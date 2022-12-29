Read full article on original website
Family tribute to ‘beloved princess’ killed in Christmas Day crash as four men arrested
The family of a 22-year-old killed in a collision on Christmas Day have paid tribute to their “princess”, as police arrested four men in connection with her death. Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, named on Friday by the Metropolitan Police, died after the car she was travelling in crashed into a vehicle in Edgware, north London. Two 29-year-old men and a 21-year-old man were arrested on Christmas Day, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous...
Woman, 22, died in Christmas Day horror crash shortly after police tried to stop one of the cars
A car that police officers tried to stop in the early hours of this morning was involved in a horror Christmas Day crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Brent Cross Flyover in Edgware, north London.
'Miracle' As Kids Survive 2 Days in Mangled Car After Crash Killed Parents
The three children involved in the car crash were not rescued for 55 hours and have since been taken to hospital.
Tributes to woman, 36, who died after Mini Cooper crashed into river killing two on Christmas Day
TRIBUTES have poured in for a "funny and intelligent" mum who was killed when her Mini Cooper plunged into a river on Christmas Day. Rachel Curtis, 36, died when her Mini Cooper crashed into the River Tawe in Swansea, South Wales - killing her and another man. Rachel, a self-employed...
Drunk driver who downed ten drinks before fatal crash smoked a cigarette as passenger died
A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing one of his passengers.Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV bragging to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks including lager and vodka lemonade.He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.But he ploughed his motor into a stone wall during the journey, killing Keegan instantly and leaving Thomas seriously injured.He...
Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
Chilling details revealed about ‘happy’ couple after ‘wife shoots husband dead on Christmas Day leaving family in shock’
THE brother of a woman accused of shooting dead her husband on Christmas Day has spoken out after the alleged killing. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, was arrested and charged with the murder of David Wigglesworth, 57, after he was found dead at their apartment in Mays Landing, New Jersey, on Sunday night.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Woman shares sister's final messages before she died trapped in car
A woman has shared an emotional tribute of her sister's final messages before she died from being trapped in a car. Anndel Taylor tragically passed away in the horrific Buffalo winter storm after she was stuck inside her car for around 18 hours, her family say. The storm travelling across...
BBC
CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth
CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
Woman who was killed by police car had ‘hands full of Christmas presents’
A 22-year-old woman who died after being hit by a police car has been described as having hands full of Christmas presents when the incident took place. Rachael Louise Moore lost her life as she was walking on Sheil Road in Liverpool at about 8.10pm on Christmas Eve, when she was struck by the marked police car.
Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery
The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent man who killed woman by dangerous driving jailed
A man who admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of a trainee teacher has been jailed for more than six years. Charlotte Hope, 19, died when her VW Polo was hit by a BMW on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, on 9 April. Her mother was seriously injured.
Elle Edwards death: Police chief vows to be ‘relentless’ in hunt for killers
Merseyside Police chief constable Serena Kennedy has vowed that the force will be “relentless” in the hunt to bring the killer of Elle Edwards to justice.The 26-year-old beautician was shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village as she celebrated Christmas with friends, dying later in hospital. Merseyside Police have said she is not believed to have been the target of the attack.A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, while a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. The pair have been taken...
Australian kids survive 55 hours next to dead parents in overturned SUV
Three young Australian children survived a horrific car accident that claimed the lives of their parents – and then spent 55 harrowing hours in extreme heat before being rescued. Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed on Christmas Day when their Land Rover overturned on Corrigin-Kondinin Road, just a few miles from their Kondinin home in Western Australia, the local ABC reported. The couple’s children — a 5-year-old girl, a 2-year-old boy and a 1-year-old boy — survived the terrible crash but had to endure 55 hours in the wreckage amid 86-degree weather. The heroic girl managed to unbuckle her...
3 siblings survive in Australian Outback for 55 hours after car crash that killed parents
Their parents were dead, their SUV overturned, but three children under the age of five managed to survive in the searing heat of the Australian Outback for 55 hours, local media reported. Their remaining family has called it “a miracle.”. Jake Day and Cindy Braddock “were involved in a...
Ontario police officer killed minutes after passing probationary period
A Canadian cop was fatally shot while responding to a vehicle in a ditch, just minutes after he had passed the probation period to become a police officer.
Man dies after Boxing Day stabbing on nightclub dancefloor
A 23-year-old man has died after being stabbed on the dancefloor of a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day.Police were called to the Crane venue in Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before 11.45pm to reports that a man had been attacked.Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead around half an hour later, West Midlands Police said.His family has been told and will be supported by specialist officers, the force added.A murder investigation has been launched with detectives viewing CCTV from the nightclub and urging anyone who was in the area to get in touch. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
BBC
Tyrone crashes: Four dead and five injured after separate incidents
Four people have died following two separate crashes in County Tyrone on Monday. Police said the drivers of two vehicles involved in a collision on the Dungannon Road near Cookstown were killed, as was a woman who was a passenger in one of the cars. Four children and a woman...
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
