testing. When they connected in 2019, Rachael, 32, discovered that she grew up just 20 minutes away from Criss, 53 — and in an even more surprising twist, they learned that Criss and Rachael's husband had already met.
UTAH STATE
Mary Duncan

Boss gives woman huge bonus upon finding out she’s pregnant just before Christmas

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. When I got pregnant accidentally at twenty-three, I was lucky enough to have a great, big support system in place to help me through it. I had my mom who was eager to become a grandmother, my boyfriend who was extremely eager to become a dad, and friends who were excited to become aunties to my little one.
The Independent

Brooke Shields tells her daughters she can’t cook on holidays because she’s ‘busy doing Christmas movies’

Brooke Shields has shared the amusing response she gives her two daughters when they ask why she doesn’t cook during the holidays.The model, 57, opened up about the complaints she fields from her children during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show on Tuesday, where she revealed that her daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, are “always complaining” that she doesn’t cook.“They’re always complaining to me. ‘How come you don’t cook? Other mothers cook,’” Shields told host Rachael Ray.The actor then shared the way she handles the complaint, with Shields revealing that she reminds her children she’s busy creating...
FLORIDA STATE
Insider

Insider

726K+
Followers
39K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy