The Independent

Family tribute to ‘beloved princess’ killed in Christmas Day crash as four men arrested

The family of a 22-year-old killed in a collision on Christmas Day have paid tribute to their “princess”, as police arrested four men in connection with her death. Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, named on Friday by the Metropolitan Police, died after the car she was travelling in crashed into a vehicle in Edgware, north London. Two 29-year-old men and a 21-year-old man were arrested on Christmas Day, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous...
The Independent

Drunk driver who downed ten drinks before fatal crash smoked a cigarette as passenger died

A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing one of his passengers.Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV bragging to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks including lager and vodka lemonade.He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.But he ploughed his motor into a stone wall during the journey, killing Keegan instantly and leaving Thomas seriously injured.He...
The Independent

Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
Tyla

Woman shares sister's final messages before she died trapped in car

A woman has shared an emotional tribute of her sister's final messages before she died from being trapped in a car. Anndel Taylor tragically passed away in the horrific Buffalo winter storm after she was stuck inside her car for around 18 hours, her family say. The storm travelling across...
BBC

CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth

CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
Tyla

Woman who was killed by police car had ‘hands full of Christmas presents’

A 22-year-old woman who died after being hit by a police car has been described as having hands full of Christmas presents when the incident took place. Rachael Louise Moore lost her life as she was walking on Sheil Road in Liverpool at about 8.10pm on Christmas Eve, when she was struck by the marked police car.
The Independent

Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery

The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
BBC

Stoke-on-Trent man who killed woman by dangerous driving jailed

A man who admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of a trainee teacher has been jailed for more than six years. Charlotte Hope, 19, died when her VW Polo was hit by a BMW on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, on 9 April. Her mother was seriously injured.
The Independent

Elle Edwards death: Police chief vows to be ‘relentless’ in hunt for killers

Merseyside Police chief constable Serena Kennedy has vowed that the force will be “relentless” in the hunt to bring the killer of Elle Edwards to justice.The 26-year-old beautician was shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village as she celebrated Christmas with friends, dying later in hospital. Merseyside Police have said she is not believed to have been the target of the attack.A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, while a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. The pair have been taken...
New York Post

Australian kids survive 55 hours next to dead parents in overturned SUV

Three young Australian children survived a horrific car accident that claimed the lives of their parents – and then spent 55 harrowing hours in extreme heat before being rescued. Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed on Christmas Day when their Land Rover overturned on Corrigin-Kondinin Road, just a few miles from their Kondinin home in Western Australia, the local ABC reported. The couple’s children — a 5-year-old girl, a 2-year-old boy and a 1-year-old boy — survived the terrible crash but had to endure 55 hours in the wreckage amid 86-degree weather. The heroic girl managed to unbuckle her...
The Independent

Man dies after Boxing Day stabbing on nightclub dancefloor

A 23-year-old man has died after being stabbed on the dancefloor of a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day.Police were called to the Crane venue in Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before 11.45pm to reports that a man had been attacked.Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead around half an hour later, West Midlands Police said.His family has been told and will be supported by specialist officers, the force added.A murder investigation has been launched with detectives viewing CCTV from the nightclub and urging anyone who was in the area to get in touch. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
BBC

Tyrone crashes: Four dead and five injured after separate incidents

Four people have died following two separate crashes in County Tyrone on Monday. Police said the drivers of two vehicles involved in a collision on the Dungannon Road near Cookstown were killed, as was a woman who was a passenger in one of the cars. Four children and a woman...
BBC

Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor

A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...

